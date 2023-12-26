Honda recalls 2023: Check the full list of models recalled this year

Honda recalled over 2.5 million vehicles this month due to an issue with the fuel pump, bringing the total number of recalled Hondas in 2023 to almost 5 million.

Honda said dealerships will replace the fuel pump module for free. Notification letters will be mailed on Feb. 5, 2024.

USA TODAY tracks car recalls from Toyota and other manufacturers in an automotive recall database, which compiles the latest car and motor vehicle recalls from the NHTSA. You can look up recalls for your vehicle using the make, model or year.

Here's what to know about all the Honda recalls in 2023.

Jan. 11 recall: Honda Talon 1000

The Talon 1000 intake funnel band screw may loosen and enter the engine, causing sudden engine failure. This can lead to a loss of control and increase the risk of a crash or injury, warns NHTSA.

Potential number of units affected: 34,000

Feb. 1 recall: 2018-2020 Honda Fit

Honda recalled certain 2018-2020 Fit and 2019-2022 HR-V vehicles due to an audio display power circuit design error. According to the NHTSA, this could've caused the rearview camera image to not display when the engine is started with a key, resulting in non-compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111 for rear visibility.

Potential number of units affected: 114,686

Feb. 15 recall: 2023 CR-V

Honda issued a recall for some of its 2023 CR-V vehicles. The problem is that the front passenger seat back frame may not have been welded properly. This means that in the event of a crash, the seat back position may fail to provide adequate protection to the passenger. The affected vehicles do not meet the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards 207 and 201, which relate to seating systems and occupant protection in interior impact, NHTSA said.

Potential number of units affected: 98

Mar. 16 recall: Honda Pilot

Honda announced a recall of certain vehicles due to a potential safety issue. The affected models include the 2020-2021 Pilot and Ridgeline and the 2020-2022 Passport and Odyssey. The problem concerns the heating pads behind both side-view mirrors, which may not be bonded properly. The NHTSA said this could cause the mirror glass to detach, failing to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, also known as "Rear Visibility."

Story continues

Potential number of units affected: 339,404

Jun. 15 recall: 2018-2023 Odyssey

Honda recalled certain Odyssey, Pilot, and Passport vehicles made between 2018 and 2023 due to a faulty Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST) communication coaxial cable connector. This defect may cause the rearview camera image to not appear on the display.

Potential number of units affected: 1,209,673

Oct. 19 recall: 2022-2024 Civic

Honda recalled 2022-2024 Civic 4-door and Civic 5-door vehicles that received a power steering rack replacement for a service repair. The steering rack may have been incorrectly assembled, which can cause tire damage by rubbing against the lower suspension or tie rod end.

Potential number of units affected: 264,567

Nov. 15 recall: 2015-2020 Acura TLX

Honda announced a recall for specific models of their vehicles manufactured between 2015 and 2020. The affected models include the Acura TLX (2015-2020), Acura MDX (2016-2020), Pilot (2016 and 2018-2019), Ridgeline (2017 and 2019), and Odyssey (2018-2019). The reason for the recall was due to a manufacturing error that has caused the connecting rod bearing in the engine to wear and seize, resulting in damage to the engine.

Potential number of units affected: 248,999

This Feb. 14, 2019 file photo shows a Honda logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Honda is recalling more than 380 Civic, Accord, Acura RDX and Integra vehicles for a potential brake issue.

Dec. 13 recall: 2020-2022 CR-V Hybrid

Honda recalled certain 2020-2022 CR-V Hybrid vehicles due to missing fuses on the 12-volt battery cable. The NHTSA said it can cause the cable to short circuit or overheat in a crash.

Potential number of units affected: 106,030

Dec. 18 recall: 2017-2020 Honda Accord

Honda recalled several of its vehicle models due to a fuel pump issue. The affected models include 2017-2020 Honda Accord Hybrid, 2018-2020 Honda Accord, Civic Coupe, Civic Sedan, Civic Hatchback, Civic Type R, CR-V, HR-V, Ridgeline, Odyssey, Acura ILX, MDX, MDX Hybrid, RDX, RLX, TLX, 2019-2020 Honda Insight, Passport, 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid, 2018-2019 Honda Clarity PHEV, and Fit. The fuel pump inside the fuel tank of these vehicles may fail.

Potential number of units affected: 2,539,902

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Honda recalls 2023: Full list of cars and SUVs recalled this year