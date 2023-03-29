U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.81
    +56.54 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,717.60
    +323.35 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,926.24
    +210.16 (+1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.60
    +18.97 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.80
    -0.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.00
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6490
    +1.7740 (+1.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,410.38
    +1,206.55 (+4.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.50
    +17.53 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.27
    +80.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

The House-Printing Robot Shaking Up a $7.28 Trillion Industry

1
Caleb Naysmith
·3 min read

Apis Cor, an innovative construction technology company, is making waves in the industry with its advanced 3D printing technology that aims to build low-rise buildings robotically. The startup creates giant 3D printers that can ‘print’ houses using their patented concrete blend. This means houses can be built in 2-3 months, instead of almost years on average.

The company is already seeing significant traction. This includes the technology already being deployed in various locations worldwide, including Dubai, Boca Chica, Texas, and Missouri. The company launched an equity crowdfunding raise, which means anyone can invest, and has already raised over $800,000 through StartEngine. By offering affordable, durable, and rapidly built houses, Apis Cor aims to revolutionize the housing market and tackle the $7.28 trillion construction market.

To stay updated with top startup news & investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

The global housing market is in dire need of a solution that can address the shortage of available homes, particularly in the United States. Apis Cor's robotic technology accelerates the construction process, building walls of standard single-family houses within 60 hours, compared to the 5-8 weeks required for traditional construction. This would allow finished houses to be built within 2-3 months instead of the current 7-12 months.

With the construction 3D printing market expected to hit $40 billion by 2027, Apis Cor is targeting a lucrative and rapidly expanding sector. The company's primary focus is on low-rising residential housing, but its technology is versatile enough to tackle various other market segments, including commercial and industrial buildings, storage facilities, warehouses, and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Apis Cor's 3D printed houses are designed to be hurricane and earthquake-resistant, built in compliance with international building codes, and can be up to 30% more affordable than traditionally built homes. The company leases its printers to construction companies and exclusively sells its 3D print material as a B2B, making it an attractive option for developers and homebuilders looking to increase their construction output and meet the growing demand for new homes.

Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle

One of Apis Cor's key advantages is its compact and easily transportable robot design, which can accommodate any size building, setting it apart from its competitors. The company's proven technology has already resulted in several notable accomplishments, such as 3D printing the largest building on Earth in Dubai, which holds an official Guinness World Record.

Apis Cor has also received state-level approval in Montana and has been recognized in NASA's "3D Printed Habitat Challenge," garnering a total monetary reward of $213,677.31 for its participation. With 117 LOIs from construction companies in the USA, 18 prepaid purchases for their printers and Apis Cor is on track to become a significant player in the construction industry.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article The House-Printing Robot Shaking Up a $7.28 Trillion Industry originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • India markets regulator asks top 100 companies to confirm or deny market rumours from Oct.1

    India's markets regulator on Wednesday asked that the top 100 companies listed on its stock exchanges confirm or deny market rumors that impact share prices, in a bid to bring more transparency and ensure timely disclosure of "material events". The requirement will kick in from Oct.1, 2023 for top 100 companies by market capitalization, and from April 1, 2024 for the top 250, SEBI said in a press release following a board meeting. The SEBI also said that material events or disclosures emerging from a board of directors meeting must be disclosed to exchanges within 30 minutes.

  • Intel says power-efficient Sierra Forest chip will be delivered in H1 2024

    U.S. chip giant Intel Corp said on Wednesday its first semiconductor for data center customers focused on power efficiency, Sierra Forest, would be delivered in the first half of next year, as it outlined a chip release schedule after prior delays. "It's been a challenging few years as we had introduced a lot of innovation but also a lot of complexity and our product release dates had pushed out," Intel Data Center and AI Group head Sandra Rivera told Reuters ahead of an investor event. Intel still dominates the markets for PC and server processing chips, with a market share greater than 70%, tech research firm IDC has calculated.

  • Microsoft is dominating the AI wars…for now

    Microsoft is winning the AI fight, but the competition is hot on its heels.

  • Intel Rallies After Saying New Server Chips Will Come Sooner Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, surged 7.6% after announcing that new products for the lucrative server market will come sooner than expected.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverThe company will shift to a more advanc

  • T-Mobile Users From Now On Can Avail Alexa Calls - Amazon Broadens Reach Beyond AT&T, Verizon

    On March 28, Amazon.Com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) disclosed that T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers can now link their mobile number to Alexa to make and receive hands-free calls over Wi-Fi on an Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot or the Echo Show 15. This comes years after Amazon partnered with AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) for a similar feature. This Alexa skill is perfect for customers when their phone is out of reach, or their hands are dirty while cookin

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Nvidia Is More Than AI Chips. The Stock Has Software Upside, Says Analyst.

    Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar increased his price target on Nvidia stock to $300 from $275 and reaffirmed his Overweight rating.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Russia Says Crop Titan Cargill Will Stop Exporting Its Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said top agricultural commodities trader Cargill Inc. will stop exporting its grain, adding to uncertainty over the future of Black Sea crop shipments. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverAs the biggest wheat exporter, Russian grain

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 46 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • Apple Sets June Dates for Developer Conference

    The iPhone maker said it's a chance to learn the latest about its platforms and technologies, as some look ahead to the reveal of a VR headset.

  • Nokia (NOK) Solution to Boost DOCOMO's 5G Network Upgradation

    DOCOMO has selected Nokia's (NOK) IP routing solutions and Network Services Platform (NSP) to accelerate network infrastructure upgradation.

  • Intel's AI, Data Center Webinar on Wednesday: Here's What to Expect

    Intel (INTC) investors will get a look at the company's artificial intelligence and data center plans at an investor event on Wednesday. The computing company will host a webinar as investors buzz over the company's potential for AI technology. The chipmaker will also give an update on its plans for its data center segment.

  • Nvidia moves into A.I. services and ChatGPT can now use your credit card

    Giving language models the ability to take actions on the internet is risky, some experts say.

  • Amazon begins flagging ‘frequently returned’ products

    Amazon has begun displaying a warning about frequently returned items as the company tightens its belt in response to shaky numbers in an uncertain economy.

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Introduces ChatGPT-4-Powered Security Copilot

    Microsoft (MSFT) announces the release of Microsoft Security Copilot, a generative AI solution based on GPT-4 and its proprietary security models.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights New York Community Bank, Banner and Berkshire Hills

    New York Community Bank, Banner and Berkshire Hills have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Verizon (VZ) Unveils Twin Mission-Critical Asset Prototypes

    Verizon (VZ) recently unveiled two new prototypes, which are highly portable and designed to rapidly establish communication in extreme conditions and support public safety organizations.