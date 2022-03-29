U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,611.28
    +35.76 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,230.50
    +274.61 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,527.91
    +173.01 (+1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,120.40
    +42.34 (+2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.12
    -2.84 (-2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.80
    -31.00 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.57 (-2.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1112
    +0.0123 (+1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4480
    -0.0290 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3141
    +0.0044 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7220
    -1.1520 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,911.80
    +255.28 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,110.61
    +17.24 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.00
    +46.86 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

Holding(s) in Company

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stagecoach Group PLC
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SGC
Stagecoach Group PLC
Stagecoach Group PLC

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B6YTLS95
Issuer Name
STAGECOACH GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Minneapolis
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
25-Mar-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
29-Mar-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.011000

0.000000

0.011000

59575

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

17.013000

0.000000

17.013000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B6YTLS95

0

59575

0.000000

0.011000

Sub Total 8.A

59575

0.011000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 1)

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

BMO Asset Management (Holdings) Plc

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

BMO AM Group (Management) Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

BMO AM Holdings Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

BMO Asset Management Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
BMO Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by BMO AM Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO AM Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO AM Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by BMO Asset Management (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by BMO Global Asset Management (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
12. Date of Completion
29-Mar-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Swindon, UK


Recommended Stories

  • 7 Things Every Nio Investor Must Know

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on March 22, and it said it expects to deliver only about 25,000-26,000 vehicles in the first quarter. Nio's Q4 earnings conference call, in fact, revealed so much about the company's moves and plans that they should form a key part of your investing thesis in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stock. Here are seven such things about Nio you must know.

  • Legendary stock picker Peter Lynch made a remarkably prescient market observation in 1994

    Peter Lynch, the legendary stock picker who ran Fidelity’s market-beating Magellan Fund for 13 years, made a prescient observation in a speech he gave to the National Press Club back in October 7, 1994.

  • GME and AMC halted for volatility amid mini meme stock boom

    GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) were halted briefly for volatility soon after the markets opened this morning amid a recent boom for 'meme stocks'.

  • CVS Health stock falls after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Deutsche Bank downgrading CVS Health stock.

  • Why Okta Stock Bounced Back on Monday

    Shares of cloud-based cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) snapped a five-day losing streak on Monday, shooting up 8.3% through 3:10 p.m. ET. The reason: Okta filed an official update on its findings about the well-publicized hack of its systems that was revealed last week -- and according to Okta, it's just not that big of a deal. As Okta explained in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), published Friday after close of trading, "there was a five-day window of time between January 16-21, 2022 when [a] cybercrime group had access to ... a computer used by a customer support engineer employed by a third-party vendor that supplies customer support services to Okta."

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • Here’s What Makes Berkshire Hathaway (BRk-B) a Smart Long-Term Buy

    Berkshire Hathaway, a multinational conglomerate holding company that is led by the legendary billionaire investor, Warren Buffett, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. Berkshire owns a wide variety of businesses, some in their entirety, some only in part. The second group largely consists of marketable common […]

  • Why Mosaic Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Shares of fertilizer giant Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) tumbled 10.3% through 9:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, erasing two weeks of gains in the space of just 15 minutes of trading. There's no hard news to explain why Mosaic stock is falling, but in a note out this morning, StreetInsider.com pointed to a likely catalyst: peace talks between Ukraine and Russia as negotiations begin in Turkey, and Russia's promises to "reduce military action" in the northern parts of Ukraine, reports TheHill.com today. The conflict in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia have combined to send the prices of natural gas (used to produce nitrogen fertilizer), fertilizer itself, and fertilizer stocks up sharply since last February.

  • What the top US billionaires would owe under Biden’s new tax plan

    President Joe Biden unveiled a budget proposal that includes a plan for a minimum tax on the wealthiest Americans, including unrealized gains.

  • Here's What We Like About Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Nucor...

  • Tesla shares end the day up 8% amid news of stock split, Elon Musk social media platform

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Tesla's shares boost after it announced a stock split.

  • Should You Buy Moderna? Look at These 2 Charts First.

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has brought plenty of early investors solid returns. If you haven't bought Moderna shares yet, you may be wondering if it's too late to buy this vaccine maker. The first chart shows the coronavirus vaccine revenue of Moderna and certain rivals this year and next year.

  • QuantumScape May Bring Drivers an All-Electric Porsche 911, Report Says

    A report of a partnership with Porsche could answer the question of who the solid-state battery company began working with in December.

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • Nikola enters financing pact with Mitsubishi's ENGS Commercial to facilitate EV sales

    Nikola Corp. announced Tuesday a financing agreement with Mitsubishi HC Capital Group's ENGS Commercial Finance Co. which will facilitate sales of Nikola's Tre battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. Nikola's stock slipped 0.1% in premarket trading, after closing Monday at a 2 1/2-month high. As part of the agreement, ENGS will offer Nikola customers financing to buy Nikola vehicles, chargers and infrastructure requirements. ENGS will also offer Nikola's dealers financing for

  • GameStop, AMC advance as meme stock enthusiasm returns

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the surge in GameStop and AMC shares.

  • Rising interest rates may be a good thing for home prices: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Avolon says bruised jet lessors in no hurry to return to Russia

    Russian airlines could be frozen out of the aircraft leasing market well beyond the Ukraine conflict, one of the industry's biggest players warned on Tuesday, blaming what executives have described as a default involving hundreds of Western jets. Global leasing companies had until Monday to sever ties with Russian carriers under Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but executives say only a fraction of the more than 400 jets directly involved have been returned. Domhnal Slattery, chief executive of Dublin-based Avolon, the world's second-largest leasing firm, told Reuters its own risk is limited, with a net exposure of below $200 million on 10 jets still blocked in Russia after it recovered four aircraft.

  • We Think HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common...