Huntsman Insiders Added US$813k Of Stock To Their Holdings

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Huntsman Corporation's (NYSE:HUN) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Huntsman

The Independent Director Curtis Espeland made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$453k worth of shares at a price of US$30.18 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$27.02. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Huntsman insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Huntsman Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Huntsman. We can see that Executive VP David Stryker paid US$61k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Does Huntsman Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Huntsman insiders own 6.6% of the company, worth about US$323m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Huntsman Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Huntsman. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Huntsman.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

