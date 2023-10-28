Can Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Afford To Invest In Growth?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Homology Medicines Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. As at June 2023, Homology Medicines had cash of US$127m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$102m. That means it had a cash runway of around 15 months as of June 2023. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Homology Medicines Growing?

Homology Medicines reduced its cash burn by 15% during the last year, which points to some degree of discipline. Unfortunately, however, operating revenue declined by 32% during the period. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Homology Medicines Raise More Cash Easily?

While Homology Medicines seems to be in a fairly good position, it's still worth considering how easily it could raise more cash, even just to fuel faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$59m, Homology Medicines' US$102m in cash burn equates to about 173% of its market value. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

How Risky Is Homology Medicines' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Homology Medicines' cash burn, we think its cash burn reduction was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. After looking at that range of measures, we think shareholders should be extremely attentive to how the company is using its cash, as the cash burn makes us uncomfortable. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 4 warning signs for Homology Medicines that you should be aware of before investing.

