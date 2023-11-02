Advertisement
Hudson Pacific (HPP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) reported $231.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 11.1%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $238.37 million, representing a surprise of -2.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hudson Pacific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Office - Rental: $199.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $202.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

  • Revenues- Studio - Rental: $13.48 million compared to the $16.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.

  • Revenues- Studio - Service revenues and other: $14.37 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -54.5%.

  • Revenues- Office - Total: $203.59 million compared to the $204.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.

  • Revenues- Studio - Total: $27.86 million versus $30.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40.6% change.

  • Revenues- Office - Service revenues and other: $3.95 million versus $3.88 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.1% change.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.27 versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$0.35.

View all Key Company Metrics for Hudson Pacific here>>>

Shares of Hudson Pacific have returned -23.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

