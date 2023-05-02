House prices grow for the first time in eight months - latest updates

House prices increased for the first time in eight months in April, according to Nationwide - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

House prices grew in April after seven straight months of falls amid signs that mortgage applications are picking up, according to Nationwide.

Prices rose by 0.5pc compared to the previous month, the lender said, with the annual rate of price declines also slowing to 2.7pc from a fall of 3.1pc in March.

The average house price stood at £260,441 in April, according to the building society.

Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said: "Recent Bank of England data suggests that housing market activity remained subdued in the opening months of 2023, with the number of mortgages approved for house purchase in February nearly 40pc below the level prevailing a year ago, and around a third lower than pre-pandemic levels.

"However, in recent months industry data on mortgage applications point to signs of a pickup.

"This also chimes with the recent shifts in consumer sentiment.

"While confidence remains subdued by historic standards, people’s views of their own financial position over the next twelve months, and general economic conditions in the year ahead, have both improved markedly in recent months.

"If inflation falls sharply in the second half of the year, as most analysts expect, this would likely further bolster sentiment, especially if labour market conditions remain strong."

07:25 AM

BP profits hit nearly $5bn in three months

Oil giant BP has significantly beaten expectations by reaching a profit of close to $5bn in the first three months of the year, the group revealed on Tuesday.

Bosses said BP had made an underlying replacement cost profit - the measure that analysts most closely track - of $4.96bn (£4bn).

The result was a reduction from the $6.2bn (£5bn) that BP had made in the same quarter last year, but well ahead of the $4.3bn (£3.4bn) that analysts had expected it to make.

BP - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

07:16 AM

House prices rise ending seven months of falls

House prices increased by 0.5pc in April bringing an end to seven consecutive months of price declines, according to Nationwide.

The lender also said the annual rate of house price declines reduced from a fall of 3.1pc in March to a drop of 2.7pc in last month.

The average UK house price in April was £260,441, it said. Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said:

Recent Bank of England data suggests that housing market activity remained subdued in the opening months of 2023, with the number of mortgages approved for house purchase in February nearly 40pc below the level prevailing a year ago, and around a third lower than pre-pandemic levels. However, in recent months industry data on mortgage applications point to signs of a pickup. This also chimes with the recent shifts in consumer sentiment. While confidence remains subdued by historic standards, people's views of their own financial position over the next twelve months, and general economic conditions in the year ahead, have both improved markedly in recent months. If inflation falls sharply in the second half of the year, as most analysts expect, this would likely further bolster sentiment, especially if labour market conditions remain strong.

07:09 AM

HSBC gets £1.2bn boost from Silicon Valley Bank rescue

HSBC's takeover of Silicon Valley Bank for £1 in March amid concerns of a fresh global banking crisis gave the bank a $1.5bn (£1.2bn) boost to its balance sheet in the first three months of the year.

HSBC's pre-tax profits soared by more than $4bn (£3.2bn) in the first quarter and revenue shot up by 64pc to $20.2bn (£16.2bn) compared to the same period 12 months ago, with the company crediting the rise to higher net interest income due to rate rises across the globe.

The increase has seen the banking group announce its first dividend of 10 cents per share since before the pandemic in 2019, as well as a share buy-back of up to $2bn (£1.6bn).

This was as its pre-tax profits rose from $8.7bn (£7bn) to $12.9bn (£10.3bn) from a year ago as operating expenses fell by 7pc to $7.6bn dollars, primarily due to lower restructuring and related costs following the group's cost-saving programme at the end of 2022.

Its results also included a provisional gain of £1.2bn on the Silicon Valley Bank deal, which was brokered by the Bank of England and the Government within days of the collapse of the bank in the US.

The figures come a day after it emerged First Republic Bank will be sold to JP Morgan after becoming the third major US lender to fall in two months.

The Californian lender was seized by regulators on Monday morning amid concerns about its financial health following a plunge in deposits and its share price.

HSBC group chief executive Noel Quinn said: "We remain focused on continuing to improve our performance and maintaining tight cost discipline, but we also saw an opportunity to invest in SVB UK to accelerate our growth plans."

HSBC said in its first quarter results that it expects net interest income of at least $34bn (£27.2bn) in 2023 after its profits were boosted by the surge in global interest rates.

Its statement said: "While the interest rate outlook remains positive, we expect continued pressure from increased migration to term deposits as interest rates rise."

Mr Quinn added:

Our strong first quarter performance provides further evidence that our strategy is working. Our profits were spread across out major geographies and all three global business performed well as we continued to meet our customers' needs through our internationally connected franchises. With the good momentum we have in our business, we expect to have substantial future distribution capacity for dividends and share buy-backs.

HSBC booked a provisional gain of $1.5bn (£1.2bn) after buying Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm for £1 - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

07:04 AM

Good morning

HSBC's pre-tax profits soared by more than $4bn (£3.2bn) in the first three months of the year as it was given a $1.5bn (£1.2bn) boost from its acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank's UK arm in March for £1.

The deal helped the bank's pre-tax profits soar by more than $4bn (£3.2bn) as it announced its first dividend of 10 cents per share since before the pandemic in 2019, as well as a share buy-back of up to $2bn (£1.6bn).

Its results come a day after it emerged First Republic Bank will be sold to JP Morgan after becoming the third major US lender to fall in two months.

What happened overnight

Markets were positioned for Australia's central bank to stay on hold and a 25 basis point hike sent the Aussie dollar up about 0.8pc to its highest in a week at $0.6692.

Three-year Aussie government bond yields also jumped, while Australian stocks slipped 0.7pc.

Elsewhere there were jitters at short tenors in the US Treasury market as the government's borrowing ceiling looms, and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat.

Mainland China markets were closed. Japan's Nikkei hit a 16-month high, before backing off slightly, with the bank sector a drag.

Wall Street stocks ended slightly lower on Monday after JPMorgan Chase acquired the embattled First Republic Bank, as markets traded cautiously ahead of a Federal Reserve decision.

The S&P 500 fell less than 0.1pc to 4,167.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1pc to 34,051.70. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.1pc to 12,212.60.

Treasury yields rose amid firming expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise rates again later this week. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 13 basis points to 3.55pc.