HPE Says It Was Hacked by Group Believed to Be Midnight Blizzard
(Bloomberg) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. said a suspected nation-state actor gained unauthorized access to its cloud-based email system.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Russia Says Ukraine Downed Plane Carrying Prisoners for Swap
Trump Races Toward 2024 Biden Rematch After New Hampshire Win
Apple Dials Back Car’s Self-Driving Features and Delays Launch to 2028
Ackman Ramps Up Israel Support With Stake in Tel Aviv Bourse
The entity is “believed to be the threat actor Midnight Blizzard, the state-sponsored actor also known as Cozy Bear,” HPE said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The company said it was informed on Dec. 12 that a nation-state actor had breached its cloud-based email environment and that the group accessed and “exfiltrated data” starting in May 2023 from a small percentage of its mailboxes belonging to people who work in cybersecurity and other departments.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Goldman, Lazard Look to Ex-Spies to Gain an Edge in Volatile World
Hong Kong’s High Rents Create a New Type of Cross-Border Commuter
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.