Historic Greek Revival style home sells for more than $600K in Hudson. Take a look inside
These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Hudson as the top seller for week of Jan. 16, 2024, with a price of $655,000.
Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties can be found be found below.
172 Aurora St, Hudson, $655,000
10498 Tolland Dr, Reminderville, $559,000
8923 Spruce Hill Dr, Macedonia, $504,720
According to Realtor.com, the Hudson home on Aurora Street was built in 1877. At 3,130 square feet the home has four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a two-car detached garage.
The 147-year-old home is considered a Greek Revival and is located in the heart of Hudson near Hudson High and Western Reserve Academy's campus. The listing notes the home has a mid-century charm with its hardwood floors, tall ceilings and custom detail work.
The historic home has lots of character with three fireplaces, French doors in the office and built-in cabinets in the dining room. A few additions have been made to the home, the listing states, including the office and the primary suite's en suite bathroom.
The wooded yard is also worth noting as several rooms of the house offer nature-filled views.
Take a closer look at the historic home in photos here.
SUMMIT COUNTY
Akron
42 Metlin Ave, to Trigriff Properties LLC, $136,900
856 Mayfair Rd, to Livin Properties Inc, $450,000
23 W Mapledale Ave, to Specialized Trust Company Custodian FBO, $18,000
262 Sobul Ave, to Prospernow LLC, $81,000
2659 Conrad Ave, to Shulman Jordan M Trustee, $94,000
545 & 547 Stratford Ave, to Zelenak John W Jr, $130,000
912 Slosson St, to Kaileo LLC, $31,000
1584 Oakwood Ave, to Grandview Homes 1 LLC, $62,500
2085 Sycamore St, to Staats Brad, $145,000
128 High Grove Blvd, to Brake Cameron, $130,000
487 Dorchester Rd, to Nelson Gillian C, $184,900
214 220 Barder Ave, to SLHS Investments LLC, $158,000
1351 Derbydale Rd, to Bradford Crystal R, $240,000
549 Fulmer Ave, to Parsons Kara, $168,000
1482 Breiding Rd, to Ramirez Marco A, $65,000
535 High Grove Blvd, to Mcaninch Robert J, $109,000
1379 Niagara Ave, to Dixon Desetta K, $117,500
36 Lake St, to Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner 1, $91,545
1442 Creighton Ave, to Rocket Mortgage LLC, $61,400
1209 Georgia Ave, to Ladderup Housing Inc, $64,000
321 Greenwood Ave, to Olin Hitt Michael, $234,000
320 Village Pointe Dr, to Pryor Maya A, $150,000
2675 Shelburn Ave, to West Kody M, $170,000
2000 Village Pkwy, to Mason Karen, $205,000
410 Stanley Rd, to Story Tyler, $167,000
320 Wildwood Ave, to Lee Yin Wah, $18,000
266 Sobul Ave, to Brown David P, $55,000
208 Windsor St, to Smith Aurora E, $89,000
590 Ardella Ave, to Humphrey Robin, $71,000
594 Crosby St, to Paige Sierra Dakota I, $127,000
2159 SW 13th St, to Frazier Timothy K, $139,000
2314 SW 13th St, to Buciak Knox, $135,000
108 W Long St, to Lee Yin Wah, $18,500
890 Eva Ave, to Ternosky Alan R, $52,500
1079 Orlando Ave, to Purcell Anthony T, $99,900
1890 Tonawanda Ave, to Smiley Property Management LLC, $46,000
445 Briarwood Dr, to Smith Michael Patrick, $184,500
372 Waterford St, to Ansley Jonathan, $115,000
419 E Catawba Ave, to Norton Richard M, $171,000
1309 Lexington Ave, to N2 Investments LLC, $76,000
871 Bisson Ave, to Willis Ronald J, $68,200
423 Sumner St, to MJS Realty LLC, $148,000
367 E York St, to Frink Louis, $119,000
214 Storer Ave, to Erney Paul, $340,000
753 Cliffside Dr, to Griebling Karen J, $177,060
918 Eva Ave, to Caldwell Henry, $40,930
381 Allyn St, to Islam Tariqul, $147,000
176 E Wilbeth Rd, to Cunningham Tracey Ann, $63,000
573 Elbon Ave, to Jones Deago M, $27,500
576 Kling St, to PNC Bank, $40,000
22 Uhler Ave, to Dao Van Thuy, $58,000
2332 Cooledge Ave, to Brown Stephen Joel, $50,500
1629 Honodle Ave, to Selman David Randall, $94,500
494 Rhodes Ave, to Akron Zoological Park, $40,000
1178 Pondview Ave, to Jaegermann Holdings USA LLC, $91,000
545 East Ave, to Sakhamuru Group Ltd, $59,000
344 Lease St, to Jones Interactive LLC, $73,000
176 Oakdale Ave, to Navy Federal Credit Union, $88,253
208 & 210 Barder Ave, to SLHS Investments LLC, $158,000
932 Delia Ave, to Greater Metropolitan Title Trustee, $27,000
982 Avon St, to Martinez Victoria Grace, $20,500
242 Casterton Ave, to Vendlinski Bernard, $382,000
617 Brown St, to A&J Ohio Investments LLC, $84,900
1521 Shatto Ave, to Schlueter Andrew William, $60,000
825 Amherst St, to Apm Horizon Estate LLC, $60,000
622 Stanley Rd, to Sesa Properties LLP, $72,913
677 S Firestone Blvd, to Campbell Michele, $143,000
559 Corice St, to Hughes Andrew, $34,500
Barberton
342 Frisby Ave, to Couch Guojun, $240,463
321 Edward Ave, to Deberry Seth D, $197,000
177 19th St NW, to Wertz Aaron D, $145,000
1154 Wooster Rd N, to Hammel Holdings LLC, $30,000
239 Slate Ridge Dr, to Williams Joan Marcella, $243,330
233 Slate Ridge Dr, to NVR Inc, $211,990
Cuyahoga Falls
3007 Charles St, to Patterson Don, $126,300
318 Grant Ave, to Pak Autumn, $240,000
1536 Campbell St, to Jacobs James Alan, $226,000
306 Sackett Ave, to RRSF LLC, $110,000
216 Birchwood Ave, to Hinkle Anna M, $175,000
1596 Meriline St, to Foty Allexus Marie, $120,000
2064 23rd St, to Branham Mason L, $159,000
3209 8th St, to Feist Kenneth J Co Trustee, $179,000
2110 & 2108 3rd St, to Gebremariam Amanuel, $290,000
535 Center Ave, to Steinwedel Betsy, $99,900
216 Birchwood St, to Hinkle Anna M, $175,000
2239 19th St, to Walters Zachary, $210,000
1652 9th St, to Vereecken Drew, $238,000
1062 MC Shane Dr, to Miller Ian H, $303,000
Fairlawn
2584 Falmouth Rd, to Green Toray M, $302,000
Green
5309 Thurby Rd, to Lough David D, $1
3555 Raber Ter, to Vue Fu, $225,000
3427 Bushwillow Dr, to Frimpong Boahene Terry, $294,231
3930 Crest View Dr, to Bova Chris, $431,390
1724 Koons Rd, to Phillis Mitchell A Trustee, $1
Hudson
172 Aurora St, to Moorhead David, $655,000
78 Clairhaven Rd, to Zabukovec Joseph A Jr, $420,000
Lakemore Village
1444 4th St, to Dogwood Construction LLC, $10,600
Macedonia
309 Spruce Hill Dr, to NVR Inc, $85,000
8015 Swallow Dr, to Quisenberry Justin, $233,000
8729 Quailridge Ct, to Strnad Kathy A, $221,500
321 Kelley Dr, to NVR Inc, $85,000
305 Spruce Hill Dr, to NVR Inc, $85,000
1000 Brookpoint Dr, to Juby Daniel, $347,000
8923 Spruce Hill Dr, to Ursic Joseph, $504,720
8927 Spruce Hill Dr, to Nippani Aishwarya, $414,452
New Franklin
279 S Messner Rd, to Menc Gabriel C, $282,500
4385 Wilcor Dr, to Casas De Amigos LLC, $161,300
5791 Lyric Dr, to Cairns Michael, $182,000
Northfield Center Township
53 Woodbury Ln, to Hegedus Autumn Noel, $195,000
Northfield Village
80 Canter Unit D Ln, to Ayyamd LLC, $177,000
Norton
2859 Wayne St, to Costell Susan, $201,000
3697 Strawboard Ave, to Braithwaite Paul Timothy, $359,995
3754 Bradley Rd, to NVR Inc, $51,511
2985 Wayne St, to West Tyler, $160,000
3638 Clubview Dr, to NVR Inc, $65,838
2869 Wayne St, to Costell Susan, $201,000
Reminderville
10498 Tolland Dr, to Brown Anthony D, $559,000
10179 Flagstone Dr, to Ladislau Marcelo Do Nascimento, $440,000
Richfield Village
3783 St Nicholas Dr, to Vandertie Hannah, $260,000
Sagamore Hills Township
786 Pipes Ct, to Postolka Nolan Ryan, $190,000
Springfield Township
559 Edith Ave, to Real Estate Gurus LLC, $67,600
1371 Elm Grove Ave, to Logan Matthew S, $250,000
3472 Brunk Rd, to Wolf Brendan, $189,900
Stow
5536 Norton Ct, to Steele Jeffery, $257,500
4118 Vira Rd, to Masic Amela, $250,000
3324 Hiwood Ave, to Clarkston Jacob, $275,000
491 Wyoga Lake Blvd, to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, $225,100
Tallmadge
93 Linda St, to Johnson Bradley B, $280,000
1094 Southeast Ave, to Southeast Avenue Company LLC, $405,000
97 S Village View Rd, to Reiheld Samantha M, $108,815
1460 Southeast Ave, to the Dog Holdings LLC, $151,000
Twinsburg
1631 Jennifer Dr, to Hij LLC, $310,600
PORTAGE COUNTY
Atwater
parcel 01-053-00-00-008-001 St Rt 183, Rodabaugh Robin R to Walnut Ridge Nursery & Farm LLC, $360,000
Aurora
160 Brighton Dr, Mann Kevin J & Sheree L (J&S) to Moss Ricky L & Michelle K (J&S), $595,500
735 Club Dr, Sheets Daniel L to Hall John & Pamelyn (J&S), $1,325,000
115 Lakeland Way, Montenegro Ricardo Lopes & Cristiane Pastore Montenegro (J&S) to Machado Danny & Lysa Tribolet, $520,000
199 Garfield, Schmeider Jarod Wayne & Darla Ann to Mcelroy Scott Kenneth & Sarah Dewitt Mcelroy (J&S), $490,000
Berea
6469 Red Brush, Suburban Property Management Ohio LLC to Wells Kyle, $169,000
Canton
7004 Streeter, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to Fredd Titus S & Alaina M (J&S), $278,000
Garrettsville
8218 Clover Ln, Chizmar Darlene M to Hofmann Jamey Lee & Joann (J&S), $270,000
6829 Pioneer Tl, Havener Kathleen S to Hurst John B (Trustee), $225,000
Kent
734 Cuyahoga, Beech Brandy & Matthew (J&S) to Densmore Timothy L & Jennifer M (J&S), $185,005
955 Fieldstone Dr, Burgner Kathleen M to Lacey Ryan & Alexandra (J&S), $319,000
330 Spell, Tsvetanoff Jordan & Rachel Marie Centofanti (J&S) to Matejovich Joseph John & Katelyn Rose Laubenthal (J&S), $370,000
4585 Jenna Cr, Burke Richard & Madisyn Bell (J&S) to Fertig James & Kathleen Marie Prentice (J&S), $480,000
Louisville
4761 Waterloo, Holzapfel Monica A & Tessa M Bishop (Co-Trustees) to Wise Kevin M, $150,000
Ravenna
210 Walnut St, Walnut Manor Apartments LLC to Vasia LLC, $820,000
8495 St Rt 305, Smith Deborah to Miller Aden A & Amanda P Kurtz (J&S), $52,000
Rootstown
parcel 32-028-10-00-023-000 Marks, Sorkin Jean M & Jack M (Successor Trustees) to Wilson Floyd E Jr & Jeanette L (J&S), $5,000
Stow
4142 Mogadore, Cambria LLC to Open Air Holding LLC, $525,000
Streetsboro
1523 Crescent Dr, Laidman Kenneth A Jr to Booker Shawn Maurice & Sharon Redding-Booker (J&S), $376,500
8970 Portage Pointe, Perrotta Michael Sr & Catherine (J&S) to Combs Deborah M & Amanda Francis (J&S), $125,000
693 Crownwood Ct, Orr Amanda to Hawkins Lois, $189,000
Twinsburg
parcel 11-173-00-00-026-002 St Rt 225, Stock Richard J to Horvath Dennis, $150,810
Windham
parcel 41-048-00-00-001-000 St Rt 303, Bonner Farms Ltd to Mitchells Metal & Recycling Services LLC, $100,000
STARK COUNTY
Alliance
Allen Saprina Ttee from Your Forever Home LLC, parcel 114034 Oxford St W, $13,000.
Banks Christopher from Alliance Home II LLC, 729 Garwood St, $115,000.
Brady Tracy Lynn from Marsili Eric, 847 Klinger Ave, $164,900.
Dunham Catherine A from Lanave Darleen M, 974 Lilly Rd, $129,000.
Singh Mandeep from Farkas Piroska C, 648 Parkway BLVD, $46,800.
Weyer Joseph T from Schneider Rodney R, 532 Warehouse St, $50,000.
Your Forever Home LLC from Saprina Allen Ttee of 975 Hawkins Trust, 864 S Union Ave, $15,000.
Bethlehem Township
Bertram John from Burleson Ralph E Jr, 720 Bonsel St NE, $172,500.
Bertram John from Manack Opal M, 552 Market St NE, $42,350.
Petroff Mike & Naomi from Boll Jeffrey R, 181 D St Nav Vil, $24,000.
Thompson Makenna K & Dale R from Jenkins Laura L, 124 Sprankle St NE, $185,000.
Canal Fulton
Comanitz Patricia from Catanese Ross M & Nola A, 337 Alexis LN, $347,000.
DJ Suites Inc from Schalmo Properties Inc, 689 Colony Rd, $436,664.
Hall Scott from Sheets Glen F & Georgia M, 758 Beverly Ave, $133,000.
Canton
Ace Estate LLC from Rossetti Michael J. & Demetria, 1138 Clarendon Ave SW, $55,000.
Ayrapetyan Maryna from Ambartsumian Alexsander, 821 Mcgregor Ave NW, $52,000.
Barton Wendy & Catron Shawn from Haas Roger S, 1212 Ardmore Ave SW, $60,000.
Baten Sica Clemente & Luis Perez Maria from Hernandez Manuel Maldonado, 1427 Rowland Ave NE, $16,000.
Blue House Capital LLC from Sturdivant Michael E, 1535 Norwood PL NW, $78,000.
Cayton Jacob & Brittney from Davis Elmon C, 1564 25th St NW, $75,000.
Ceylan Mahmut Taner from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 201, $70,500.
Cunningham Bradford & Kisha from Gateway Cherry LLC, 904 5th St NE, $94,800.
Deutsche Bank National Trust from Comstock Joanne & Krach David A Sr, 2109 Harrison Ave SW, $45,222.
Dunlap Courtney from Pristine Real Estate Limited Liability, 1219 Auburn PL NW, $113,000.
Elliott Jeffery from K&R Property Solutions LLC, 2003 Midway Ave NE, $125,000.
Eratak Barbaros from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 004, $70,500.
Etro Investments LLC from Vanhorn Fred C, 3852 Norman Ave NW, $131,000.
Ferraro Timothy L from Blanchard Milo & Suonna, 3115 2nd St NW, $85,000.
Guardado Pena Roberto from Nicholson Beverly M, 2200 Harrisburg Rd NE, $40,000.
Halter Crystal Marie & Robinson Sr from Russell Christy A & Flading Scott A, 1441 Struble Ave NE, $29,900.
Halvacioglu Aylin from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 101, $70,500.
Hayherst Brian Marvin from Klingaman John W, 2635 Daleford Ave NE, $50,000.
Hindley Linda J from Rhoades Gary S, 3118 9th St SW, $10,000.
Kanam John Michael from Rent to Own Leasingco Inc, 1101 Maryland Ave SW, $51,200.
Leeders Taylor Renee from Global Rental Property LLC, 1262 Ardmore Ave SW, $78,000.
Maloon Heather J from Perez Luis Soto, 2422 Snyder Ave NE, $89,833.
Newell Vicky from Mek Properties LLC, 910 Roslyn Ave SW, $86,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1006 Dueber Ave SW, $1,005,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1104 4th St SW, $1,005,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1111 2nd St NW, $1,005,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1447 Shriver Ave NE, $1,005,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1451 Plain Ave NE, $1,005,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1549 Quimby Ave SW, $1,005,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1625 Plain Ave NE, $1,005,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1800 2nd St SE, $1,005,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 2310 7th St SW, $1,005,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 2337 20th St NE, $1,005,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 2550 Ellis Ave NE, $1,005,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 3803 Mahoning Rd NE, $1,005,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 710 7th St NW, $1,005,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, parcel 227138 Fletcher Ave NE, $1,005,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Toledo House Investors LLC `, 1714 Sandwith Ave SW, $45,000.
Odell Jonathan & Rachel from Johnson Darrel & Cortney, 1916 Birk Cir NE, $230,000.
Ramirez Juan Francisco Tello from Canton Property Investors LLC, 605 Newton Ave NW, $20,000.
Risa's Moons LLC from Confident Investment Group LLC, 1339 Shorb Ave NW, $109,900.
RTL Real Estate Holdings LLC from Prestier Alice Aka Alice M, 1121 Poplar Ave SW, $89,200.
Salmen Amanda M from Big D Real Estate LLC, 2406 Lake Road BLVD NW, $94,000.
Seariver LLC from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 104, $70,500.
Shallenberger Nicole Suzanne from Nist Robert L & Kathy L, 514 17th St NW, $82,000.
Tas Cumaziye from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 103, $70,500.
Top Realty Enterprises LLC from Elliott III David, 816 the O'jays Pkwy NE, $21,500.
Turker Hasan Hayati from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 202, $70,500.
Vargas Gonzalez Miguel & Ortiz Arleen from Little Creek Holdings LLC, 938 Garfield Ave SW, $105,500.
Williams David Philip from Smith Brian L & Melissa D, 1615 17th St SW, $96,500.
Williams David Philip from Smith Brian L & Melissa D, parcel 214134 Clark Ave SW, $96,500.
Yurdakul Derya from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 102, $70,500.
Canton Township
Bubp Kara N from White Justin M Richardson Kara N, 1425 Carnwise St SW, $46,700.
Hartley Christian R from Mangus Gregory J, 3919 Paradise St SW, $150,000.
Hindmarsh Gunnar from Cramer James R, 2214 Rexdale St SW, $182,400.
Rykle Properties LLC from Davis Patty A, 312 28th St SW, $48,000.
Jackson Township
Andrisin Nicholas & Doll Jeffrey from Mccrea Dustin M, 5560 East BLVD NW, $430,000.
Boykins Raevyn T from Scheetz Dani D, 4834 Echovalley St NW, $260,000.
Hall Jeffrey A from Steinman Larry Scott, 8550 Portage St NW, $302,000.
K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7030 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.
K. Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 6921 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.
Kaiser Robert & Rosemary from Fleishour Timothy D Trustee L/E Donal, 6772 Palmer Dr NW, $205,000.
Mast Donald C & Antoinette from John Phoebe K TTEE/PHOEBE K John Trust, 3396 Stillwater Ave NW, $251,900.
Mccrea Dustin Michael & Heather Renee from Unsworth Danielle & Jacob, 8201 Kellydale St NW, $619,900.
Miracle Seth v & Pelley Alexandrea L from Balow Christopher Trustee, 8486 Scenicridge Ave NW, $306,000.
Pergins Ruth Catherine from Palmer Barbara H, 1306 Taggart St NW, $167,200.
Rogers Joseph M II & Fultz Lacy M from Deoliveira Sergio S & Shendra M, 6006 Old Bridge Ave NW, $515,000.
Schoenbaechler Joseph & Chelcee from Lake O Springs Village Homeowners Associ, 6156 Lake O Springs Ave NW, $45,000.
Simmons Corrigan Shelee Ttee from Jenkins Susan E Trustee, 3855 Woodleigh Ave NW, $340,000.
Sims Robert & Natalie from J.R.K. Holdings Ltd, parcel 10017384 Farmbrook Ave NW, $247,500.
Steen James H & Martha M Ttees from Blaumeiser Alice K, 6925 Thicket St NW, $375,000.
Thiessen James T from Prestige Worldwide Re LLC, 1164 Westbury Cir NW, $357,500.
Lake Township
Baker Nicole Lyn & Alexander Julius from Harper Elise H, 1360 Edison St NW, $250,000.
Fortune Jacob Doughty & Bethany from Graham Shaun M, 3588 Dotwood St NW, $160,400.
Jacobson Brandon & Keim Bethany from CNBL Properties LLC, parcel 10010708 Evergreen Cir NE, $134,000.
Linville Jennifer from Wilton Terry, parcel 10016251 Stonebridge Ave NW, $5,000.
Minick Jonathan Christopher Jr & Tori Ly from Graber Joshua D & Amanda R, 240 Adelaide Ave SW, $300,000.
Pham Theresa M & Virgil T from US Bank Na as Trustee for the LSF9 Maste, 2191 Edison St NW, $255,000.
Rovnak Austin & Dakota from Yoder Jeremy, 10126 Carlswood Ave NE, $279,900.
Schumacher Randon Earl & Jody M Co Ttees from Schumacher Homes of AKRON/CANTON Inc, 8265 Macthomas Ave NW, $87,188.
Smartbank from Az Development of Hartville, parcel 10000848 Maple St W, $179,100.
Lawrence Township
Melesky Michael from Breen John F III & Julianna, 7315 Stonehill Ave NW, $235,000.
Radabaugh Rebecca L from Bowles James D & Julie A, 12306 Chestnut St NW, $217,000.
Whitmire Solomon Benson & Mosquera from King Keri R, 14075 Laurelwood St NW, $224,900.
Lexington Township
Hawkins Marzett Jr from Paul Ernest D Sr., 11340 Webb Ave NE, $56,000.
Louisville
Lindlaur Holdings LLC from Davis Sarah F Trustee / Sarah F David Re, 823 W Main St, $80,000.
Ross Steven Albert & Linda Anne from K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC, 415 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $249,990.
Wreck It Rich LLC from Scott Dale D & Diane L, 818 W Main St, $199,000.
Massillon
Arnold Michelle from Henry Brittany, 177 Rolling Park Dr N, $42,500.
Cincy Buy My House LLC from Halco David A, parcel 614693 Tremont Ave SW, $40,000.
Cincy Buy My House LLC from Halco David, 101 Houston St SW, $40,000.
Courtney Perry M from Copenhaver Roberta S, 236 14th St NW, $119,999.
Fitlife Properties LLC from Berecek Glinda L, 458 South Ave SE, $50,000.
Fitlife Properties LLC from Berecek Glinda L, parcel 607933 8th St SE, $50,000.
Hughes Jody A from Stark Renovations LLC, 1049 1st St NE, $132,500.
JD Real Estate Investments Inc from Towne Plaza Ltd., 503 1st St NE, $40,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 107 Woodland Ave SE, $1,005,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1327 Woodland Ave SE, $1,005,000.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 652 Young Ave SE, $1,005,000.
Panigrahi Sambit from Gateway Equity Group Ltd, 918 Green Ave SW, $90,000.
Parsons Tyler J from Massillon Rentals LLC, 638 Tremont Ave SW, $149,000.
Taylor Molly from Schumacher Noelle, 124 Rolling Park Dr N, $25,036.
Nimishillen Township
Murphy Devin M from Reese Robin Trustee, 3965 Hambleton Ave, $115,500.
Murphy Devin M from Reese Robin Trustee, parcel 3302161 Hambleton Ave NE, $24,500.
Murphy Devin M from Reese Robin Trustee, parcel 3302184 Hambleton Ave NE, $115,500.
North Canton
Richards Marlene Ann & Steven P from Espenschied Michael Executor, 815 Werstler Ave NW, $173,500.
Stalnaker Bruce & Arcuri Neal from Basso Sandra, 1283 Los Angeles BLVD NW, $18,500.
Osnaburg Township
Ruegg Benjamin C from Hahn Betty J, 211 Nassau St W, $68,200.
Paris Township
Altier Trisha M from Mort Carl R III & Kathleen M, 1455 Pleasant Ridge St SE, $271,000.
Depalmo Wesley from Green Garry W, 14835 Freed St SE, $117,000.
Perry Township
Blanchard Milo & Suonna from Lundingham Dillon B, 1922 Carmont Ave NW, $95,000.
Bowman Tyler & Eaton Kimberly from Untch Pamela A, 5102 Beachview Cir NW, $274,900.
Haynes Barbara & James from Massey Randy K, 189 Anna Ave NW, $172,500.
Justice Zachary from Justice Gary M Sr, 6855 Westwood St SW, $55,000.
Knott Allen from Turner Michael G & Candy D, 3965 Greenford Ave SW, $207,000.
Schweizer Devon J & Marteny Amanda L from Simon Martha A Trustee of the Martha A Simon Revocable Trust, 2800 Middlebury Cir SW, $157,000.
US Bank Trust National Association from Capalingo Joseph J & Rebecca J, 5601 Patrick St SW, $123,028.
Plain Township
Barnett Tyler & Lauren from Ledoux Judyth Arlene, 3020 Boettler St NE, $375,000.
Bastas Adrianne E from Bastas Adrianne & Michael, 1001 Deborah Rd NW, $137,500.
Buell Allison & Paolo from Williams Karli M, 1185 Echo St NE, $321,000.
Carr Gregory & Christine from Vickers Douglas P & Nicole E, 6956 Glenmere Ave NE, $229,000.
Coleman Todd J from Austin Melissa G, 7909 Amberly Cir NW, $140,000.
Gaeckle Timothy W from Larue Harper Willow, 3033 Endrow Ave NE, $140,000.
Gonser Joseph D & Stephanie C from Carter Travis L & Sunlap Joirdan, 4004 Eaton Rd NW, $327,000.
Johnson Fred L from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 6655 Harrington Court Ave NE, $449,665.
Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 2802 Dorothy Ave NE, $1,005,000.
Reamer Rodney from Yingling Suzanne M, 2825 Marlin Ave NW, $249,000.
Ryoyalty Real Estate Ltd from Yoder Michael, 2828 Edelweiss St NE, $400,000.
Ryoyalty Real Estate Ltd from Yoder Michael, 6636 Amsel Ave NE, $400,000.
Ryoyalty Real Estate Ltd from Yoder Michael, 6646 Amsel Ave NE, $400,000.
Williams Jarod T & Karli M from Yantzer Nathan J & Tracy, 6738 Canter Hill Cir NE, $404,900.
Sandy Township
Bowersock Anthony from Sullivan Nevin, 136 Roosevelt Ave, $162,000.
Murphy Brandon T & Leisy Taylor P from Carson Gloria G Etal, 407 Shane Ave, $172,000.
Sugar Creek Township
Beachy John W & Marnita W from Hutchison Richard D, 12230 Sandusky Dr SW, $225,500.
T. Rowley Brewster Car Wash LLC from Weaver Paul, parcel 7001551 Elm St NE, $209,000.
Yoder Alan M from Shaffer Harold E, 309 North St, $85,000.
Yurick Suzann R from Kittle Michelle M, 8021 Manchester Rd SW #33, $1,000.
Tuscarawas Township
Kulenics Christopher Lee & Priscilla from Charters West LLC, parcel 10017941 Pigeon Run Ave SW, $120,000.
Martin Thomas J Ttee from Buchanan James L, 10360 Boyds Corner Rd NW, $80,000.
Simpson Alexander B & Sarah K from King Lora M, 2210 Vorys Ave SW, $160,000.
Strub Nicholas Matthew & Mary Margaret from Nelson Donald A & Priscilla J Breiding, 14501 Lincoln St W, $16,000.
Strub Nicholas Matthew & Mary Margaret from Nelson Donand A & Breiding Priscilla J, parcel 7200871 Lincoln St W, $16,000.
Washington Township
Duesenberry Stephen & Sharon from Washington Hills Development Ltd, 2435 Valewood Cir, $81,000.
MEDINA COUNTY
Brunswick
4115 Dennis Ln, Peculis Frank II to Fallon Kevin, $190,000
645 East Dr, Foote James & Sonja Rae to Johnson Sarah M, $150,000
5236 Creekside Blvd K-47, Donaldson Kelly B to Naghmi Hasan & Nusrat F, $96,360
4294 Alpine Hill Ct, Smith Marcia D to D'amico Brian, $118,000
4121 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Benz Corey M to Calta Dale R, $283,000
Chippewa Lake
7966 Chesterfield Dr, Edgar Scott A to Hiles Dana & Deborah R, $239,900
Hinckley
2478 Parkridge Dr, Stiles Dallas Eugene Trustee to Becker Stephen E & Heather A O'malley, $418,500
Homerville
7800 Camp Rd, Keim Alvin D & Rachel J to Petersheim Menno J & Miriam & Anna & Dan L Keim, $240,000
Litchfield
9066 Crow Rd, Carrier Robert J to Rakes James David & Marilyn, $305,000
Lodi
749 Whisper Creek Ln, Whisper Creek Development LLC to NVR Inc, $52,500
Medina
parcel 029-19A-14-021 Branch Rd, Disbrow William to Jpa Trucking LLC, $119,000
811 Gayer Dr, Piero Sue Trustee to Riegelmayer Wilson, $200,000
6030 Boneta Rd, Doesburg Julia to Residential Solutions Inc, $280,000
7559 Hidden Acres Rd, Oblander James A to Juszczyk Property Management LLC, $300,000
2883 Parnham Dr, Stasiowski Eric to Kvak Michael & Sophie, $650,000
parcel 020-10D-31-033 Chippewa Rd (R), Hayas Daniel M to Gidra Holding Co LLC, $3,460
233 Ryeland CL, Crouse Joyce M to Vereb Evan Joseph & Elena S, $340,000
3198 S Park Ln, Pfeiler Matthew & Lauren to Main Rebecca & Daniel A, $333,000
355 Lakeview Dr, Detterman Robert E & Susan M to Flanum Tyler Michael & Samantha Katherine, $345,500
4251 Butterfly Cir, Soeder Paul M & Nicole M to Battaglia Jamie & Jessica, $385,000
6495 Bedford Ct, NVR Inc to Depalma Nicholas D & Brigid F Leahy, $474,745
5794 Paula Ct, Arbor Falls Golf LLC to NVR Inc, $87,550
Seville
41 Pleasant St, Forbes Jeffrey N & Jody A to Volkov Alexandr & Olga, $340,000
Wadsworth
519 Percussion Path, Kunkel Lawrence K to Patton Gerald & Carolyn, $564,000
263 N Pardee St, Landis William T to Summers Matthew Stephen & Christina Elizabeth, $219,000
9600 Mennonite Rd, Jones Cory & Rachel to Janczura Martha, $230,000
parcel 040-20D-08-170 Durling Dr, Toth David to Shreve Victor & Stephanie Murphy, $18,000
149 Tolbert St, Kelley Brendan M to Needs Andrew & Amber Bistor, $189,000
311 Rosalind Ave, Copley Daniel L & Sheila J to Schlosser Joseph & Madeleine Silver-Riskin, $260,000
1058 Ashley Taylor Ct, Hartenstein Catherine M Trustee to Griffith Julia, $285,000
West Salem
10018 Spencer Rd, Yoder Joe J & Katie J to Swartzentruber Joseph M & Rebecca A, $770,000
WAYNE COUNTY
Apple Creek
8563 MT Hope Rd, Hostetler Melvin M & ELIZABETHS/T to Hostetler Melvin Jr & Emma A & Melvin M Etal, $686,400
6060 E Messner Rd, Springdale Farm the to Schlabach Aaron A & Lizzie Schlabach Etal, $522,500
7617 Kidron Rd, Miller John L & Delila S/T to Slabaugh Ananias A & Fannie, $250,000
Creston
124 Stebbins St, Federal National Mortgage Association to Farmer Jesse, $14,500
Dalton
36 W Main St, Grim Janice L to Dalton Properties Investment Group LLC, $93,500
Doylestown
500 Thorn Way, Mitchell Marilyn & Connie Halstead S/T to Skala Mary Jo & Jerome M, $364,900
Marshallville
10 W Market St, Adams Tyler R & Theresa J to Gabel Brian, $186,000
Orrville
123 E Market St, Joedi Properties LLC to Orrville Redevelopment LLC, $224,900
1417 Country Ln, Auten Robert D & Linda K S/T to Reusser Abigail R, $320,000
424 N Vine St, Huebner Jared R to Gill Christian A & Haley R Yannuzo, $130,000
117 E Market St, Joedi Properties LLC to Orrville Redevelopment LLC, $224,900
Rittman
30 Willow St, Leatherman David to STC Garage LLC, $72,500
10487 E Steiner Rd, Davis Michael E & Jennifer Brock to Figel Cynthia Sue, $245,000
Shreve
225 Sunrise Dr, Thorny Rose Ltd to Trepal Anthony, $170,000
Wooster
619 Saybolt Ave, Vaughan Michael A to Zawacki Daniel P Jr, $145,000
217 S Market St, Wooster Growth Corporation to St Paul Hotel Properties LLC, $52,700
4630 Overton Rd, Wickens Robert H & Debra L S/T to Starlin Justin, $85,000
4710 Braxton Ln, Dail Alan & Angela Smith Dail S/T to Yoder Mark A & Kristie, $150,000
1224 Kadas Ln, NVR Inc to Gilbert Brandon & Anna, $338,540
504 Lincoln St, Elkins James K Sr to Barkheimer Marlene K, $86,000
937 Spink St, Wells Taylor & Sanford's Sell Homes LLC to Van Raalte Kristal S, $200,000
1131 Jesse Owens Dr, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470
1117 Kadas Ln, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470
3181 Dover Rd, Nisley Eli R & Leanna S/T to Troyer Aaron M, $199,900
