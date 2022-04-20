U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.75
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,887.00
    +46.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,195.00
    -22.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,036.20
    +7.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.70
    +1.14 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.70
    -3.30 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    25.37
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    +0.0057 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    -1.49 (-6.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3058
    +0.0056 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8080
    -1.1060 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,924.82
    +1,142.30 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.48
    +27.93 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,610.91
    +9.63 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

HOOKIPA Pharma Appoints Tim Reilly, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HOOK
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc

NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced the appointment of Tim Reilly, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

“We’re pleased to have Tim join our Board as we advance our oncology pipeline of novel arenaviral immunotherapeutics in and towards the clinic,” said Joern Aldag, Chief Executive Officer at HOOKIPA. “Tim’s experience in product development, especially driving early clinical development that supports eventual marketed products, is enormously relevant to our current focus. We will benefit from his insights on our ongoing Phase 2 HB-200 program for head and neck cancer, our IND preparations for our HB-300 program in prostate cancer and further development of our HB-700 program for KRAS-mutated cancers.”

Tim currently serves as Chief Development Officer at HotSpot Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of novel small molecule allosteric therapies directed at natural hotspots for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Prior to taking this role in 2021, Tim spent more than 18 years at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS). He last served as Senior Vice President within Research & Early Development, where he was responsible for the early development portfolio across therapeutic areas in oncology, immunology, fibrosis, cardiovascular and neuroscience. In this capacity, he oversaw the integration of all nonclinical and clinical efforts, starting from development candidate through Phase 1/2 clinical development. During his time at BMS, he was a contributor to the approval of 12 therapies across a range of diseases, as well as several company acquisitions.

Tim is active in the biotech industry in other capacities; he is a contributor to several biotech companies as an Entrepreneur in Residence through Atlas Ventures, serves as industry representative to the Network Steering Committee of the Experimental Cancer Medicines Centres (ECMC) at Cancer Research UK, and sits on the Translation Research Council for CureSMA. He also is co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of a non-profit organization, Spinal Muscular Atrophy Research Team (SMART). Tim earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame, did his doctoral training in Pharmaceutical Sciences at Wayne State University, and served as a research fellow at the National Institutes of Health.

“It’s an exciting time to join the HOOKIPA Board of Directors,” said Tim Reilly. “HOOKIPA’s unique arenaviral platform has already demonstrated clinical impact in head and neck cancer, and the versatility of the platform to target a wide range of cancer antigens, either alone or in combination, creates a lot of exciting opportunities from a development perspective. I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences to help the company make a real impact in cancer.”

About HOOKIPA
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, that are designed to mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and thereby fight or prevent serious disease. HOOKIPA’s replicating and non-replicating technologies are engineered to induce robust and durable antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA’s pipeline includes wholly-owned investigational arenaviral immunotherapeutics targeting HPV16+ cancers, prostate cancer, KRAS-mutated cancers (including colorectal, pancreatic and lung), and other undisclosed programs. In addition, HOOKIPA aims to develop functional cures of HBV and HIV in collaboration with Gilead.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Media
Instinctif Partners
hookipa@instinctif.com
+44 (0)20 7457 2020

Investors
Matt Beck
Executive Director – Investor Relations
matthew.beck@hookipapharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Why Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage cancer specialist Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI) are up by a handsome 328% as of 1:41 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon. The drugmaker's shares are racing higher today in response to a $250 million all-cash buyout offer from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN). Regeneron's tender offer of $10.50 per share represents a whopping 332% premium relative to Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals' closing price Monday afternoon.

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Sorrento Therapeutics Popped Today

    Regeneron's buyout of Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals is sparking a rally among clinical-stage cancer research companies today.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Sunshine Biopharma Looks Ahead In COVID And Cancer Treatments

    Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) might be living the concept of being in the right place at the right time. This Canadian company is currently focusing on three product lines - the SBFM-PL4 COVID-19 treatment, the Adva-27a anticancer compound, and the Essential 9 nutritional supplements — and each is moving forward with positive results. In February, the company successfully closed an $8 million public offering and was uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market. Also, in February, the company e

  • U.S. Pension Giant to Vote to Replace Buffett as Berkshire Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. replace billionaire Warren Buffett as chairman.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listi

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Japan approves Novavax as fourth COVID-19 vaccine amid new surge

    Japan’s health ministry on Tuesday formally approved Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, a fourth foreign-developed tool to combat the infections as the country sees signs of a resurgence led by a subvariant of fast-spreading omicron.

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Tilray Stock?

    The 2021 merger between two strong cannabis companies, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Aphria, is turning out to be fruitful. Since the deal was completed, Tilray has reported impressive quarterly results. It also made a splash by forming a strategic alliance with fellow Canadian pot grower Hexo.

  • Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Making sense of the markets these days is no easy trick. Inflation is stubbornly high, and rising. The Federal Reserve has embarked on a policy of rate hikes and monetary tightening in response, but there are serious worries that their new path is a matter of too little, too late. The war in Ukraine and further Chinese COVID-lockdowns have promised further shortages of vital commodities and products, just as supply chains were beginning to untangle themselves. It’s no wonder that the big market

  • Netflix earnings miss ‘is a body blow to the bull case’: Analyst

    Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research Santosh Rao joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Netflix's reported subscriber loss and revenue slowdown for Q1, the outlook for the streaming platform, market expansion, and subscription prices.

  • 3 Reasons to Hold on to Your Warner Brothers Discovery Shares

    Shares of the newly merged Warner Brothers Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) finally began trading last week after a protracted merger saga. Many Warner Brothers Discovery shareholders are AT&T (NYSE: T) investors who received shares in the spinoff and own about 71% of the new company post-merger. Many are income investors who own AT&T for its high dividend payout and may not be interested in shares of the new company they received as part of the spinoff, as it does not pay a dividend.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results. J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales.

  • Better Stock Split Buy: Amazon or Tesla?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be getting a little cheaper -- per share -- in the near future. Both companies have announced stock splits. This doesn't change the overall market value of these superstar companies.

  • Billed as $3.6 billion deal to disrupt cancer, collaboration ends with thud

    A high-profile cancer partnership potentially worth $3.6 billion, which saw Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. pay Nektar Therapeutics Inc. $1 billion upfront, buy $850 million of the San Francisco company's stock and promise up to $1.8 billion in additional payments, is coming to an unsuccessful end. The companies said they are ending the 50-month collaboration after the failure of two trials combining the cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo from BMS (NYSE: BMY) with Nektar's (NASDAQ: NKTR) bempegaldesleukin, or "bempeg," against types of cancer in kidneys and other organs. As a result, the companies said, trials of the combination, including a pivotal study against bladder cancer and earlier-stage studies in kidney cancer and pediatric tumors, will also end.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/19: Plug Power, Bank of America, Twitter

    The stock market should've been down Tuesday, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but instead, we had a great run. If you look across the globe right now, you'll see that America has a number of advantages that short-sighted investors cannot see. America has the best vaccines in the world and our time with Covid is quickly fading.

  • Which ARK Innovation Stocks Are Most Bounce-Worthy?

    Popular innovation investor Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has seen her funds sink at a rapid pace over the past few quarters. Her flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has already lost over two-thirds of its value from peak to trough, thanks to a more hawkish Federal Reserve. As the Fed proceeds with its rate-hike schedule and the possibility of a double-point hike in May, rates on the 10-year note yield could easily continue to surge, adding even more selling pressure to ARKK and the high-multiple gr