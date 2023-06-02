HNI (NYSE:HNI) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.32

The board of HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 23rd of June, with investors receiving $0.32 per share. This makes the dividend yield 5.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

HNI's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by HNI's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 15.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 58%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

HNI Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.96 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.28. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.9% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

HNI Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that HNI has grown earnings per share at 5.9% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Our Thoughts On HNI's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for HNI (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

