U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,549.78
    +13.59 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,603.08
    -6.26 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,215.70
    +94.02 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,296.18
    +6.42 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.36
    -0.14 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.20
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9490
    -0.0390 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,307.21
    -3,691.20 (-5.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.38
    -44.27 (-2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HMN Financial, Inc.
·33 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Third Quarter Summary

  • Net income of $3.6 million, up $0.5 million, compared to $3.1 million in third quarter of 2020

  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.81, up $0.14, compared to $0.67 in third quarter of 2020

  • Provision for loan losses of ($0.9) million, down $1.7 million from $0.8 million in third quarter of 2020

  • Gain on sales of loans of $1.5 million, down $1.5 million from $3.0 million in third quarter of 2020

  • Net interest income of $8.0 million, up $0.7 million from $7.3 million in third quarter of 2020

  • Net interest margin of 3.32%, down 8 basis points, compared to 3.40% in third quarter of 2020

Year to Date Summary

  • Net income of $11.6 million, up $4.4 million, compared to $7.2 million in first nine months of 2020

  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.55, up $1.01, compared to $1.54 in first nine months of 2020

  • Provision for loan losses of ($2.4) million, down $3.9 million from $1.5 million in first nine months of 2020

  • Gain on sales of loans of $4.9 million, down $1.6 million from $6.5 million in first nine months of 2020

  • Net interest income of $23.2 million, up $1.8 million from $21.4 million in the first nine months of 2020

  • Net interest margin of 3.31%, down 26 basis points, compared to 3.57% in first nine months of 2020

Net Income Summary

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income

$

3,619

3,101

$

11,565

7,177

Diluted earnings per share

0.81

0.67

2.55

1.54

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.45

%

1.39

%

1.60

%

1.15

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

13.18

%

12.50

%

14.57

%

9.98

%

Book value per share

$

23.93

20.91

$

23.93

20.91

ROCHESTER, Minn., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (Nasdaq:HMNF), the $1.0 billion holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), today reported net income of $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.5 million, compared to net income of $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.81, an increase of $0.14 per share, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.67 for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $1.7 million decrease in the provision for loan losses. The provision for loan losses decreased primarily because of a reduction in certain loan loss reserve percentages as a result of an internal analysis of the loan portfolio and economic improvements related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Net interest income also increased $0.7 million primarily because of an increase in the yield enhancements realized on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans that were repaid during the period. These increases in net income between the periods were partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in the gain on sales of loans due to a decrease in mortgage loan activity. Income tax expense also increased $0.3 million as a result of the increased pre-tax income between the periods.

President’s Statement
“We are pleased to report the positive quarterly financial results that include increased net interest income which reflects our active participation in the PPP and a credit loan loss provision which reflects the improving credit quality of our loan portfolio,” said Bradley Krehbiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMN. “We are also pleased with the asset growth that we continue to experience and the positive impact it had on our net interest income.”

Third Quarter Results

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $8.0 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.7 million, or 10.3%, from $7.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. Interest income was $8.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.5 million, or 5.7%, from $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. Interest income increased primarily because of the $0.8 million in yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans that were repaid during the period. Interest income also increased because of the $107.7 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods. These increases in interest income were partially offset by a decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets which was 3.47% for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 24 basis points from 3.71% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the decrease in the prime rate that occurred in the first quarter of 2020, which lowered the rate on adjustable rate loans in the portfolio as well as any new or renewing fixed rate loans that were originated since that time.

Interest expense was $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 45.1%, from $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Interest expense decreased despite the $96.6 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods primarily because of the decrease in the average interest rate paid on deposits. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.16% for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 18 basis points from 0.34% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the decrease in deposit rates as a result of the decrease in the federal funds rate in the first quarter of 2020. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.32%, a decrease of 8 basis points, compared to 3.40% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets as a result of the decrease in the prime rate that occurred in the first quarter of 2020.

A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is as follows:

For the Three Month Period Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid

Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid

Yield/
Rate

Interest-earning assets:

Securities available for sale

$

215,811

514

0.94

%

$

103,132

434

1.67

%

Loans held for sale

5,991

40

2.63

9,309

65

2.76

Single family loans, net

164,591

1,442

3.48

134,460

1,325

3.92

Commercial loans, net

420,062

5,840

5.52

474,325

5,390

4.52

Consumer loans, net

43,955

515

4.65

60,473

709

4.66

Other

110,173

50

0.18

71,180

26

0.15

Total interest-earning assets

960,583

8,401

3.47

852,879

7,949

3.71

Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits:

Checking accounts

155,373

45

0.11

129,276

41

0.13

Savings accounts

115,526

18

0.06

93,022

17

0.07

Money market accounts

249,335

138

0.22

221,991

190

0.34

Certificate accounts

91,595

159

0.69

111,847

408

1.45

Total interest-bearing liabilities

611,829

556,136

Non-interest checking

259,721

219,512

Other non-interest bearing deposits

2,923

2,218

Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits

$

874,473

360

0.16

$

777,866

656

0.34

Net interest income

$

8,041

$

7,293

Net interest rate spread

3.31

%

3.37

%

Net interest margin

3.32

%

3.40

%


For the Nine Month Period Ended

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2020

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid

Yield/
Rate

Average
Outstanding
Balance

Interest
Earned/
Paid

Yield/
Rate

Interest-earning assets:

Securities available for sale

$

192,877

1,514

1.05

%

$

100,889

1,371

1.81

%

Loans held for sale

5,303

114

2.88

6,942

156

2.99

Single family loans, net

154,992

4,189

3.61

130,441

3,907

4.00

Commercial loans, net

433,514

16,783

5.18

446,580

15,781

4.72

Consumer loans, net

47,779

1,668

4.67

64,570

2,312

4.78

Other

99,778

116

0.16

51,030

149

0.39

Total interest-earning assets

934,243

24,384

3.49

800,452

23,676

3.95

Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits:

Checking accounts

156,983

137

0.12

115,110

102

0.12

Savings accounts

111,715

52

0.06

87,587

48

0.07

Money market accounts

238,011

408

0.23

205,868

684

0.44

Certificate accounts

95,537

626

0.88

118,422

1,459

1.65

Total interest-bearing liabilities

602,246

526,987

Non-interest checking

249,215

200,965

Other non-interest bearing deposits

2,632

2,384

Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits

$

854,093

1,223

0.19

$

730,336

2,293

0.42

Net interest income

$

23,161

$

21,383

Net interest rate spread

3.30

%

3.53

%

Net interest margin

3.31

%

3.57

%

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was ($0.9) million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.7 million compared to $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. The provision for loan losses decreased between the periods primarily because of a reduction in certain loan loss reserve percentages as a result of an internal analysis of the loan portfolio and economic improvements related to the COVID-19 pandemic. During 2020, the Company increased its allowance for loan losses due to the changes in the economic environment related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount of the increase in the allowance for loan losses related to the economic environment was based, in part, on the amount of loans to borrowers in the hospitality, restaurant and entertainment industries that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The underlying operations supporting many of the loans that were initially negatively impacted by the pandemic have improved and the amount of loans requiring accommodations decreased in 2021. At September 30, 2021, the Company had six loans in the hospitality industry totaling $25.5 million that had been granted loan accommodations in accordance with Section 4013 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The accommodations granted allow the borrowers to make interest only payments for periods up to December 31, 2021. Of these loans, $5.7 million were classified but still accruing at September 30, 2021 and all of these loans were current with their agreed upon payments. The commercial credit department continues to communicate regularly with the borrowers that have been granted loan accommodations and monitors their activity closely. It is anticipated that most of the remaining borrowers that have been granted accommodations will be in a position to resume making their regular loan payments at the end of the initial accommodation period. However, some of the borrowers may need additional accommodations when their initial accommodation period ends as their operations may need more time to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves on the entire loan portfolio and specific reserves on impaired loans. The general reserve amount includes quantitative reserves based on our past loan loss history and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The reserves decreased during the quarter primarily as a result of an internal analysis of the loan portfolio. Total non-performing assets were $1.8 million at September 30, 2021, which is unchanged from June 30, 2021.

A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for loan losses for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is summarized as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

Balance at June 30,

$

9,915

8,649

Provision

(886

)

770

Charge offs:

Consumer

0

(29

)

Commercial business

0

(8

)

Recoveries

41

150

Balance at September 30,

$

9,070

9,532

Allocated to:

General allowance

$

8,784

9,416

Specific allowance

286

116

$

9,070

9,532


The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Company’s portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the two most recently completed quarters and December 31, 2020.

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

Non-performing loans:

Single family

$

423

$

557

$

502

Commercial real estate

685

519

1,484

Consumer

673

669

689

Commercial

7

8

9

Total

1,788

1,753

2,684

Foreclosed and repossessed assets:

Commercial real estate

0

0

636

Total non-performing assets

$

1,788

$

1,753

$

3,320

Total as a percentage of total assets

0.17

%

0.18

%

0.37

%

Total as a percentage of total loans receivable, net

0.29

%

0.28

%

0.42

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

507.15

%

565.75

%

398.72

%

Delinquency data:

Delinquencies (1)

30+ days

$

1,113

$

1,255

$

995

90+ days

0

0

0

Delinquencies as a percentage of loan portfolio (1)

30+ days

0.17

%

0.19

%

0.15

%

90+ days

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

(1) Excludes non-accrual loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income was $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 32.6%, from $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gain on sales of loans decreased $1.5 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in single family loan originations and sales. Other non-interest income decreased slightly due primarily to a decrease in the gains recognized on the sale of other real estate owned between the periods. Fees and service charges increased $0.1 million between the periods due primarily to an increase in debit card income. Loan servicing fees increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in the aggregate balances of single family mortgage loans that were being serviced for others.

Non-interest expense was $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.2 million, or 2.7%, from $6.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Professional services expense increased $0.2 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in legal expenses relating to an ongoing bankruptcy litigation claim. Data processing costs increased $0.1 million between the periods due to an increase in debit card processing expenses. Compensation and benefits expense increased slightly between the periods primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the decreased mortgage loan production between the periods. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in other non-interest expense due primarily to a decrease in mortgage servicing expense between the periods. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased slightly between the periods due to a decrease in building related expenses.

Income tax expense was $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $0.3 million from $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of an increase in pre-tax income.

Paycheck Protection Program
The Bank actively participated in helping businesses that were negatively impacted by COVID-19 that applied for forgivable loans under the PPP as part of the CARES Act. The CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020, allocated $349 billion in funding to help small businesses that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank had the following activity related to the first round of the PPP during 2020 and through September 30, 2021:

(Dollars in thousands)

Number of
Loans

Amount

Net
Deferred
Fees

Originated

413

$

53,153

1,837

Repaid

(130)

(19,484

)

-

Net deferred fees recognized

-

-

(1,097

)

Balance, December 31, 2020

283

33,669

740

Repaid

(243)

(21,419

)

-

Net deferred fees recognized

-

-

(597

)

Balance, March 31, 2021

40

12,250

143

Repaid

(35)

(11,334

)

-

Net deferred fees recognized

-

-

(126

)

Balance, June 30, 2021

5

916

17

Repaid

(5)

(916

)

-

Net deferred fees recognized

-

-

(17

)

Balance, September 30, 2021

0

$

0

0

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which was signed into law on December 27, 2020, allocated $284 billion to the Small Business Administration (SBA) to fund a second round of the PPP. The Bank actively participated in the second round of the PPP and had the following activity through September 30, 2021:

(Dollars in thousands)

Number of
Loans

Amount

Net
Deferred
Fees

Originated

416

$

26,798

1,476

Net deferred fees recognized

-

-

(29

)

Balance, March 31, 2021

416

26,798

1,447

Originated

50

2,167

149

Repaid

(182)

(6,539

)

-

Net deferred fees recognized

-

-

(522

)

Balance, June 30, 2021

284

22,426

1,074

Repaid

(232)

(15,371

)

-

Net deferred fees recognized

-

-

(805

)

Balance, September 30, 2021

52

$

7,055

269

It is anticipated that the majority of the outstanding loans at September 30, 2021 will be forgiven by the SBA and the remaining net deferred fees will be recognized into income when the loan is repaid.

Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets (annualized) for the third quarter of 2021 was 1.45%, compared to 1.39% for the third quarter of 2020. Return on average equity (annualized) was 13.18% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 12.50% for the same period in 2020. Book value per common share at September 30, 2021 was $23.93, compared to $20.91 at September 30, 2020.

Nine Month Period Results

Net Income
Net income was $11.6 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $4.4 million, or 61.1%, compared to net income of $7.2 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021 was $2.55, an increase of $1.01 per share, compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.54 for the same period in 2020. The increase in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $3.9 million decrease in the provision for loan losses. The provision for loan losses decreased primarily because of the reduction in the required reserves due to improvements in the economic environment related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the results of an internal analysis of the loan portfolio. Other non-interest income increased $1.8 million due primarily to an increase in the gains that were realized on the sale of real estate owned. Net interest income increased $1.8 million primarily due to an increase in the yield enhancements that were realized on PPP loans that were repaid during the period. These increases in net income were partially offset by a $1.6 million decrease in the gain on sales of mortgage loans due to a decrease in mortgage loan activity between the periods. Income tax expense also increased $1.7 million as a result of the increased pre-tax income between the periods.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $23.2 million for the first nine months of 2021, an increase of $1.8 million, or 8.3%, from $21.4 million for the same period in 2020. Interest income was $24.4 million for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $0.7 million, or 3.0%, from $23.7 million for the same nine month period in 2020. Interest income increased primarily because of the $2.1 million in yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans that were repaid during the period. Interest income also increased because of the $133.8 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods. These increases in interest income were partially offset by a decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets which was 3.49% for the first nine months of 2021, a decrease of 46 basis points from 3.95% for the first nine months of 2020. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the decrease in the prime rate that occurred in the first quarter of 2020, which lowered the rate on adjustable rate loans in the portfolio as well as any new or renewing fixed rate loans that were originated since that time.

Interest expense was $1.2 million for the first nine months of 2021, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 46.7%, compared to $2.3 million in the first nine months of 2020. Interest expense decreased despite the $123.8 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods primarily because of the decrease in the average interest rate paid on deposits. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.19% for the first nine months of 2021, a decrease of 23 basis points from 0.42% for the first nine months of 2020. The decrease in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the decrease in deposit rates as a result of the decrease in the federal funds rate in the first quarter of 2020. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the first nine months of 2021 was 3.31%, a decrease of 26 basis points, compared to 3.57% for the first nine months of 2020. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets as a result of the decrease in the prime rate that occurred in the first quarter of 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was ($2.4) million for the first nine months of 2021, a decrease of $3.9 million compared to $1.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. The provision for loan losses decreased primarily because of the reduction in the required reserves due to improvements in the economic environment related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the results of an internal analysis of the loan portfolio. During 2020, the Company increased its allowance for loan losses due to the changes in the economic environment related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, significant progress was made in the vaccination of the general public and many of the pandemic-focused restrictions have been reduced or eliminated. The amount of the allowance for loan losses established in 2020 related to the economic environment was based, in part, on the amount of loans to borrowers in the hospitality, restaurant and entertainment industries that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The underlying operations supporting many of the loans that were initially negatively impacted by the pandemic have improved and the amount of loans granted accommodations has decreased in 2021. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had $25.5 million of loans in the hospitality industry that had been granted loan accommodations in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act. The accommodations granted allow borrowers to make interest only payments for periods up to December 31, 2021. Of these loans, $5.7 million were classified but still accruing at September 30, 2021 and all of these loans were current with their agreed upon payments. The commercial credit department continues to communicate regularly with the borrowers that have been granted loan accommodations and monitors their activity closely. It is anticipated that most of the remaining borrowers that have been granted accommodations will be in a position to resume making their regular loan payments at the end of the initial accommodation period. However, some of the borrowers may need additional accommodations when their initial accommodation period ends as their operations may need more time to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves on the entire loan portfolio and specific reserves on impaired loans. The general reserve amount includes quantitative reserves based on our past loan loss history and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The reserves decreased during the first nine months of 2021 due to an improvement in business activity because of the lessened impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. General reserves also decreased because of a decrease in the required reserves as a result of an internal analysis of the loan portfolio. Total non-performing assets were $1.8 million at September 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 46.1%, from $3.3 million at December 31, 2020. Non-performing loans decreased $0.9 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets decreased $0.6 million during the first nine months of 2021.

A reconciliation of the allowance for loan losses for the nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is summarized as follows:

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

Balance at January 1,

$

10,699

8,564

Provision

(2,353

)

1,548

Charge offs:

Consumer

(42

)

(74

)

Commercial real estate

0

(730

)

Commercial business

0

(8

)

Recoveries

766

232

Balance at September 30,

$

9,070

9,532

Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income was $11.0 million for the first nine months of 2021, an increase of $0.4 million, or 4.3%, from $10.6 million for the same period of 2020. Other non-interest income increased $1.7 million due primarily to a $1.4 million increase in the gains realized on the sale of commercial real estate owned between the periods and also because of an increase in the fees earned on the sale of uninsured investment products. Fees and service charges increased $0.2 million between the periods due primarily to an increase in debit card income. Loan servicing fees increased $0.2 million between the periods due to an increase in the aggregate balances of single family mortgage loans that were being serviced for others. These increases in non-interest income were partially offset by a $1.6 million decrease in the gain on sales of loans due to a decrease in single family loan originations and sales between the periods.

Non-interest expense was $20.4 million for the first nine months of 2021, which is unchanged from the same period of 2020. Data processing costs increased $0.1 million between the periods due to an increase in debit card processing expenses. Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.1 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the decreased mortgage loan production between the periods. Other non-interest expense increased $0.1 million due primarily to an increase in FDIC insurance costs. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in professional service expense between the periods primarily because of a decrease in legal expenses relating to an ongoing bankruptcy litigation claim. Occupancy and equipment costs decreased slightly between the periods due to a decrease in depreciation and non-capitalized equipment costs.

Income tax expense was $4.6 million for the first nine months of 2021, an increase of $1.7 million from $2.9 million for the first nine months of 2020. The increase in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of an increase in pre-tax income.

Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets (annualized) for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021 was 1.60%, compared to 1.15% for the same period in 2020. Return on average equity (annualized) was 14.57% for the nine month period ended September 30, 2021, compared to 9.98% for the same period in 2020.

General Information
HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates a loan origination office located in Sartell, Minnesota.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often identified by such forward-looking terminology as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “project,” “will,” and “would,” or similar statements or variations of such terms and include, but are not limited to, those relating to maintaining credit quality and net interest margins; the adequacy and amount of available liquidity and capital resources to the Bank; the Company’s liquidity and capital requirements; anticipated impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the same on the general economy, our clients, deposit balances, and the allowance for loan losses; anticipated benefits that will be realized by our clients from government assistance programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the forgiveness of PPP loans; the amount of the Bank’s non-performing assets in future periods and the appropriateness of the allowances therefor; the payment of dividends or repurchases of stock by HMN; the projected changes in net interest income based on rate shocks; the range that interest rates may fluctuate over the next twelve months; the net market risk of interest rate shocks; the anticipated results of litigation and our assessment of the impact on our financial statements; the ability of the Bank to pay dividends to HMN; and compliance by the Bank with regulatory standards generally (including the Bank’s status as “well-capitalized”) and other supervisory directives or requirements to which the Company or the Bank are or may become expressly subject.

A number of factors, many of which may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the same, could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s assumptions and expectations. These include but are not limited to the adequacy and marketability of real estate and other collateral securing loans to borrowers; federal and state regulation and enforcement; possible legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to regulatory capital rules; the ability of the Bank to comply with other applicable regulatory capital requirements; enforcement activity of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) in the event of our non-compliance with any applicable regulatory standard or requirement; adverse economic, business and competitive developments such as continued shrinking interest margins, reduced collateral values, deposit outflows, changes in credit or other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in costs associated with traditional and alternate funding sources, including changes in collateral advance rates and policies of the Federal Home Loan Bank and the FRB; technological, computer-related or operational difficulties including those from any third party cyberattack; results of litigation; reduced demand for financial services and loan products; changes in accounting policies and guidelines, or monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government or tax laws; domestic and international economic developments; the Company’s access to and adverse changes in securities markets; the market for credit related assets; the future operating results, financial condition, cash flow requirements and capital spending priorities of the Company and the Bank; the availability of internal and, as required, external sources of funding; our ability to attract and retain employees; or other significant uncertainties. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ from the Company’s assumptions and expectations include those set forth in the Company’s most recent filings on Form 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified by, and should be considered in conjunction with, such cautionary statements. For additional discussion of the risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Part II, Item 1A of its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

(Three pages of selected consolidated financial information are included with this release.)


HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

(unaudited)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

149,436

86,269

Securities available for sale:

Mortgage-backed and related securities (amortized cost $194,562 and $99,821)

194,307

101,464

Other marketable securities (amortized cost $40,690 and $46,491)

40,632

46,626

234,939

148,090

Loans held for sale

5,754

6,186

Loans receivable, net

622,264

642,630

Accrued interest receivable

2,062

3,102

Mortgage servicing rights, net

3,232

3,043

Premises and equipment, net

9,815

10,133

Goodwill

802

802

Core deposit intangible

17

57

Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,683

7,241

Deferred tax asset, net

2,611

2,027

Total assets

$

1,036,615

909,580

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Deposits

$

915,302

795,204

Accrued interest payable

76

140

Customer escrows

3,212

1,998

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

8,091

8,986

Total liabilities

926,681

806,328

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ equity:

Serial preferred stock ($.01 par value):

authorized 500,000 shares; issued 0

0

0

Common stock ($.01 par value):

authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 9,128,662

91

91

Additional paid-in capital

40,610

40,480

Retained earnings, subject to certain restrictions

129,414

117,849

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(226

)

1,282

Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares

(1,304

)

(1,450

)

Treasury stock, at cost 4,534,087 and 4,359,552 shares

(58,651

)

(55,000

)

Total stockholders’ equity

109,934

103,252

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,036,615

909,580


HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income:

Loans receivable

$

7,837

7,489

22,754

22,156

Securities available for sale:

Mortgage-backed and related

457

271

1,288

825

Other marketable

57

163

226

546

Other

50

26

116

149

Total interest income

8,401

7,949

24,384

23,676

Interest expense:

Deposits

360

656

1,223

2,293

Total interest expense

360

656

1,223

2,293

Net interest income

8,041

7,293

23,161

21,383

Provision for loan losses

(886

)

770

(2,353

)

1,548

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

8,927

6,523

25,514

19,835

Non-interest income:

Fees and service charges

810

753

2,332

2,136

Loan servicing fees

389

347

1,168

976

Gain on sales of loans

1,471

3,005

4,909

6,503

Other

381

422

2,639

975

Total non-interest income

3,051

4,527

11,048

10,590

Non-interest expense:

Compensation and benefits

3,948

3,916

11,865

11,762

Occupancy and equipment

1,090

1,101

3,301

3,335

Data processing

384

334

1,099

963

Professional services

409

241

895

1,175

Other

1,075

1,135

3,205

3,144

Total non-interest expense

6,906

6,727

20,365

20,379

Income before income tax expense

5,072

4,323

16,197

10,046

Income tax expense

1,453

1,222

4,632

2,869

Net income

3,619

3,101

11,565

7,177

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

(688

)

(202

)

(1,508

)

1,297

Comprehensive income available to common stockholders

$

2,931

2,899

10,057

8,474

Basic earnings per share

$

0.82

0.67

2.57

1.55

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.81

0.67

2.55

1.54


HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:

September 30,

September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

I. OPERATING DATA:

Interest income

$

8,401

7,949

24,384

23,676

Interest expense

360

656

1,223

2,293

Net interest income

8,041

7,293

23,161

21,383

II. AVERAGE BALANCES:

Assets(1)

992,620

888,000

967,890

835,389

Loans receivable, net

628,608

669,258

636,285

641,591

Securities available for sale(1)

215,811

103,132

192,877

100,889

Interest-earning assets(1)

960,583

852,879

934,243

800,452

Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing deposits

874,473

777,866

854,093

730,336

Equity(1)

108,955

98,663

106,108

96,100

III. PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (1)

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.45

%

1.39

%

1.60

%

1.15

%

Interest rate spread information:

Average during period

3.31

3.37

3.30

3.53

End of period

3.12

3.35

3.12

3.35

Net interest margin

3.32

3.40

3.31

3.57

Ratio of operating expense to average

total assets (annualized)

2.76

2.95

2.81

3.24

Return on average equity (annualized)

13.18

12.50

14.57

9.98

Efficiency

62.26

56.91

59.53

63.74

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

2021

2020

2020

IV. EMPLOYEE DATA:

Number of full time equivalent employees

168

172

171

V. ASSET QUALITY:

Total non-performing assets

$

1,788

3,320

2,955

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.17

%

0.37

%

0.33

%

Non-performing loans to total loans receivable, net

0.29

0.42

0.38

Allowance for loan losses

$

9,070

10,699

9,532

Allowance for loan losses to total assets

0.87

%

1.18

%

1.06

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable, net(2)

1.46

1.66

1.42

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

507.15

398.72

375.19

VI. BOOK VALUE PER SHARE:

Book value per common share

$

23.93

21.65

20.91

Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 2021

Year
Ended
December 31, 2020

Nine Months
Ended
September 30, 2020

VII. CAPITAL RATIOS:

Stockholders’ equity to total assets, at end of period

10.61

%

11.35

%

11.26

%

Average stockholders’ equity to average assets(1)

10.96

11.43

11.50

Ratio of average interest-earning assets to

average interest-bearing liabilities(1)

109.38

109.66

109.60

Home Federal Savings Bank regulatory capital ratios:

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

13.85

13.62

13.16

Tier 1 capital leverage ratio

9.64

9.85

9.73

Tier 1 capital ratio

13.85

13.62

13.16

Risk-based capital

15.10

14.87

14.41

(1) Average balances were calculated based upon amortized cost without the market value impact of ASC 320.
(2) Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable, net without the $7.1 million of outstanding PPP loans would be 1.47% as of September 30, 2021.

CONTACT:

Bradley Krehbiel

Chief Executive Officer, President

HMN Financial, Inc. (507) 252-7169


Recommended Stories

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Why IBM Stock Plunged Today

    What happened Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) fell 9.5% on Thursday after the global technology company's third-quarter results came up short of investors' expectations. So what IBM's revenue inched up 0.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, and OrganiGram Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    Today's gains probably shouldn't be too surprising, however, coming as they do on the back of positive comments from the CEO of MJBiz, a cannabis industry news site, yesterday evening. Speaking at MJBizCon 2021 in Las Vegas, company CEO Chris Walsh predicted that whatever happens in Congress, 2022 will see at least four more states flip to recreational marijuana legalization -- and perhaps as many as seven. Additionally, Walsh points out that Idaho and Nebraska are in line to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

  • Crocs record Q3 revenues, IBM misses estimates, HP bullish profit forecast

    Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down some of Thursday’s early earnings movers, including Crocs, IBM and HP.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 357% Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) soared 357% on Thursday after the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) announced a deal to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Should it receive shareholder and regulatory approval, the merger would allow Trump Media & Technology Group to become a publicly traded company. Trump Media & Technology Group said it plans to launch a new social network to "create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

  • Why Pinterest Stock Slipped on Thursday

    The growth stock's decline came after shares surged on Thursday following reports that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) may have been considering buying Pinterest. Pinterest's decline on Thursday, therefore, likely reflects the stock cooling off as investors wonder whether the rumor will pan out or not. Furthermore, there are concerns that recent weakness in PayPal stock since the buyout rumor started spreading could threaten the deal.

  • Snap Fourth-Quarter Revenue Outlook Falls Short As Stock Plunges

    Snap reported third-quarter earnings late Thursday and presented a fourth-quarter revenue outlook short of expectations. Snap stock plunged.

  • This hot dog restaurant just saw its stock price surge more than 50% on its IPO day

    Welcome to the public markets, hot dog chain Portillo's.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Bitcoin Flash Crashes To $8,000 On Binance.US

    Earlier today, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) flash crashed to $8,000 on Binance U.S., the American trading platform of the world's top crypto exchange Binance. What Happened: According to Binance U.S. market data, the Bitcoin to the U.S. dollar trading pair on Binance U.S. flash crashed within a minute from $65,815 to $8,200. This translates to a drop of 87% for the world's top cryptocurrency on the exchange according to cited market data. Popular Twitter trader Crypto Chase said "well done Binance U.S.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Donald Trump SPAC Explodes; Tesla Stock Nears Buy Point As Demand Surges

    The Dow Jones fell. A Donald Trump SPAC exploded on news he is launching a social media platform. Tesla stock neared a new buy point

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Why Paypal buying Pinterest isn't really that weird

    Here's a quick hot take on why it makes sense for PayPal to buy Pinterest.

  • Why Match Group Stock Jumped on Thursday

    Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) turned sharply higher Thursday, surging as much as 14.4%. In a post on the Android Developers Blog, Google announced that, effective Jan. 1, 2022, the company will decrease the service fee it charges for all third-party subscription apps on the Google Play Store to 15%. Additionally, Google charged 15% on the first $1 million of revenue.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Snap Crashes, Intel Tumbles On Earnings; Donald Trump Makes SPACs Great Again

    Snap dived late on weak revenue, hitting rivals. Intel sold off too. Donald Trump's social media SPAC merger partner surged.

  • Why Nio Stock Looks Set For A Trip North This Quarter

    Nio, Inc (NYSE: NIO) was trading up about 1% on Thursday, while continuing to consolidate a 17% move off the bottom of $33.17 the stock printed on Oct. 7. The EV manufacturer, which recently began shipping vehicles to Norway had a rough third quarter, losing 36% of its value between July 1 and Sept. 30. On Thursday, it was reported 110-year-old asset management firm Baillie Gifford lowered its exposure in the China-based company during the period by about 287,255 shares, reducing its original 90

  • Why Roblox Shares Are Rising

    Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) shares are trading higher by 5.6% at $83.00. The stock spiked following a tweet from a Bloomberg report stating Google is lowering its cut from subscriptions on Google Play from 30% to 15%. Mark Gurman tweeted: "Google is lowering its cut from all subscriptions on Google Play to 15% from 30% -- from day 1. The reduction previously only took effect on the first $1 million in revenue and for users who subscribed longer than a year. Change doesn't apply to in-app-purchases

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

    With yields ranging from 4% to 10.3%, this trio is perfectly positioned to help income investors navigate volatility.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.