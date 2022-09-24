Watch Netflix’s Tudum fan event here at 1PM ET

Netflix will host the second installment of its Tudum global fan event today. The stream will feature news, trailers and clips from more than 120 shows, movies, specials, documentaries and games . You'll be able to watch the event, which starts at 1PM ET, below. Netflix will also stream the event on its Twitter , Twitch and Facebook channels, as well as its YouTube channels around the world.

Among many, many other projects, Tudum will feature an update on season three of The Witcher , details on prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin , an appearance from the Squid Game cast and a Stranger Things blooper reel. In addition, Tudum will include news on The Crown, trailers for new seasons of Outer Banks and Manifest, a first peek at Jennifer Lopez's movie The Mother and an exclusive clip from Rian Johnson's follow-up to Knives Out , Glass Onion. There will also be a look at the Netflix version of Oxenfree — the company bought developer Night School Studio last year .