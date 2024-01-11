Assessing Hormel Foods Corp's Dividend Sustainability and Growth

Hormel Foods Corp(NYSE:HRL) recently announced a dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on 2024-02-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-01-12. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Hormel Foods Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Hormel Foods Corp Do?

Hormel Foods has evolved from a primarily meat-focused company to a diversified branded food company with a broad range of protein-based and other food products. The company's sales are distributed across various channels, with a significant portion coming from U.S. retail, U.S. food service, and international markets. Hormel Foods prides itself on leading brands like Hormel, Spam, and Skippy, many of which dominate their respective categories.

Hormel Foods Corp's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Hormel Foods Corp's Dividend History

Hormel Foods Corp has a remarkable dividend track record, having consistently paid dividends since 1967 and increasing them annually. This impressive history has earned the company the prestigious title of a Dividend King. Below is a chart depicting the annual Dividends Per Share to visualize historical trends.

Hormel Foods Corp's Dividend Analysis

Breaking Down Hormel Foods Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

Hormel Foods Corp boasts a trailing dividend yield of 3.43% and a forward dividend yield of 3.53%, indicating anticipated dividend increases in the coming year. The company has demonstrated a solid dividend growth rate over various time frames, with a 3-year growth rate of 5.80%, a 5-year growth rate of 7.70%, and an impressive 10-year growth rate of 12.40%. The 5-year yield on cost stands at approximately 4.97%, reflecting the company's commitment to rewarding shareholders.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio is a critical indicator of dividend sustainability. Hormel Foods Corp's current ratio of 0.76 may raise concerns regarding long-term sustainability. However, the company's profitability rank is a robust 8 out of 10, supported by a decade of consistent positive net income, which suggests strong profitability and potential to maintain its dividend payments.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

With a growth rank of 8 out of 10, Hormel Foods Corp's prospects look promising. The company's revenue per share growth rate of 7.90% per year outperforms more than half of its global competitors. Despite a modest 3-year EPS growth rate, Hormel Foods Corp still outperforms 39.28% of global companies in this metric. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate also surpasses that of 31.93% of global competitors, further underlining the company's growth potential.

Next Steps

Considering Hormel Foods Corp's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, and solid payout ratio, the company stands as an attractive option for value investors focused on dividend income. The strong profitability and growth metrics reinforce the potential for ongoing dividend sustainability. As investors weigh their options, Hormel Foods Corp's track record and financial health suggest it could be a worthy addition to a dividend-focused portfolio. For those seeking to expand their income-generating investments, GuruFocus Premium offers a High Dividend Yield Screener to discover other high-yield opportunities.

