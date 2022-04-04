Holding(s) in Company

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

Stagecoach Group PLC
·4 min read
  • SGC
Stagecoach Group PLC
Stagecoach Group PLC

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B6YTLS95
Issuer Name
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
31-Mar-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
04-Apr-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

2.619646

3.869357

6.489003

35788491

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4.072409

2.425145

6.497554

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B6YTLS95

14447866

2.619646

Sub Total 8.A

14447866

2.619646%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/05/2022

03/05/2022

Cash

3567000

0.646759

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/05/2022

04/05/2022

Cash

2450

0.000441

Cash-settled Equity Swap

06/06/2022

06/06/2022

Cash

3078

0.000557

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/06/2022

28/06/2022

Cash

2282290

0.413818

Cash-settled Equity Swap

29/06/2022

29/06/2022

Cash

2081000

0.377321

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/08/2022

02/08/2022

Cash

2044

0.000369

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/09/2022

02/09/2022

Cash

1500

0.000270

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/11/2022

02/11/2022

Cash

4707

0.000847

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/12/2022

02/12/2022

Cash

8728

0.001573

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/12/2022

22/12/2022

Cash

10782

0.001954

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/01/2023

04/01/2023

Cash

35395

0.006410

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/02/2023

02/02/2023

Cash

1202273

0.217979

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/03/2023

02/03/2023

Cash

11863

0.002143

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/03/2023

22/03/2023

Cash

59974

0.010872

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/04/2023

04/04/2023

Cash

22605

0.004089

Cash-settled Equity Swap

27/04/2023

27/04/2023

Cash

10989

0.001991

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/05/2023

03/05/2023

Cash

10176

0.001845

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/12/2025

02/12/2025

Cash

89

0.000016

Cash-settled Equity Swap

06/05/2022

06/05/2022

Cash

10732682

1.946023

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/03/2023

30/03/2023

Cash

1291000

0.234080

Sub Total 8.B2

21340625

3.869357%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

3.869357

6.488992%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)


JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
12. Date of Completion
04-Apr-2022
13. Place Of Completion
London


