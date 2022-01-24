Hoylu AB (publ) carries out a SEK 15 million convertible loan notes issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

The Board of Directors of Hoylu AB (publ) (“Hoylu” or the “Company”) has, with support of authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 21 May 2021, carried out a directed issue of convertible loan notes corresponding to a value of SEK 15 million.

The convertible loan notes have been subscribed by Fougner Invest AS, Trellevika Invest AS, Fredrik Fougner, Alden AS, TTC Invest AS, Bimo Kapital AS, Helling Invest AS, Torsen Tankers & Towers AS, Camelback Holding AS, Camelback Eiendom AS, Nucleus Life AG, OneTwo3 AS, Norse Partners AS, Norse AS, Erling Johnsen A/S, Frenisa AS, and KES AS (the “Investors”). The reasons for the deviation from shareholders’ preemption rights are to raise capital in a cost and time effective manner on terms and conditions that are beneficial for the Company and its shareholders. The proceeds from the directed issue will be used to increase the Company’s working capital to enable continued operations and growth. The directed issue to the Investors has been carried out with support of the authorization granted at the annual general meeting on 21 May 2021.

The convertible loan notes mature on January 31, 2023 and carries an annual interest rate of six (6) per cent. The conversion price for new shares is set at SEK 1.50 and the holder of the convertible instrument has the right to ask for conversion of whole or part of its claim to new shares in the Company commencing on the date of the registration of the issue and up until January 31, 2023.

Share capital, shares and dilution

Upon on full conversion of the convertible loan notes in the directed issue to Investors (excluding accrued interest) the share capital will increase by approximately SEK 824,403.39 by issue of 10,000,160 new shares. The dilution for existing shareholders amounts to a maximum of approximately 9.8 per cent.

Story continues

For mor information, please contact:

Truls Baklid, CEO Hoylu AB

Tel: +47 924 38 900

Email: tob@hoylu.com



Certified Adviser:

Mangold Fondkommission AB

About Hoylu

Hoylu’s visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Try Hoylu for free: https://app.hoylu.com/

Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 23:30 CET on January 24, 2022.

Important information

Release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions according to law and people in those jurisdictions, in which this press release has been announced or distributed, should inform themselves of and follow such legal restrictions. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Hoylu in any jurisdiction.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The information in this press release may not be announced, published or distributed to the United States, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Japan, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Singapore, New Zealand or in any other jurisdiction where the announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations.

This press release is not a prospectus. Hoylu has not authorized any offer to the public of shares or rights in any member state of the EEA and no prospectus has been prepared or will be prepared in connection with the directed new share issue.



