Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 8 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,282.50
    +17.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,815.00
    +135.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,516.75
    +67.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,102.60
    +10.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.93
    -0.69 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    2,175.70
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0831
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.24
    +0.05 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2615
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.7300
    +0.2180 (+0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,388.12
    -144.76 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.96
    +13.39 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,889.14
    +491.11 (+1.22%)
     

HSBC setting up $1 billion growth fund to scale up digital platform businesses in Southeast Asia

Reuters
·1 min read
View of HSBC building in Canary Wharf financial district in London

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -HSBC on Wednesday said it is setting up a $1 billion growth fund called ASEAN Growth Fund that provides lending to companies that are scaling up via digital platforms across Southeast Asia.

The London-headquartered bank is tapping into Southeast Asia's digital economy, which it said is among the world's fastest growing, expecting it to hit $600 billion in value by the end of the decade from $218 billion last year.

"With a working population that is digitally native, increasing in size, and poised to consume more goods and services especially on e-commerce, ASEAN has so much potential for growth," said Amanda Murphy, HSBC's South and Southeast Asia head of commercial banking, at the launch of the fund.

Besides the $1 billion lending fund, HSBC also launched a $150 million venture debt fund dedicated to the Singapore market, to provide financing to companies in the city-state that are backed by venture capital or private equity firms.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Advertisement