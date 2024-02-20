Should You Hold M&F Bancorp (MFBP)?

Investment management company River Oak Capital recently released its second-half 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In 2023, the fund returned 8.3% compared to 26.3% for the S&P 500, 16.9% for the Russell 2000, and 9.3% for the Russell Microcap Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

River Oak Capital featured stocks such as M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:MFBP) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:MFBP) is a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank. On February 16, 2024, M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:MFBP) stock closed at $11.90 per share. One-month return of M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:MFBP) was -20.00%, and its shares lost 51.02% of their value over the last 52 weeks. M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:MFBP) has a market capitalization of $24.376 million.

River Oak Capital stated the following regarding M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:MFBP) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:MFBP) is a community bank in Durham, North Carolina. It is our fourteenth largest position in the fund and now has a market cap of $30m. In December, I re-connected with CEO James Sills. James has a phenomenal reputation throughout the community banking industry, but he is faced with the challenging prospect of growing M&F Bank from its subscale position of a ~$450m asset bank to $1+ billion asset bank over the next few years. Due to their 2022 ECIP funding , M&F Bank still has ~$75+m in cash - 2.5x their current market cap - meaning the company has more than enough liquidity to grow to a $1+ billion asset bank. The question is: can they get there through organic growth alone? James has said they’ve looked hard for an acquisition that could get them closer to $1 billion in assets, but they have yet to find anything attractive…”(Click here to read the full text)

