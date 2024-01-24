Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,868.55
    +3.95 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,806.39
    -99.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,481.92
    +55.97 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,961.86
    -14.40 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.36
    +0.99 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    2,014.40
    -11.40 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    +0.34 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0030 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1780
    +0.0360 (+0.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2725
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4430
    -0.8920 (-0.60%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    39,792.80
    +515.61 (+1.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.67
    +41.94 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,226.48
    -291.09 (-0.80%)
     

HPE Says It Was Hacked by Group Believed to Be Midnight Blizzard

Tom Giles
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. said a suspected nation-state actor gained unauthorized access to its cloud-based email system.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The entity is “believed to be the threat actor Midnight Blizzard, the state-sponsored actor also known as Cozy Bear,” HPE said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company said it was informed on Dec. 12 that a nation-state actor had breached its cloud-based email environment and that the group accessed and “exfiltrated data” starting in May 2023 from a small percentage of its mailboxes belonging to people who work in cybersecurity and other departments.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement