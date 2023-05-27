Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Houlihan Lokey's shares on or after the 1st of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.55 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.20 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Houlihan Lokey has a trailing yield of approximately 2.5% on its current stock price of $88.65. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Houlihan Lokey paid out a comfortable 50% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Houlihan Lokey earnings per share are up 7.5% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, seven years ago, Houlihan Lokey has lifted its dividend by approximately 20% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Houlihan Lokey an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Houlihan Lokey more closely.

So while Houlihan Lokey looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Houlihan Lokey and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

