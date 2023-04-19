Huize Holding Limited Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 19, 2023.



The annual report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.huize.com . The Company will provide hardcopies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at investor@huize.com .

