Should You Hold comScore (SCOR)?

"ComScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) is a similar story in that the market continues to discount the same news over and over and over again. Generally speaking, SCOR’s common stock has gone from over $5.00 to a 52-week low of $0.63 because its Board of Directors has thus far failed to act on suggestions that we and other investors have independently provided to them that we believe can reverse the trend of the shareholder destruction that has occurred under their watch. Our activism can be seen in many ways; sometimes in public letters to SCOR and other times it occurs behind the scenes. Our intention is always to be constructive and collaborative with the companies we own.

In the case of SCOR, we started with a sense of collaboration regarding our ideas for the company, but came to realize that its Board was being dismissive and unresponsive. We got back the usual “thank you for your letter, we will share it with the Board,” and then no action or only partial immaterial action would be taken. We realized quickly that the Board was supremely arrogant and seemingly lost with regards to how to create value for all stakeholders of SCOR and have instead been solely focused on creating value for preferred stockholders and themselves. The worst of the worst is the lead Independent Director, Brent Rosenthal, who has completely failed and has overseen a stock price that has declined 98% since his involvement, while at the same time receiving millions of dollars in compensation for his service as a failed Board member. The Board finally reduced its compensation by an average of 26% in 2023, but it remains above market, and the preferred stockholders are clipping coupons on their preferred stock and the board fees paid to some of SCOR’s Board who are also employees of those firms. The Board has taken small steps when more substantial action is immediately required. We have told the Board how this would play out for the common stock if they continue along their do-nothing path. We take no solace in having been right in our analysis. We just never thought they wouldn’t do anything to attack the capital structure and show better alignment amongst all stakeholders…” (Click here to read the full text)