Should You Hold Martin Marietta (MLM)?

The London Company, an investment management company, released “The London Company Large Cap Strategy” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Shares of larger companies performed better as stocks traded lower across the market cap spectrum for the third consecutive quarter, indicating a preference for growth. The fund declined 3.8% (-3.9% net) during the quarter compared to a 3.2% drop in the Russell 1000 Index. Headwinds from stock selection offset a benefit from sector allocation. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

The London Company Large Cap Strategy highlighted stocks like Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) is a natural resource-based building materials company. On November 7, 2023, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) stock closed at $444.32 per share. One-month return of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was 3.87%, and its shares gained 29.19% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has a market capitalization of $27.462 billion.

The London Company Large Cap Strategy made the following comment about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – MLM underperformed during Q3 after a strong start to the year. Quarterly results revealed lower than expected aggregate shipments, which have been negatively impacted by a softer residential market and adverse weather. Despite shipment declines and ongoing input cost headwinds, MLM’s robust pricing strategy has led to material gross profit increases this year. MLM maintains a leadership position within aggregates and its exposure to key markets continue to give us confidence that it will benefit from growth in construction and infrastructure spending for many years."

