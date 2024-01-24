HPE Says It Was Hacked by Group Believed to Be Midnight Blizzard

(Bloomberg) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. said a suspected nation-state actor gained unauthorized access to its cloud-based email system.

The entity is “believed to be the threat actor Midnight Blizzard, the state-sponsored actor also known as Cozy Bear,” HPE said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company said it was informed on Dec. 12 that a nation-state actor had breached its cloud-based email environment and that the group accessed and “exfiltrated data” starting in May 2023 from a small percentage of its mailboxes belonging to people who work in cybersecurity and other departments.

