Hubbell Inc Insider Sells Company Shares

President Electrical Solutions Mark Mikes of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) has sold 397 shares of the company on February 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $363.45, contributing to a market capitalization of $18.91 billion for Hubbell Inc.

Hubbell Inc is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With a portfolio of brands and products recognized for excellence, Hubbell Inc has established a strong presence in the industry.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,279 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there has been a total of 13 insider sells and only 1 insider buy for Hubbell Inc.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.10, surpassing the industry median of 20.575 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates a premium compared to industry and historical valuations.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Hubbell Inc's stock is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued in relation to its intrinsic value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent insider activity at Hubbell Inc may prompt stakeholders to scrutinize the company's valuation and growth expectations more closely.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

