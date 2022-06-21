U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,736.25
    +60.50 (+1.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,319.00
    +450.00 (+1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,480.00
    +183.25 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,696.80
    +31.70 (+1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.20
    +1.64 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.20
    -6.40 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.37
    -2.58 (-7.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2263
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1890
    +1.1040 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,976.26
    +124.88 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.25
    +18.32 (+4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,177.88
    +56.07 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

Humacyte Provides Update on Patients Treated at Front-Line Hospitals in Ukraine with the Human Acellular Vessel™ (HAV™) for Repair of Vascular Trauma Injuries

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Humacyte, Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HUMA
Humacyte, Inc
Humacyte, Inc

-- Successful first two HAV implantations in wounded Ukrainian citizens

-- HAVs were provided under Humacyte’s initiative to assist Ukraine humanitarian medical effort

-- Provides further real-world evidence of the potential of HAV treatment for trauma

DURHAM, N.C., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that the first Ukrainian patients have received implants of the Human Acellular Vessel (HAV) for the treatment of vascular trauma injuries. The implants are part of Humacyte’s humanitarian relief initiative to provide investigational HAVs to multiple front-line Ukrainian hospitals for the treatment of patients with traumatic injuries.

Humacyte’s HAVs are engineered replacement vessels designed to be durable, infection-resistant and off-the-shelf to address long-standing limitations in vessel tissue repair and replacement. The first two Ukrainian patients -- one injured by shrapnel and the other by a gunshot wound -- received HAVs earlier this month and are being followed through their recovery. The Ukrainian patient who suffered a severe gunshot wound to the leg had already suffered a failed repair of his artery with a synthetic graft which became infected, and was at risk of limb loss. The HAV implantation restored blood flow to the injured leg.

“We’re inspired by the dedicated and skilled physicians, nurses and medical staff who were trained on use of the HAV and are endeavoring to bring the innovative technology to Ukrainian patients in need,” said Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Humacyte. “The HAV has demonstrated durability and infection resistance in multiple clinical trials across various vascular applications, and its off-the-shelf availability means it can be quickly employed in emergency vascular repair. We’re honored to be able to contribute to the ongoing Ukraine medical relief work to help save the limbs and lives of patients during this conflict.”

These patient cases provide real-time, real-world evidence supporting the use of the HAV in urgent trauma situations, including in active conflict scenarios. The HAV is being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in vascular trauma, when saphenous veins are not a good option or not available. The HAV has received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. As the humanitarian effort in Ukraine progresses and patients are treated with the HAV, Humacyte continues to work alongside the Office of International Programs within the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Ukrainian Ministry of Health. The HAV is an investigational product and has not been approved for sale by the FDA, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, or any international regulatory agency.

About HAV
Human Acellular Vessels (HAV) are investigational engineered off-the-shelf replacement vessels initially being developed for vascular repair, reconstruction and replacement. HAV is intended to overcome long-standing limitations in vessel tissue repair and replacement – it can be manufactured at commercial scale, it eliminates the need for harvesting a vessel from a patient, and clinical evidence suggests that it is non-immunogenic, infection-resistant, and can become durable living tissue. The HAV is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 trials in arteriovenous access and a Phase 2/3 trial for vascular trauma, and has been used in more than 460 patient implantations. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for AV access for performing hemodialysis was the first product to receive Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV has received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and complex tissue and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for arteriovenous (AV) access for performing hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

Humacyte Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors LLC
+1-617-435-6602
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com
investors@humacyte.com

Humacyte Media Contact:
Heather Anderson
6 Degrees
919-827-5539
handerson@6degreespr.com
media@humacyte.com


Recommended Stories

  • Buying From Mark Cuban’s Pharmacy Could Save Medicare Billions, Study Says

    The government health-insurance program for seniors could have saved as much as $3.6 billion over one year if it had bought generic drugs from the pharmacy, Harvard Medical School researchers estimate.

  • Why Eli Lilly's Immunology Prospects Look Promising

    Top pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) diabetes division achieved a key milestone with the approval of Mounjaro in May for type 2 diabetes. This is a turnaround from earlier this year when the prospects of key immunology blockbuster Olumiant were dampened by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concerns over its safety. Lilly's strengthening outlook for its immunology treatments has the potential to shore up future revenue growth.

  • The #1 Best Carb To Shrink Belly Fat, Says Dietitian

    It's often said that if you want to lose weight then you should cut carbs out of your diet, leaving pasta, potato, and other carb lovers feeling a bit lost without some of their dietary staples.While loading up on french fries and fettuccini alfredo certainly isn't going to help lead to any weight loss, it's not always the case that carbs only lead to increased belly fat. At least it's not the case when you're eating oatmeal, the most effective carb at helping to shrink belly fat, according to T

  • Salix to Share New Data from XIFAXAN® (Rifaximin) Clinical Research at EASL's International Liver Congress™ 2022

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) and liver diseases and disorders, today announced its presence at the European Association for the Study of the Liver's (EASL) International Liver Congress™ (ILC) 2022 through the presentation of new XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) data that was

  • COVID Cases Surge, but Deaths Stay Near Lows

    For two years, the coronavirus killed Americans on a brutal, predictable schedule: A few weeks after infections climbed so did deaths, cutting an unforgiving path across the country. But that pattern appears to have changed. Nearly three months since an ultra-contagious set of new omicron variants launched a springtime resurgence of cases, people are nonetheless dying from COVID-19 at a rate close to the lowest of the pandemic. The spread of the virus and the number of deaths in its wake, two me

  • Pfizer to Buy 8.1% Stake in French Vaccines Company Valneva

    The U.S. pharmaceuticals group will invest $95.25 million. Valneva will use the investment to support development of a Lyme disease vaccine.

  • Boris Johnson ‘Feeling Well,’ Plans Meetings After Minor Surgery

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “feeling well” and plans to attend meetings on Monday afternoon after undergoing minor surgery to fix an issue with his sinuses earlier in the day, his spokesman Max Blain told reporters. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the E

  • This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyCOVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries.A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-

  • Catfish stabs child in the chest, creating a medical emergency, Florida officials say

    The mom noticed her child was struggling to breathe on the way to the hospital, officials said.

  • Why Are 40% of Americans Struggling With Healthcare Debt?

    While much of the focus on debt centers on mortgages, credit card bills and student loans, a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation spells out just how pervasive healthcare debt is in the United...

  • Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

    Scientists fear the sub-variants may be similar to the more deadly Alpha and Delta variants

  • Virus Experts Just Issued This "New Wave" Warning

    Don't think the COVID-19 pandemic is winding down—it might be evolving to become more serious, experts warned this week. BA.4 and BA.5 are the latest subvariants of the highly contagious Omicron COVID variant. They seem to have some characteristics that are concerning to health officials, and they might amount to a new COVID wave altogether. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 What Are BA.4 and BA.5?

  • 3 critically injured when NYC taxi jumps curb, hits building

    Police said multiple people were injured when a taxi suddenly veered off the road and struck a Manhattan building on Monday afternoon.

  • North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

    North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is continuing to work from home while experiencing mild symptoms. Cooper's office released a statement saying that he has begun taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid to treat the virus. The statement said that he has been vaccinated and has had two booster shots.

  • The key to having healthy teeth is all in your hands... literally

    It is well known that sugar is bad for teeth, but now researchers have found resignation to one’s fate can also be dentally detrimental.

  • As Thailand greenlights cannabis, patients welcome cheaper supplies

    For Jiratti Kuttanam, Thailand's relaxation of cannabis restrictions meant one thing above all - a cheaper supply of the products she uses to manage the pain and sickness caused by her breast cancer treatments. Thailand last week became the first Asian country to legalise the growing and private consumption of marijuana, a move authorities said would boost agriculture by giving farmers a valuable new cash crop. Medical marijuana has been legal there since 2018.

  • Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids

    For the 3-year-old from Lexington, South Carolina, the answer was yes. The nation’s infants, toddlers and preschoolers are finally getting their chance at COVID-19 vaccination as the U.S. rolls out shots for tots this week. “He’s never really played with another kid inside before,” McKenzie Pack said.

  • How to Tell if Your Supplements Have "Low Quality" Ingredients

    With so many supplements available, it can be difficult to know which ones have quality ingredients and which are a waste of money. The FDA regulates dietary supplements under different regulations than those for foods and drugs, and can only take action against a supplement after it is already on the market. "It's recommended to always talk with your doctor before taking any sort of supplement," says internal medicine specialist Ronan Factora, MD. "Unregulated supplements can pose a serious ris

  • Protesters with fake blood, baby dolls and shackles picket Supreme Court justice’s home

    Protests come ahead of a case challenging ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy

  • If The Woman You Love Has These 10 Personality Traits, She May Have Borderline Personality Disorder

    Know the signs.