Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) reported $57.16 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.7%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.56 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $56.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +7.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Horizon Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 63.44% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 61.32%.

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.69% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.62%.

  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.01% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.08%.

  • Total interest earning assets: $7.21 billion compared to the $7.25 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Gain on Sale of Mortgage Loans: $1.01 million compared to the $1.13 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Total non-interest income: $11 million versus $10.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net Interest Income: $46.16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $45.44 million.

  • Wire transfer fees: $0.12 million compared to the $0.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Mortgage servicing income net of impairment: $0.64 million versus $0.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.02 million versus $3.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Other income: $0.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.54 million.

  • Fiduciary activities: $1.25 million compared to the $2.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Horizon Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Horizon Bancorp have returned +13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

