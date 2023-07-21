Should You Hold The Greenbrier Companies (GBX)?

White Brook Capital Partners, an investment management firm, released its second-quarter 2023 investor letter. The same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund returned 16.09% compared to the Midcap 400 Index’s 4.85% and the S&P 500 Index’s 8.74% returns. Year-to-date, the fund’s NAV increased by 13.37% (net) compared to an 8.85% and 16.89% increase for the benchmarks, respectively. Year-to-date, the top contributing sectors of the portfolio were industrials and financial services while materials and consumer discretionary detracted. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

White Brook Capital Partners highlighted stocks like The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) is a railroad freight car equipment manufacturing company. On July 20, 2023, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) stock closed at $44.84 per share. One-month return of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) was 42.76%, and its shares gained 42.17% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has a market capitalization of $1.385 billion.

White Brook Capital Partners made the following comment about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX): Greenbrier posted a solid quarter with beats on revenue and margins and indicated continued strength in the business model in line with what we’ve noted in these commentaries in past quarters."

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 12 hedge fund portfolios held The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) at the end of first quarter which was 14 in the previous quarter.

