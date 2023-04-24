Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?

andresr / iStock.com

Anyone who has wanted to or tried to buy a house in the past few years has likely been met with increasingly higher home prices, making it a difficult time for many new homebuyers to break into the market. Some have even feared this steady climb in price signaled another housing "bubble" like the one that preceded the 2008-2009 housing crash. However, real estate experts suggest there is no bubble, just a hot housing market where people have had the means to purchase, which drives up prices.

However, some housing markets are overvalued, and several of the metro areas on this list may be among those. Some signs pointing to a coming drop in housing prices going forward, according to Forbes, include the fact that mortgage rates dropped in March of this year, and home sales prices fell year-over-year for the first time in almost 11 years in February. GoBankingRates set out to find the metro areas where housing prices are projected to start falling from now until February 2024.

For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 100 biggest metros according to Zillow and found key data such as February 2023 typical home value for all homes and year-over-year projected percent change in typical home value. GOBankingRates was then able to find each metro's projected February 2024 typical home value for all homes and projected monetary change in home value from February 2023 to February 2024.

Here are 14 metro areas where housing prices are expected to drop.

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photograph / Getty Images

Minneapolis

February 2023 Home value : $349,420

Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -1.60%

Projected home value in Feb. 2024 : $343,829

Projected change in home value: -$5,591

Minneapolis has benefitted from a reasonable home value. Homeowners might not be too happy to see that home values may drop as much as 1.6% by 2024, though it might be promising to new buyers.

Creative-Family / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Denver

February 2023 Home value : $571,192

Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -1.60%

Projected home value in Feb. 2024 : $562,053

Projected change in home value: -$9,139

Denver is projected to see the same percentage point drop in home value by 2024, but since home values are higher here, that translates to a greater amount of value lost, over $9,000 by 2024.

miralex / Getty Images

Washington, D.C.

February 2023 Home value : $522,638

Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -1.80%

Projected home value in Feb. 2024 : $513,231

Projected change in home value: -$9,407

The nation's capital has never been a particularly cheap place to live, though if the projected drop in housing values by around $9,400 is a hallmark of prices coming down, perhaps it's about to get cheaper.

TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE / Shutterstock.com

Chicago

February 2023 Home value : $280,231

Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -1.90%

Projected home value in Feb. 2024 : $274,907

Projected change in home value: -$5,324

Chicago's home value is projected to lose about 1.9% by February of 2024, which doesn't sound like much but translates to a value loss of more than $5,300.

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

Las Vegas

February 2023 Home value : $396,550

Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -1.90%

Projected home value in Feb. 2024 : $389,016

Projected change in home value: -$7,534

What happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas, including a potential 1.9% housing value drop, or $7,534 less than homes are valued in 2023.

Kyle Sprague / Shutterstock.com

Portland, Oregon

February 2023 Home value : $526,154

Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -2.00%

Projected home value in Feb. 2024 : $515,631

Projected change in home value: -$10,523

Portland has seen lots of new transplants over the last few years, but housing prices may not keep going up if home values are a marker. Here, home values could drop by a full 2%, which is more than $10,000.

Photo Italia LLC / Getty Images

New Orleans

February 2023 Home value : $227,994

Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -2.10%

Projected home value in Feb. 2024 : $223,206

Projected change in home value: -$4,788

The Big Easy is still an affordable place to buy a home, but it might be about to get even cheaper, if the 2.10% projected drop in home values has anything to say about it.

Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sacramento, California

February 2023 Home value : $548,138

Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -2.10%

Projected home value in Feb. 2024 : $536,628

Projected change in home value: -$11,511

California hasn't been known for affordable housing for decades, however, there may be a chance for new homeowners to buy in at a more affordable price in the coming year. The home values are projected to drop by 2.10%, or over $11,500.

shalunts / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Los Angeles

February 2023 Home value : $861,761

Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -2.20%

Projected home value in Feb. 2024 : $842,803

Projected change in home value: -$18,959

Anyone who's wanted to move to Los Angeles has probably paid close attention to the rise and fall of home values here. This next year might just be the time to do it, as home values could be dropping by nearly $19,000, which will likely drive down home prices.

benedek / Getty Images

Oxnard, California

February 2023 Home value : $788,959

Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -2.60%

Projected home value in Feb. 2024 : $768,446

Projected change in home value: -$20,513

California is not having an easy time of it when it comes to home values. The Southern California town of Oxnard is looking at a projected 2.60% drop in home values, or more than $20,000.

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images

San Francisco

February 2023 Home value : $1,086,279

Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -2.70%

Projected home value in Feb. 2024 : $1,056,949

Projected change in home value: -$29,330

No surprise that San Francisco is also on this list. Proximity to Silicon Valley has overinflated San Francisco home values for years, but even the city by the bay can't keep up with trends. Home values are projected to drop by nearly $30,000 in the next year, making this a potentially great time to buy.

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

February 2023 Home value : $209,040

Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -3.00%

Projected home value in Feb. 2024 : $202,769

Projected change in home value: -$6,271

Louisiana also takes two spots on this list, with Baton Rouge looking at a full 3% projected drop in home value. However, with home values on the lower side here, that only translates to around $6,200.

anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

February 2023 Home value : $867,798

Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -3.20%

Projected home value in Feb. 2024 : $840,028

Projected change in home value: -$27,770

Hawaii, one of the most expensive states to buy homes in the entire country, may also feel the sting of projected home value decreases to a much greater degree. Homes here could fall as much as 3.2%, or nearly $28,000.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. San Jose, California

February 2023 Home value : $1,412,787

Year-over-year projected % change in home value : -3.60%

Projected home value in Feb. 2024 : $1,361,926

Projected change in home value: -$50,860

This suburb of Silicon Valley, where prices have long become untenable for the average person, is not getting off without a loss either, according to projections. By February of 2024, the average home could lose as much as 3.6% of its value, or a stunning, nearly $51,000 loss.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 100 biggest metros according to Zillow and found each metro (1) February 2023 typical home value for all homes and (2) year-over-year projected percent change in typical home value as sourced from Zillow. With these two factors GOBankingRates was then able to find each metro's (3) projected February 2024 typical home value for all homes and (4) projected monetary change in home value from February 2023 to February 2024. GOBankingRates then highlighted the metros with the largest negative values for factor (2) as well as factor (4). All data was collected and is up to date as of April 6, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?