Hulu on Disney+ officially launches, bringing together Mickey Mouse and The Handmaid's Tale

Disney didn't waste much absorbing Hulu into its multimedia maw. After taking full ownership of Hulu last November, the company started beta testing integration with Disney+ a month later. Today, Hulu on Disney+ is officially coming out of beta, making it easy for subscribers to access content for both services. Really, though, it's a way for Disney to push the value of its Hulu bundle, which starts at $9.99 a month with ads. If you want to go ad-free and download content for offline viewing, there's the Duo Premium bundle for $19.99 a month. And if you don't have a Hulu subscription, you'll get a notification that you can join within Disney+ for $2 more a month.

Existing bundle subscribers can hop into Hulu's shows using a new tab on Disney+, and the company says Hulu content like Shogun and The Handmaid's Tale will also be highlighted in the main carousel of shows and content recommendations. If you're old school (like me) and subscribe to Disney+ and Hulu separately, you can also start viewing Hulu content easily (assuming you're using the same e-mail address for both services).

I didn't have any trouble launching Shogun on my Disney+ app, but I was disappointed to find that my existing Hulu viewing progress didn't carry over. That'll be particularly annoying for people catching up on older multi-season shows, since they'll have to manually figure out where they left off.

“This marks the most significant technical, operational, and product evolution for Disney+ since its launch – one that reflects a wider technology transformation that we have been undertaking," said Aaron LaBerge, President & CTO, Disney Entertainment & ESPN, in a statement. "That work is going to drive an enhanced, more engaging user experience with Disney+ and lays the foundation for the innovations and enhancements we are planning for the future.”

