With Homeownership Slipping Out of Reach, It's Time to Invest in Apartment Homes

For Millennials and Gen Z facing challenges in attaining homeownership and favoring renting over buying, apartment real estate investment trusts (REITs) emerge as a strategic investment route. Here are two REITs that these generations can use to navigate the evolving real estate market through this alternative avenue.

UDR

UDR (NYSE:UDR), also known as United Dominion Realty Trust, owns or has ownership interests in over 51,000 high-quality apartment homes across some of the most desirable markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Sunbelt, and West Coast regions, including Boston, Dallas, Denver, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

UDR currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, equating to $1.68 per share annually, giving it a yield of about 4.6% at the time of this writing. On top of having a high yield, UDR is a serial dividend raiser. It has raised its annual dividend for 14 consecutive years, and its recent hike has it on pace for 2024 to mark the 15th consecutive year with an increase.

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Dara Khosrowshahi-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here are 3 high-yield investments to add significant income to your portfolio.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) owns or has ownership interests in nearly 102,000 apartment homes across the high-growth Sunbelt region of the United States, including Atlanta, Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, Charlotte, Austin, Nashville, and Houston.

MAA currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.47 per share, equating to $5.88 per share annually, giving it a yield of about 4.5% at the time of this writing. Like UDR, MAA is a serial dividend raiser. It has raised its annual dividend for 13 consecutive years, and its recent hike has it on pace for 2024 to mark the 14th consecutive year with an increase.

Arrived Homes

You can also gain exposure to the benefits of homeownership through Arrived Homes.

Arrived is an alternative investment platform, backed by Jeff Bezos and Dara Khosrowshahi, that allows individuals to easily invest in real estate by purchasing shares of rental properties. Investors on the platform earn passive income through the rental revenue while waiting for the properties they invest in to appreciate in value over time.

Commercial real estate has historically outperformed the stock market, but few investors have the capital or resources needed to invest in this asset class. A platform backed by industry giant Marcus & Millichap is changing that, allowing individuals to invest in commercial real estate with as little as $5,000.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a whole lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Dara Khosrowshahi gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

