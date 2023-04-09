Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. On that note, looking into Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hurco Companies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = US$6.0m ÷ (US$312m - US$67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, Hurco Companies has an ROCE of 2.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Hurco Companies' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Hurco Companies' ROCE Trend?

In terms of Hurco Companies' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 12%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Hurco Companies to turn into a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 37% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

