Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?
Anyone who has wanted to or tried to buy a house in the past few years has likely been met with increasingly higher home prices, making it a difficult time for many new homebuyers to break into the market. Some have even feared this steady climb in price signaled another housing "bubble" like the one that preceded the 2008-2009 housing crash. However, real estate experts suggest there is no bubble, just a hot housing market where people have had the means to purchase, which drives up prices.
However, some housing markets are overvalued, and several of the metro areas on this list may be among those. Some signs pointing to a coming drop in housing prices going forward, according to Forbes, include the fact that mortgage rates dropped in March of this year, and home sales prices fell year-over-year for the first time in almost 11 years in February. GoBankingRates set out to find the metro areas where housing prices are projected to start falling from now until February 2024.
For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 100 biggest metros according to Zillow and found key data such as February 2023 typical home value for all homes and year-over-year projected percent change in typical home value. GOBankingRates was then able to find each metro's projected February 2024 typical home value for all homes and projected monetary change in home value from February 2023 to February 2024.
Here are 14 metro areas where housing prices are expected to drop.
Minneapolis
February 2023 Home value: $349,420
Year-over-year projected % change in home value: -1.60%
Projected home value in Feb. 2024: $343,829
Projected change in home value: -$5,591
Minneapolis has benefitted from a reasonable home value. Homeowners might not be too happy to see that home values may drop as much as 1.6% by 2024, though it might be promising to new buyers.
Denver
February 2023 Home value: $571,192
Year-over-year projected % change in home value: -1.60%
Projected home value in Feb. 2024: $562,053
Projected change in home value: -$9,139
Denver is projected to see the same percentage point drop in home value by 2024, but since home values are higher here, that translates to a greater amount of value lost, over $9,000 by 2024.
Washington, D.C.
February 2023 Home value: $522,638
Year-over-year projected % change in home value: -1.80%
Projected home value in Feb. 2024: $513,231
Projected change in home value: -$9,407
The nation's capital has never been a particularly cheap place to live, though if the projected drop in housing values by around $9,400 is a hallmark of prices coming down, perhaps it's about to get cheaper.
Chicago
February 2023 Home value: $280,231
Year-over-year projected % change in home value: -1.90%
Projected home value in Feb. 2024: $274,907
Projected change in home value: -$5,324
Chicago's home value is projected to lose about 1.9% by February of 2024, which doesn't sound like much but translates to a value loss of more than $5,300.
Las Vegas
February 2023 Home value: $396,550
Year-over-year projected % change in home value: -1.90%
Projected home value in Feb. 2024: $389,016
Projected change in home value: -$7,534
What happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas, including a potential 1.9% housing value drop, or $7,534 less than homes are valued in 2023.
Portland, Oregon
February 2023 Home value: $526,154
Year-over-year projected % change in home value: -2.00%
Projected home value in Feb. 2024: $515,631
Projected change in home value: -$10,523
Portland has seen lots of new transplants over the last few years, but housing prices may not keep going up if home values are a marker. Here, home values could drop by a full 2%, which is more than $10,000.
New Orleans
February 2023 Home value: $227,994
Year-over-year projected % change in home value: -2.10%
Projected home value in Feb. 2024: $223,206
Projected change in home value: -$4,788
The Big Easy is still an affordable place to buy a home, but it might be about to get even cheaper, if the 2.10% projected drop in home values has anything to say about it.
Sacramento, California
February 2023 Home value: $548,138
Year-over-year projected % change in home value: -2.10%
Projected home value in Feb. 2024: $536,628
Projected change in home value: -$11,511
California hasn't been known for affordable housing for decades, however, there may be a chance for new homeowners to buy in at a more affordable price in the coming year. The home values are projected to drop by 2.10%, or over $11,500.
Los Angeles
February 2023 Home value: $861,761
Year-over-year projected % change in home value: -2.20%
Projected home value in Feb. 2024: $842,803
Projected change in home value: -$18,959
Anyone who's wanted to move to Los Angeles has probably paid close attention to the rise and fall of home values here. This next year might just be the time to do it, as home values could be dropping by nearly $19,000, which will likely drive down home prices.
Oxnard, California
February 2023 Home value: $788,959
Year-over-year projected % change in home value: -2.60%
Projected home value in Feb. 2024: $768,446
Projected change in home value: -$20,513
California is not having an easy time of it when it comes to home values. The Southern California town of Oxnard is looking at a projected 2.60% drop in home values, or more than $20,000.
San Francisco
February 2023 Home value: $1,086,279
Year-over-year projected % change in home value: -2.70%
Projected home value in Feb. 2024: $1,056,949
Projected change in home value: -$29,330
No surprise that San Francisco is also on this list. Proximity to Silicon Valley has overinflated San Francisco home values for years, but even the city by the bay can't keep up with trends. Home values are projected to drop by nearly $30,000 in the next year, making this a potentially great time to buy.
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
February 2023 Home value: $209,040
Year-over-year projected % change in home value: -3.00%
Projected home value in Feb. 2024: $202,769
Projected change in home value: -$6,271
Louisiana also takes two spots on this list, with Baton Rouge looking at a full 3% projected drop in home value. However, with home values on the lower side here, that only translates to around $6,200.
Urban Honolulu, Hawaii
February 2023 Home value: $867,798
Year-over-year projected % change in home value: -3.20%
Projected home value in Feb. 2024: $840,028
Projected change in home value: -$27,770
Hawaii, one of the most expensive states to buy homes in the entire country, may also feel the sting of projected home value decreases to a much greater degree. Homes here could fall as much as 3.2%, or nearly $28,000.
25. San Jose, California
February 2023 Home value: $1,412,787
Year-over-year projected % change in home value: -3.60%
Projected home value in Feb. 2024: $1,361,926
Projected change in home value: -$50,860
This suburb of Silicon Valley, where prices have long become untenable for the average person, is not getting off without a loss either, according to projections. By February of 2024, the average home could lose as much as 3.6% of its value, or a stunning, nearly $51,000 loss.
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 100 biggest metros according to Zillow and found each metro (1) February 2023 typical home value for all homes and (2) year-over-year projected percent change in typical home value as sourced from Zillow. With these two factors GOBankingRates was then able to find each metro's (3) projected February 2024 typical home value for all homes and (4) projected monetary change in home value from February 2023 to February 2024. GOBankingRates then highlighted the metros with the largest negative values for factor (2) as well as factor (4). All data was collected and is up to date as of April 6, 2023.
