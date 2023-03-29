The House-Printing Robot Shaking Up a $7.28 Trillion Industry

Apis Cor, an innovative construction technology company, is making waves in the industry with its advanced 3D printing technology that aims to build low-rise buildings robotically. The startup creates giant 3D printers that can ‘print’ houses using their patented concrete blend. This means houses can be built in 2-3 months, instead of almost years on average.

The company is already seeing significant traction. This includes the technology already being deployed in various locations worldwide, including Dubai, Boca Chica, Texas, and Missouri. The company launched an equity crowdfunding raise, which means anyone can invest, and has already raised over $800,000 through StartEngine. By offering affordable, durable, and rapidly built houses, Apis Cor aims to revolutionize the housing market and tackle the $7.28 trillion construction market.

To stay updated with top startup news & investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter

The global housing market is in dire need of a solution that can address the shortage of available homes, particularly in the United States. Apis Cor's robotic technology accelerates the construction process, building walls of standard single-family houses within 60 hours, compared to the 5-8 weeks required for traditional construction. This would allow finished houses to be built within 2-3 months instead of the current 7-12 months.

With the construction 3D printing market expected to hit $40 billion by 2027, Apis Cor is targeting a lucrative and rapidly expanding sector. The company's primary focus is on low-rising residential housing, but its technology is versatile enough to tackle various other market segments, including commercial and industrial buildings, storage facilities, warehouses, and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Apis Cor's 3D printed houses are designed to be hurricane and earthquake-resistant, built in compliance with international building codes, and can be up to 30% more affordable than traditionally built homes. The company leases its printers to construction companies and exclusively sells its 3D print material as a B2B, making it an attractive option for developers and homebuilders looking to increase their construction output and meet the growing demand for new homes.

Story continues

Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle

One of Apis Cor's key advantages is its compact and easily transportable robot design, which can accommodate any size building, setting it apart from its competitors. The company's proven technology has already resulted in several notable accomplishments, such as 3D printing the largest building on Earth in Dubai, which holds an official Guinness World Record.

Apis Cor has also received state-level approval in Montana and has been recognized in NASA's "3D Printed Habitat Challenge," garnering a total monetary reward of $213,677.31 for its participation. With 117 LOIs from construction companies in the USA, 18 prepaid purchases for their printers and Apis Cor is on track to become a significant player in the construction industry.

See more on startup investing from Benzinga.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article The House-Printing Robot Shaking Up a $7.28 Trillion Industry originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.