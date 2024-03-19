Historic Greek Revival style home sells for more than $600K in Hudson. Take a look inside

These are the top selling homes in Summit County in the most recent report available from the Summit County Fiscal Office. The property linked here in Hudson as the top seller for week of Jan. 16, 2024, with a price of $655,000.

Here are top selling properties that week. The complete real estate transactions for Summit, Portage, Stark and Medina counties can be found be found below.

172 Aurora St, Hudson, $655,000

10498 Tolland Dr, Reminderville, $559,000

8923 Spruce Hill Dr, Macedonia, $504,720

According to Realtor.com, the Hudson home on Aurora Street was built in 1877. At 3,130 square feet the home has four bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a two-car detached garage.

The 147-year-old home is considered a Greek Revival and is located in the heart of Hudson near Hudson High and Western Reserve Academy's campus. The listing notes the home has a mid-century charm with its hardwood floors, tall ceilings and custom detail work.

The historic home has lots of character with three fireplaces, French doors in the office and built-in cabinets in the dining room. A few additions have been made to the home, the listing states, including the office and the primary suite's en suite bathroom.

The wooded yard is also worth noting as several rooms of the house offer nature-filled views.

Take a closer look at the historic home in photos here.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Akron

42 Metlin Ave, to Trigriff Properties LLC, $136,900

856 Mayfair Rd, to Livin Properties Inc, $450,000

23 W Mapledale Ave, to Specialized Trust Company Custodian FBO, $18,000

262 Sobul Ave, to Prospernow LLC, $81,000

2659 Conrad Ave, to Shulman Jordan M Trustee, $94,000

545 & 547 Stratford Ave, to Zelenak John W Jr, $130,000

912 Slosson St, to Kaileo LLC, $31,000

1584 Oakwood Ave, to Grandview Homes 1 LLC, $62,500

2085 Sycamore St, to Staats Brad, $145,000

128 High Grove Blvd, to Brake Cameron, $130,000

487 Dorchester Rd, to Nelson Gillian C, $184,900

214 220 Barder Ave, to SLHS Investments LLC, $158,000

1351 Derbydale Rd, to Bradford Crystal R, $240,000

549 Fulmer Ave, to Parsons Kara, $168,000

1482 Breiding Rd, to Ramirez Marco A, $65,000

535 High Grove Blvd, to Mcaninch Robert J, $109,000

1379 Niagara Ave, to Dixon Desetta K, $117,500

36 Lake St, to Real Coastal up Fund 1 Property Owner 1, $91,545

1442 Creighton Ave, to Rocket Mortgage LLC, $61,400

1209 Georgia Ave, to Ladderup Housing Inc, $64,000

321 Greenwood Ave, to Olin Hitt Michael, $234,000

320 Village Pointe Dr, to Pryor Maya A, $150,000

2675 Shelburn Ave, to West Kody M, $170,000

2000 Village Pkwy, to Mason Karen, $205,000

410 Stanley Rd, to Story Tyler, $167,000

320 Wildwood Ave, to Lee Yin Wah, $18,000

266 Sobul Ave, to Brown David P, $55,000

208 Windsor St, to Smith Aurora E, $89,000

590 Ardella Ave, to Humphrey Robin, $71,000

594 Crosby St, to Paige Sierra Dakota I, $127,000

2159 SW 13th St, to Frazier Timothy K, $139,000

2314 SW 13th St, to Buciak Knox, $135,000

108 W Long St, to Lee Yin Wah, $18,500

890 Eva Ave, to Ternosky Alan R, $52,500

1079 Orlando Ave, to Purcell Anthony T, $99,900

1890 Tonawanda Ave, to Smiley Property Management LLC, $46,000

445 Briarwood Dr, to Smith Michael Patrick, $184,500

372 Waterford St, to Ansley Jonathan, $115,000

419 E Catawba Ave, to Norton Richard M, $171,000

1309 Lexington Ave, to N2 Investments LLC, $76,000

871 Bisson Ave, to Willis Ronald J, $68,200

423 Sumner St, to MJS Realty LLC, $148,000

367 E York St, to Frink Louis, $119,000

214 Storer Ave, to Erney Paul, $340,000

753 Cliffside Dr, to Griebling Karen J, $177,060

918 Eva Ave, to Caldwell Henry, $40,930

381 Allyn St, to Islam Tariqul, $147,000

176 E Wilbeth Rd, to Cunningham Tracey Ann, $63,000

573 Elbon Ave, to Jones Deago M, $27,500

576 Kling St, to PNC Bank, $40,000

22 Uhler Ave, to Dao Van Thuy, $58,000

2332 Cooledge Ave, to Brown Stephen Joel, $50,500

1629 Honodle Ave, to Selman David Randall, $94,500

494 Rhodes Ave, to Akron Zoological Park, $40,000

1178 Pondview Ave, to Jaegermann Holdings USA LLC, $91,000

545 East Ave, to Sakhamuru Group Ltd, $59,000

344 Lease St, to Jones Interactive LLC, $73,000

176 Oakdale Ave, to Navy Federal Credit Union, $88,253

208 & 210 Barder Ave, to SLHS Investments LLC, $158,000

932 Delia Ave, to Greater Metropolitan Title Trustee, $27,000

982 Avon St, to Martinez Victoria Grace, $20,500

242 Casterton Ave, to Vendlinski Bernard, $382,000

617 Brown St, to A&J Ohio Investments LLC, $84,900

1521 Shatto Ave, to Schlueter Andrew William, $60,000

825 Amherst St, to Apm Horizon Estate LLC, $60,000

622 Stanley Rd, to Sesa Properties LLP, $72,913

677 S Firestone Blvd, to Campbell Michele, $143,000

559 Corice St, to Hughes Andrew, $34,500

Story continues

Barberton

342 Frisby Ave, to Couch Guojun, $240,463

321 Edward Ave, to Deberry Seth D, $197,000

177 19th St NW, to Wertz Aaron D, $145,000

1154 Wooster Rd N, to Hammel Holdings LLC, $30,000

239 Slate Ridge Dr, to Williams Joan Marcella, $243,330

233 Slate Ridge Dr, to NVR Inc, $211,990

Cuyahoga Falls

3007 Charles St, to Patterson Don, $126,300

318 Grant Ave, to Pak Autumn, $240,000

1536 Campbell St, to Jacobs James Alan, $226,000

306 Sackett Ave, to RRSF LLC, $110,000

216 Birchwood Ave, to Hinkle Anna M, $175,000

1596 Meriline St, to Foty Allexus Marie, $120,000

2064 23rd St, to Branham Mason L, $159,000

3209 8th St, to Feist Kenneth J Co Trustee, $179,000

2110 & 2108 3rd St, to Gebremariam Amanuel, $290,000

535 Center Ave, to Steinwedel Betsy, $99,900

216 Birchwood St, to Hinkle Anna M, $175,000

2239 19th St, to Walters Zachary, $210,000

1652 9th St, to Vereecken Drew, $238,000

1062 MC Shane Dr, to Miller Ian H, $303,000

Fairlawn

2584 Falmouth Rd, to Green Toray M, $302,000

Green

5309 Thurby Rd, to Lough David D, $1

3555 Raber Ter, to Vue Fu, $225,000

3427 Bushwillow Dr, to Frimpong Boahene Terry, $294,231

3930 Crest View Dr, to Bova Chris, $431,390

1724 Koons Rd, to Phillis Mitchell A Trustee, $1

Hudson

172 Aurora St, to Moorhead David, $655,000

78 Clairhaven Rd, to Zabukovec Joseph A Jr, $420,000

Lakemore Village

1444 4th St, to Dogwood Construction LLC, $10,600

Macedonia

309 Spruce Hill Dr, to NVR Inc, $85,000

8015 Swallow Dr, to Quisenberry Justin, $233,000

8729 Quailridge Ct, to Strnad Kathy A, $221,500

321 Kelley Dr, to NVR Inc, $85,000

305 Spruce Hill Dr, to NVR Inc, $85,000

1000 Brookpoint Dr, to Juby Daniel, $347,000

8923 Spruce Hill Dr, to Ursic Joseph, $504,720

8927 Spruce Hill Dr, to Nippani Aishwarya, $414,452

New Franklin

279 S Messner Rd, to Menc Gabriel C, $282,500

4385 Wilcor Dr, to Casas De Amigos LLC, $161,300

5791 Lyric Dr, to Cairns Michael, $182,000

Northfield Center Township

53 Woodbury Ln, to Hegedus Autumn Noel, $195,000

Northfield Village

80 Canter Unit D Ln, to Ayyamd LLC, $177,000

Norton

2859 Wayne St, to Costell Susan, $201,000

3697 Strawboard Ave, to Braithwaite Paul Timothy, $359,995

3754 Bradley Rd, to NVR Inc, $51,511

2985 Wayne St, to West Tyler, $160,000

3638 Clubview Dr, to NVR Inc, $65,838

2869 Wayne St, to Costell Susan, $201,000

Reminderville

10498 Tolland Dr, to Brown Anthony D, $559,000

10179 Flagstone Dr, to Ladislau Marcelo Do Nascimento, $440,000

Richfield Village

3783 St Nicholas Dr, to Vandertie Hannah, $260,000

Sagamore Hills Township

786 Pipes Ct, to Postolka Nolan Ryan, $190,000

Springfield Township

559 Edith Ave, to Real Estate Gurus LLC, $67,600

1371 Elm Grove Ave, to Logan Matthew S, $250,000

3472 Brunk Rd, to Wolf Brendan, $189,900

Stow

5536 Norton Ct, to Steele Jeffery, $257,500

4118 Vira Rd, to Masic Amela, $250,000

3324 Hiwood Ave, to Clarkston Jacob, $275,000

491 Wyoga Lake Blvd, to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, $225,100

Tallmadge

93 Linda St, to Johnson Bradley B, $280,000

1094 Southeast Ave, to Southeast Avenue Company LLC, $405,000

97 S Village View Rd, to Reiheld Samantha M, $108,815

1460 Southeast Ave, to the Dog Holdings LLC, $151,000

Twinsburg

1631 Jennifer Dr, to Hij LLC, $310,600

PORTAGE COUNTY

Atwater

parcel 01-053-00-00-008-001 St Rt 183, Rodabaugh Robin R to Walnut Ridge Nursery & Farm LLC, $360,000

Aurora

160 Brighton Dr, Mann Kevin J & Sheree L (J&S) to Moss Ricky L & Michelle K (J&S), $595,500

735 Club Dr, Sheets Daniel L to Hall John & Pamelyn (J&S), $1,325,000

115 Lakeland Way, Montenegro Ricardo Lopes & Cristiane Pastore Montenegro (J&S) to Machado Danny & Lysa Tribolet, $520,000

199 Garfield, Schmeider Jarod Wayne & Darla Ann to Mcelroy Scott Kenneth & Sarah Dewitt Mcelroy (J&S), $490,000

Berea

6469 Red Brush, Suburban Property Management Ohio LLC to Wells Kyle, $169,000

Canton

7004 Streeter, Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd to Fredd Titus S & Alaina M (J&S), $278,000

Garrettsville

8218 Clover Ln, Chizmar Darlene M to Hofmann Jamey Lee & Joann (J&S), $270,000

6829 Pioneer Tl, Havener Kathleen S to Hurst John B (Trustee), $225,000

Kent

734 Cuyahoga, Beech Brandy & Matthew (J&S) to Densmore Timothy L & Jennifer M (J&S), $185,005

955 Fieldstone Dr, Burgner Kathleen M to Lacey Ryan & Alexandra (J&S), $319,000

330 Spell, Tsvetanoff Jordan & Rachel Marie Centofanti (J&S) to Matejovich Joseph John & Katelyn Rose Laubenthal (J&S), $370,000

4585 Jenna Cr, Burke Richard & Madisyn Bell (J&S) to Fertig James & Kathleen Marie Prentice (J&S), $480,000

Louisville

4761 Waterloo, Holzapfel Monica A & Tessa M Bishop (Co-Trustees) to Wise Kevin M, $150,000

Ravenna

210 Walnut St, Walnut Manor Apartments LLC to Vasia LLC, $820,000

8495 St Rt 305, Smith Deborah to Miller Aden A & Amanda P Kurtz (J&S), $52,000

Rootstown

parcel 32-028-10-00-023-000 Marks, Sorkin Jean M & Jack M (Successor Trustees) to Wilson Floyd E Jr & Jeanette L (J&S), $5,000

Stow

4142 Mogadore, Cambria LLC to Open Air Holding LLC, $525,000

Streetsboro

1523 Crescent Dr, Laidman Kenneth A Jr to Booker Shawn Maurice & Sharon Redding-Booker (J&S), $376,500

8970 Portage Pointe, Perrotta Michael Sr & Catherine (J&S) to Combs Deborah M & Amanda Francis (J&S), $125,000

693 Crownwood Ct, Orr Amanda to Hawkins Lois, $189,000

Twinsburg

parcel 11-173-00-00-026-002 St Rt 225, Stock Richard J to Horvath Dennis, $150,810

Windham

parcel 41-048-00-00-001-000 St Rt 303, Bonner Farms Ltd to Mitchells Metal & Recycling Services LLC, $100,000

STARK COUNTY

Alliance

Allen Saprina Ttee from Your Forever Home LLC, parcel 114034 Oxford St W, $13,000.

Banks Christopher from Alliance Home II LLC, 729 Garwood St, $115,000.

Brady Tracy Lynn from Marsili Eric, 847 Klinger Ave, $164,900.

Dunham Catherine A from Lanave Darleen M, 974 Lilly Rd, $129,000.

Singh Mandeep from Farkas Piroska C, 648 Parkway BLVD, $46,800.

Weyer Joseph T from Schneider Rodney R, 532 Warehouse St, $50,000.

Your Forever Home LLC from Saprina Allen Ttee of 975 Hawkins Trust, 864 S Union Ave, $15,000.

Bethlehem Township

Bertram John from Burleson Ralph E Jr, 720 Bonsel St NE, $172,500.

Bertram John from Manack Opal M, 552 Market St NE, $42,350.

Petroff Mike & Naomi from Boll Jeffrey R, 181 D St Nav Vil, $24,000.

Thompson Makenna K & Dale R from Jenkins Laura L, 124 Sprankle St NE, $185,000.

Canal Fulton

Comanitz Patricia from Catanese Ross M & Nola A, 337 Alexis LN, $347,000.

DJ Suites Inc from Schalmo Properties Inc, 689 Colony Rd, $436,664.

Hall Scott from Sheets Glen F & Georgia M, 758 Beverly Ave, $133,000.

Canton

Ace Estate LLC from Rossetti Michael J. & Demetria, 1138 Clarendon Ave SW, $55,000.

Ayrapetyan Maryna from Ambartsumian Alexsander, 821 Mcgregor Ave NW, $52,000.

Barton Wendy & Catron Shawn from Haas Roger S, 1212 Ardmore Ave SW, $60,000.

Baten Sica Clemente & Luis Perez Maria from Hernandez Manuel Maldonado, 1427 Rowland Ave NE, $16,000.

Blue House Capital LLC from Sturdivant Michael E, 1535 Norwood PL NW, $78,000.

Cayton Jacob & Brittney from Davis Elmon C, 1564 25th St NW, $75,000.

Ceylan Mahmut Taner from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 201, $70,500.

Cunningham Bradford & Kisha from Gateway Cherry LLC, 904 5th St NE, $94,800.

Deutsche Bank National Trust from Comstock Joanne & Krach David A Sr, 2109 Harrison Ave SW, $45,222.

Dunlap Courtney from Pristine Real Estate Limited Liability, 1219 Auburn PL NW, $113,000.

Elliott Jeffery from K&R Property Solutions LLC, 2003 Midway Ave NE, $125,000.

Eratak Barbaros from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 004, $70,500.

Etro Investments LLC from Vanhorn Fred C, 3852 Norman Ave NW, $131,000.

Ferraro Timothy L from Blanchard Milo & Suonna, 3115 2nd St NW, $85,000.

Guardado Pena Roberto from Nicholson Beverly M, 2200 Harrisburg Rd NE, $40,000.

Halter Crystal Marie & Robinson Sr from Russell Christy A & Flading Scott A, 1441 Struble Ave NE, $29,900.

Halvacioglu Aylin from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 101, $70,500.

Hayherst Brian Marvin from Klingaman John W, 2635 Daleford Ave NE, $50,000.

Hindley Linda J from Rhoades Gary S, 3118 9th St SW, $10,000.

Kanam John Michael from Rent to Own Leasingco Inc, 1101 Maryland Ave SW, $51,200.

Leeders Taylor Renee from Global Rental Property LLC, 1262 Ardmore Ave SW, $78,000.

Maloon Heather J from Perez Luis Soto, 2422 Snyder Ave NE, $89,833.

Newell Vicky from Mek Properties LLC, 910 Roslyn Ave SW, $86,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1006 Dueber Ave SW, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1104 4th St SW, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1111 2nd St NW, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1447 Shriver Ave NE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1451 Plain Ave NE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1549 Quimby Ave SW, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1625 Plain Ave NE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1800 2nd St SE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 2310 7th St SW, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 2337 20th St NE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 2550 Ellis Ave NE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 3803 Mahoning Rd NE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 710 7th St NW, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, parcel 227138 Fletcher Ave NE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Toledo House Investors LLC `, 1714 Sandwith Ave SW, $45,000.

Odell Jonathan & Rachel from Johnson Darrel & Cortney, 1916 Birk Cir NE, $230,000.

Ramirez Juan Francisco Tello from Canton Property Investors LLC, 605 Newton Ave NW, $20,000.

Risa's Moons LLC from Confident Investment Group LLC, 1339 Shorb Ave NW, $109,900.

RTL Real Estate Holdings LLC from Prestier Alice Aka Alice M, 1121 Poplar Ave SW, $89,200.

Salmen Amanda M from Big D Real Estate LLC, 2406 Lake Road BLVD NW, $94,000.

Seariver LLC from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 104, $70,500.

Shallenberger Nicole Suzanne from Nist Robert L & Kathy L, 514 17th St NW, $82,000.

Tas Cumaziye from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 103, $70,500.

Top Realty Enterprises LLC from Elliott III David, 816 the O'jays Pkwy NE, $21,500.

Turker Hasan Hayati from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 202, $70,500.

Vargas Gonzalez Miguel & Ortiz Arleen from Little Creek Holdings LLC, 938 Garfield Ave SW, $105,500.

Williams David Philip from Smith Brian L & Melissa D, 1615 17th St SW, $96,500.

Williams David Philip from Smith Brian L & Melissa D, parcel 214134 Clark Ave SW, $96,500.

Yurdakul Derya from Coastal Line Homes LLC, 1884 6th St NE Condo 102, $70,500.

Canton Township

Bubp Kara N from White Justin M Richardson Kara N, 1425 Carnwise St SW, $46,700.

Hartley Christian R from Mangus Gregory J, 3919 Paradise St SW, $150,000.

Hindmarsh Gunnar from Cramer James R, 2214 Rexdale St SW, $182,400.

Rykle Properties LLC from Davis Patty A, 312 28th St SW, $48,000.

Jackson Township

Andrisin Nicholas & Doll Jeffrey from Mccrea Dustin M, 5560 East BLVD NW, $430,000.

Boykins Raevyn T from Scheetz Dani D, 4834 Echovalley St NW, $260,000.

Hall Jeffrey A from Steinman Larry Scott, 8550 Portage St NW, $302,000.

K Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 7030 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

K. Hovnanian at Heritage Park LLC from A List Land Development LLC, 6921 Heritage Park Ave NW, $76,000.

Kaiser Robert & Rosemary from Fleishour Timothy D Trustee L/E Donal, 6772 Palmer Dr NW, $205,000.

Mast Donald C & Antoinette from John Phoebe K TTEE/PHOEBE K John Trust, 3396 Stillwater Ave NW, $251,900.

Mccrea Dustin Michael & Heather Renee from Unsworth Danielle & Jacob, 8201 Kellydale St NW, $619,900.

Miracle Seth v & Pelley Alexandrea L from Balow Christopher Trustee, 8486 Scenicridge Ave NW, $306,000.

Pergins Ruth Catherine from Palmer Barbara H, 1306 Taggart St NW, $167,200.

Rogers Joseph M II & Fultz Lacy M from Deoliveira Sergio S & Shendra M, 6006 Old Bridge Ave NW, $515,000.

Schoenbaechler Joseph & Chelcee from Lake O Springs Village Homeowners Associ, 6156 Lake O Springs Ave NW, $45,000.

Simmons Corrigan Shelee Ttee from Jenkins Susan E Trustee, 3855 Woodleigh Ave NW, $340,000.

Sims Robert & Natalie from J.R.K. Holdings Ltd, parcel 10017384 Farmbrook Ave NW, $247,500.

Steen James H & Martha M Ttees from Blaumeiser Alice K, 6925 Thicket St NW, $375,000.

Thiessen James T from Prestige Worldwide Re LLC, 1164 Westbury Cir NW, $357,500.

Lake Township

Baker Nicole Lyn & Alexander Julius from Harper Elise H, 1360 Edison St NW, $250,000.

Fortune Jacob Doughty & Bethany from Graham Shaun M, 3588 Dotwood St NW, $160,400.

Jacobson Brandon & Keim Bethany from CNBL Properties LLC, parcel 10010708 Evergreen Cir NE, $134,000.

Linville Jennifer from Wilton Terry, parcel 10016251 Stonebridge Ave NW, $5,000.

Minick Jonathan Christopher Jr & Tori Ly from Graber Joshua D & Amanda R, 240 Adelaide Ave SW, $300,000.

Pham Theresa M & Virgil T from US Bank Na as Trustee for the LSF9 Maste, 2191 Edison St NW, $255,000.

Rovnak Austin & Dakota from Yoder Jeremy, 10126 Carlswood Ave NE, $279,900.

Schumacher Randon Earl & Jody M Co Ttees from Schumacher Homes of AKRON/CANTON Inc, 8265 Macthomas Ave NW, $87,188.

Smartbank from Az Development of Hartville, parcel 10000848 Maple St W, $179,100.

Lawrence Township

Melesky Michael from Breen John F III & Julianna, 7315 Stonehill Ave NW, $235,000.

Radabaugh Rebecca L from Bowles James D & Julie A, 12306 Chestnut St NW, $217,000.

Whitmire Solomon Benson & Mosquera from King Keri R, 14075 Laurelwood St NW, $224,900.

Lexington Township

Hawkins Marzett Jr from Paul Ernest D Sr., 11340 Webb Ave NE, $56,000.

Louisville

Lindlaur Holdings LLC from Davis Sarah F Trustee / Sarah F David Re, 823 W Main St, $80,000.

Ross Steven Albert & Linda Anne from K Hovnanian at Orchard Park LLC, 415 Honeycrisp Dr NE, $249,990.

Wreck It Rich LLC from Scott Dale D & Diane L, 818 W Main St, $199,000.

Massillon

Arnold Michelle from Henry Brittany, 177 Rolling Park Dr N, $42,500.

Cincy Buy My House LLC from Halco David A, parcel 614693 Tremont Ave SW, $40,000.

Cincy Buy My House LLC from Halco David, 101 Houston St SW, $40,000.

Courtney Perry M from Copenhaver Roberta S, 236 14th St NW, $119,999.

Fitlife Properties LLC from Berecek Glinda L, 458 South Ave SE, $50,000.

Fitlife Properties LLC from Berecek Glinda L, parcel 607933 8th St SE, $50,000.

Hughes Jody A from Stark Renovations LLC, 1049 1st St NE, $132,500.

JD Real Estate Investments Inc from Towne Plaza Ltd., 503 1st St NE, $40,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 107 Woodland Ave SE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 1327 Woodland Ave SE, $1,005,000.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 652 Young Ave SE, $1,005,000.

Panigrahi Sambit from Gateway Equity Group Ltd, 918 Green Ave SW, $90,000.

Parsons Tyler J from Massillon Rentals LLC, 638 Tremont Ave SW, $149,000.

Taylor Molly from Schumacher Noelle, 124 Rolling Park Dr N, $25,036.

Nimishillen Township

Murphy Devin M from Reese Robin Trustee, 3965 Hambleton Ave, $115,500.

Murphy Devin M from Reese Robin Trustee, parcel 3302161 Hambleton Ave NE, $24,500.

Murphy Devin M from Reese Robin Trustee, parcel 3302184 Hambleton Ave NE, $115,500.

North Canton

Richards Marlene Ann & Steven P from Espenschied Michael Executor, 815 Werstler Ave NW, $173,500.

Stalnaker Bruce & Arcuri Neal from Basso Sandra, 1283 Los Angeles BLVD NW, $18,500.

Osnaburg Township

Ruegg Benjamin C from Hahn Betty J, 211 Nassau St W, $68,200.

Paris Township

Altier Trisha M from Mort Carl R III & Kathleen M, 1455 Pleasant Ridge St SE, $271,000.

Depalmo Wesley from Green Garry W, 14835 Freed St SE, $117,000.

Perry Township

Blanchard Milo & Suonna from Lundingham Dillon B, 1922 Carmont Ave NW, $95,000.

Bowman Tyler & Eaton Kimberly from Untch Pamela A, 5102 Beachview Cir NW, $274,900.

Haynes Barbara & James from Massey Randy K, 189 Anna Ave NW, $172,500.

Justice Zachary from Justice Gary M Sr, 6855 Westwood St SW, $55,000.

Knott Allen from Turner Michael G & Candy D, 3965 Greenford Ave SW, $207,000.

Schweizer Devon J & Marteny Amanda L from Simon Martha A Trustee of the Martha A Simon Revocable Trust, 2800 Middlebury Cir SW, $157,000.

US Bank Trust National Association from Capalingo Joseph J & Rebecca J, 5601 Patrick St SW, $123,028.

Plain Township

Barnett Tyler & Lauren from Ledoux Judyth Arlene, 3020 Boettler St NE, $375,000.

Bastas Adrianne E from Bastas Adrianne & Michael, 1001 Deborah Rd NW, $137,500.

Buell Allison & Paolo from Williams Karli M, 1185 Echo St NE, $321,000.

Carr Gregory & Christine from Vickers Douglas P & Nicole E, 6956 Glenmere Ave NE, $229,000.

Coleman Todd J from Austin Melissa G, 7909 Amberly Cir NW, $140,000.

Gaeckle Timothy W from Larue Harper Willow, 3033 Endrow Ave NE, $140,000.

Gonser Joseph D & Stephanie C from Carter Travis L & Sunlap Joirdan, 4004 Eaton Rd NW, $327,000.

Johnson Fred L from NVR Inc A Virginia Corporation, 6655 Harrington Court Ave NE, $449,665.

Oak Tree Real Estate Ohio LLC from Canton Property Investors LLC, 2802 Dorothy Ave NE, $1,005,000.

Reamer Rodney from Yingling Suzanne M, 2825 Marlin Ave NW, $249,000.

Ryoyalty Real Estate Ltd from Yoder Michael, 2828 Edelweiss St NE, $400,000.

Ryoyalty Real Estate Ltd from Yoder Michael, 6636 Amsel Ave NE, $400,000.

Ryoyalty Real Estate Ltd from Yoder Michael, 6646 Amsel Ave NE, $400,000.

Williams Jarod T & Karli M from Yantzer Nathan J & Tracy, 6738 Canter Hill Cir NE, $404,900.

Sandy Township

Bowersock Anthony from Sullivan Nevin, 136 Roosevelt Ave, $162,000.

Murphy Brandon T & Leisy Taylor P from Carson Gloria G Etal, 407 Shane Ave, $172,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Beachy John W & Marnita W from Hutchison Richard D, 12230 Sandusky Dr SW, $225,500.

T. Rowley Brewster Car Wash LLC from Weaver Paul, parcel 7001551 Elm St NE, $209,000.

Yoder Alan M from Shaffer Harold E, 309 North St, $85,000.

Yurick Suzann R from Kittle Michelle M, 8021 Manchester Rd SW #33, $1,000.

Tuscarawas Township

Kulenics Christopher Lee & Priscilla from Charters West LLC, parcel 10017941 Pigeon Run Ave SW, $120,000.

Martin Thomas J Ttee from Buchanan James L, 10360 Boyds Corner Rd NW, $80,000.

Simpson Alexander B & Sarah K from King Lora M, 2210 Vorys Ave SW, $160,000.

Strub Nicholas Matthew & Mary Margaret from Nelson Donald A & Priscilla J Breiding, 14501 Lincoln St W, $16,000.

Strub Nicholas Matthew & Mary Margaret from Nelson Donand A & Breiding Priscilla J, parcel 7200871 Lincoln St W, $16,000.

Washington Township

Duesenberry Stephen & Sharon from Washington Hills Development Ltd, 2435 Valewood Cir, $81,000.

MEDINA COUNTY

Brunswick

4115 Dennis Ln, Peculis Frank II to Fallon Kevin, $190,000

645 East Dr, Foote James & Sonja Rae to Johnson Sarah M, $150,000

5236 Creekside Blvd K-47, Donaldson Kelly B to Naghmi Hasan & Nusrat F, $96,360

4294 Alpine Hill Ct, Smith Marcia D to D'amico Brian, $118,000

4121 Sleepy Hollow Rd, Benz Corey M to Calta Dale R, $283,000

Chippewa Lake

7966 Chesterfield Dr, Edgar Scott A to Hiles Dana & Deborah R, $239,900

Hinckley

2478 Parkridge Dr, Stiles Dallas Eugene Trustee to Becker Stephen E & Heather A O'malley, $418,500

Homerville

7800 Camp Rd, Keim Alvin D & Rachel J to Petersheim Menno J & Miriam & Anna & Dan L Keim, $240,000

Litchfield

9066 Crow Rd, Carrier Robert J to Rakes James David & Marilyn, $305,000

Lodi

749 Whisper Creek Ln, Whisper Creek Development LLC to NVR Inc, $52,500

Medina

parcel 029-19A-14-021 Branch Rd, Disbrow William to Jpa Trucking LLC, $119,000

811 Gayer Dr, Piero Sue Trustee to Riegelmayer Wilson, $200,000

6030 Boneta Rd, Doesburg Julia to Residential Solutions Inc, $280,000

7559 Hidden Acres Rd, Oblander James A to Juszczyk Property Management LLC, $300,000

2883 Parnham Dr, Stasiowski Eric to Kvak Michael & Sophie, $650,000

parcel 020-10D-31-033 Chippewa Rd (R), Hayas Daniel M to Gidra Holding Co LLC, $3,460

233 Ryeland CL, Crouse Joyce M to Vereb Evan Joseph & Elena S, $340,000

3198 S Park Ln, Pfeiler Matthew & Lauren to Main Rebecca & Daniel A, $333,000

355 Lakeview Dr, Detterman Robert E & Susan M to Flanum Tyler Michael & Samantha Katherine, $345,500

4251 Butterfly Cir, Soeder Paul M & Nicole M to Battaglia Jamie & Jessica, $385,000

6495 Bedford Ct, NVR Inc to Depalma Nicholas D & Brigid F Leahy, $474,745

5794 Paula Ct, Arbor Falls Golf LLC to NVR Inc, $87,550

Seville

41 Pleasant St, Forbes Jeffrey N & Jody A to Volkov Alexandr & Olga, $340,000

Wadsworth

519 Percussion Path, Kunkel Lawrence K to Patton Gerald & Carolyn, $564,000

263 N Pardee St, Landis William T to Summers Matthew Stephen & Christina Elizabeth, $219,000

9600 Mennonite Rd, Jones Cory & Rachel to Janczura Martha, $230,000

parcel 040-20D-08-170 Durling Dr, Toth David to Shreve Victor & Stephanie Murphy, $18,000

149 Tolbert St, Kelley Brendan M to Needs Andrew & Amber Bistor, $189,000

311 Rosalind Ave, Copley Daniel L & Sheila J to Schlosser Joseph & Madeleine Silver-Riskin, $260,000

1058 Ashley Taylor Ct, Hartenstein Catherine M Trustee to Griffith Julia, $285,000

West Salem

10018 Spencer Rd, Yoder Joe J & Katie J to Swartzentruber Joseph M & Rebecca A, $770,000

WAYNE COUNTY

Apple Creek

8563 MT Hope Rd, Hostetler Melvin M & ELIZABETHS/T to Hostetler Melvin Jr & Emma A & Melvin M Etal, $686,400

6060 E Messner Rd, Springdale Farm the to Schlabach Aaron A & Lizzie Schlabach Etal, $522,500

7617 Kidron Rd, Miller John L & Delila S/T to Slabaugh Ananias A & Fannie, $250,000

Creston

124 Stebbins St, Federal National Mortgage Association to Farmer Jesse, $14,500

Dalton

36 W Main St, Grim Janice L to Dalton Properties Investment Group LLC, $93,500

Doylestown

500 Thorn Way, Mitchell Marilyn & Connie Halstead S/T to Skala Mary Jo & Jerome M, $364,900

Marshallville

10 W Market St, Adams Tyler R & Theresa J to Gabel Brian, $186,000

Orrville

123 E Market St, Joedi Properties LLC to Orrville Redevelopment LLC, $224,900

1417 Country Ln, Auten Robert D & Linda K S/T to Reusser Abigail R, $320,000

424 N Vine St, Huebner Jared R to Gill Christian A & Haley R Yannuzo, $130,000

117 E Market St, Joedi Properties LLC to Orrville Redevelopment LLC, $224,900

Rittman

30 Willow St, Leatherman David to STC Garage LLC, $72,500

10487 E Steiner Rd, Davis Michael E & Jennifer Brock to Figel Cynthia Sue, $245,000

Shreve

225 Sunrise Dr, Thorny Rose Ltd to Trepal Anthony, $170,000

Wooster

619 Saybolt Ave, Vaughan Michael A to Zawacki Daniel P Jr, $145,000

217 S Market St, Wooster Growth Corporation to St Paul Hotel Properties LLC, $52,700

4630 Overton Rd, Wickens Robert H & Debra L S/T to Starlin Justin, $85,000

4710 Braxton Ln, Dail Alan & Angela Smith Dail S/T to Yoder Mark A & Kristie, $150,000

1224 Kadas Ln, NVR Inc to Gilbert Brandon & Anna, $338,540

504 Lincoln St, Elkins James K Sr to Barkheimer Marlene K, $86,000

937 Spink St, Wells Taylor & Sanford's Sell Homes LLC to Van Raalte Kristal S, $200,000

1131 Jesse Owens Dr, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470

1117 Kadas Ln, Wooster Development Company Ltd to NVR Inc, $62,470

3181 Dover Rd, Nisley Eli R & Leanna S/T to Troyer Aaron M, $199,900

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Historic Greek Revival style home sells for $600K in Hudson