Hologic Inc CFO Karleen Oberton Sells 14,940 Shares

Karleen Oberton, the CFO of Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX), has sold 14,940 shares of the company on January 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Hologic Inc is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products which focus on the health and well-being of women.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,940 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history at Hologic Inc indicates a pattern of 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Hologic Inc were trading at $75, giving the company a market cap of $17.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 40.95, which is above both the industry median of 27.56 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.23, with a GF Value of $61.01, indicating that Hologic Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the intrinsic value estimate by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sale by the insider may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential future performance of Hologic Inc's stock.

