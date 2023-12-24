James Risoleo, the President and CEO of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST), has sold 11,668 shares of the company on December 22, 2023, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $19.84 per share, resulting in a total value of $231,502.72.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded lodging real estate investment trust that owns hotels and resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates as a self-managed and self-administered REIT, owning properties and conducting operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P., its operating partnership.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,668 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shows a pattern of 5 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc CEO James Risoleo Sells 11,668 Shares

On the valuation front, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc's shares were trading at $19.84 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $13.95 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 18.83, which is above the industry median of 17.695 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $19.84 and a GF Value of $27.72, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc CEO James Risoleo Sells 11,668 Shares

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by James Risoleo may provide investors with an insight into the company's current valuation and executive perspective. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including market conditions, company performance, and individual investment strategies, when interpreting insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

