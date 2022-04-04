U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,699.00
    -19.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,843.00
    -20.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,086.90
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.39
    +0.12 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.60
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -0.93 (-4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6540
    +0.1640 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,132.50
    +178.54 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,088.60
    +48.33 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.77
    -39.21 (-0.14%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

Hoping Club Will be The First to Promote NFT Impawn Pledge Business And Open The New Password of Metaverse Fortune

Hoping Club
·4 min read

The elite club of "Hoping Club" recently launched a new business for value evaluation and impawn mortgage of digital art NFT collections.

New York, NY, April 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking back on 2021, which is called the "first year of NFT", the concept of NFT has been heated, its utilization rate has increased significantly, and its value has also increased. In the first half of 2021 alone, the market value has reached US $12.725 billion, an increase of nearly 310 times compared with 2018. Behind the doubling of market value is a record of pricy NFT transactions.

As an emerging collection of digital art NFT, while we see its unlimited economic value potential, we also need to see that NFT does not have a convenient and clear realization channel like ordinary art collections or luxuries, and there are many disputes and problems in its value evaluation. The whole collection market of digital art NFT urgently needs a new business form to solve this problem.

In this context, the elite club of "Hoping Club", invested by Wall Street giants, recently launched a new business for value evaluation and impawn mortgage of digital art NFT collections. The reason why Hoping Club chose this kind of business is that, on the one hand, its high-end talent membership system has brought it a wide range of business contacts, which provides a business basis for Hoping Club; On the other hand, it is considered to make full use of its own team's expertise in the field of blockchain and NFT to provide accurate evaluation of the real value of customers' NFT. Of course, the most important thing is the "Viking Long" and other funds it relies on and the sufficient capital provided by the investment company. It has provided a strong guarantee for the stability of the auction guarantee bank. To some extent, it has jointly created a new era for NFT auction guarantee banks.

In our interview with the person in charge of the relevant business of Hoping Club, he revealed that the profit point of this business mainly comes from lending to customers and resale of retail goods. The virtual digital trading goods owned by customers are mortgaged, and the collateral is valued. Within the value range of this trading goods, a certain interest rate will also be charged by lending funds to customers. The customer will hand over the custody of the loan collateral to the pawnbroker. If the customer fails to repay the loan and interest on time, the pawnbroker has the right to recover the digital art NFT, which means that the digital art NFT no longer belongs to the customer. Pawnbrokers also provide a channel for retail digital art NFT, which can be sold here. In the six months since the business was launched, its total transaction volume has exceeded US $50 million, involving hundreds of NFT works of art in the transaction, including CryptoKitties, CryptoPunks, NBA Top Shot, Meebits and so on.

Looking at the current international form, the Russia-Ukraine War not only has a profound impact on the development trend of the world economy, but also a series of sanctions gradually launched by the United States and the European Union against Russia, especially "to prevent the central bank of Russian from selling a large number of dollar assets in the international market, leading to severe market shocks and even financial crises, and crashing down the economies of western countries". The sanctions will mean that as long as the central bank freezes assets, it will directly lead to the stabilization of the exchange rate by the central bank of Russia.

In this environment, because digital art NFT trading is completely separated from the business scope of the banking system, it is more convenient for the transfer of assets, and the economic sanctions in Europe and the United States rely heavily on the bank settlement system. Blockchain research company found that a large number of Russians are joining the cryptocurrency market. Some experts also believe that the cryptocurrency market may help Russia escape and deal with the sanctions. Many people with NFT assets are eager to sell the goods in their hands, but suffer from a long waiting period. Another is that they don't want to sell digital art NFT, but just want to solve their urgent needs by means of pawn or deposit, and need to cash in digital art NFT. However, there is a lack of such a platform in the virtual digital trading market. At this time, Hoping Club launched NFT impawn mortgage business, which filled the market gap at this stage. Its success undoubtedly promoted the vigorous development of the whole NFT market.

Contact:

Jack

themediacontact@gmail.com

https://www.hopingclub.com/

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. If there is any issue about the press release, please contact themediacontact@gmail.com.



Recommended Stories

  • Digicel says 'discriminatory' Papua New Guinea tax could impact Australia buyout of Pacific mobile networks

    Digicel Group said it is considering legal options after Papua New Guinea (PNG) imposed a $100 million tax that the telecoms firm said has potential "implications" for the planned A$2.1 billion ($1.57 billion) sale of the Pacific's biggest mobile network to Australia's Telstra. Telstra Corp Ltd said last October it would buy the Pacific operations of Jamaica-headquartered Digicel in a deal largely funded by the Australian government, seen by observers as a way to block China's rising influence in the region. The operations include 2.5 million mobile phone subscribers across PNG, Fiji, Vanuatu, Tonga, Samoa and Nauru.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall Amid Market Rally Pullback; Tesla, Apple Near Buy Points

    The market pullback has been normal. Tesla, amid record deliveries, is near a buy point. So is Apple.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • US House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 10 War Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 war stocks that U.S. House Members have huge stakes in. If you want to read about some war stocks popular in the House, go directly to U.S. House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 5 War Stocks. Members of the United States Congress are mandated under the Stop […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Asian Stocks Boosted by Hong Kong; Treasuries Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks got a boost Monday from a rally in Hong Kong spurred by China’s move to ease a dispute with the U.S. over audits. Treasuries fell on the prospect of sharp Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to fight inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: O

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • 10 Biotech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David E. Shaw

    In this piece, we will take a look at ten biotechnology stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw. If you want to skip the details about the hedge fund manager and his investment philosophy, as well as skip the top five stocks on this list, then take a look at 5 Biotech Stocks to […]

  • Inherited IRA and 401(k) Rules Explained

    Inherited individual retirement accounts (IRAs) have long been a method to allow non-spousal beneficiaries to inherit an IRA account and let the account continue to grow on a tax-deferred basis over time. In 2007, the rules were changed to allow non-spousal beneficiaries of 401(k) and other defined-contribution retirement plans to treat these accounts in a similar fashion. Spousal beneficiaries of an IRA have the option of taking the account and managing it as if it were their own, including the calculation of required minimum distributions (RMDs).

  • Exxon Mobil, Google Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points For Resilient Portfolio

    Exxon Mobil and Google are among five stocks near buy points. A diverse portfolio can be more resilient amid market shifts.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Tesla Deliveries Met Wall Street Estimates. Here’s What Comes Next for Shares.

    Tesla delivered about 310,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, in line with analyst estimates. Over the past four quarters, Tesla has delivered more than 1 million vehicles.

  • Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Stock Splits: Which 3 Companies Could Split Next?

    Over the past two months, three well-known companies have announced their intention to conduct a forward stock split, with the approval of their shareholders. A stock split allows publicly traded companies to alter their share price and outstanding share count without having any effect on their market value or the performance of their underlying business. It began with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube.

  • 12 Largest Chip Producers In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 12 largest chip producers in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the chip manufacturing industry, its history, performance, and outlook for future growth, go directly to 5 Largest Chip Producers In The World. For a basic understanding of what a semiconductor is, let us […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that legendary value investor Joel Greenblatt loves. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 5 Stocks. Joel Greenblatt, the chief of Gotham Asset Management, has had a storied career in the […]

  • Fed meeting minutes, Conagra earnings: What to know in markets this week

    After last week's solid March jobs report, investors this week are set to turn their attention to more commentary from the Federal Reserve, along with several quarterly corporate earnings reports.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in April

    Many Dividend Aristocrats are overrated by investors. Sure, it's impressive that these companies have delivered 25 or more consecutive years of dividend increases. Here are three Dividend Aristocrats to buy in April that should be winners.