U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,410.13
    +12.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.50
    +99.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,855.13
    +86.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.51
    +45.59 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.99
    -1.15 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.30
    +11.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.27 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3490
    -0.0056 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9900
    +0.3350 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,923.55
    +1,600.64 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.04
    +29.43 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Hydrofarm and AXEON Water Technologies Enter Strategic Partnership

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HYFM

California-based water filtration manufacturer to distribute systems through Hydrofarm

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”), announced it has entered into an agreement with California-based AXEON Water Technologies (“AXEON”), a leading manufacturer of water purification solutions, to distribute new lines of reverse osmosis water filtration systems and solutions for the horticultural market.

The partnership between AXEON and Hydrofarm will allow for many of the nation’s top retailers and professionals to gain access to high-quality, technologically advanced purification systems and membrane filtration solutions.

“AXEON will be introducing several new reverse osmosis and filtration system designs that bring cutting-edge technologies, aesthetics and performance to growers around the world,” said Bill Toler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hydrofarm. “We’re excited to partner with the AXEON team and bring these new products to market.”

For over 30 years, AXEON has offered the industry’s most reliable water filtration systems that are backed by the highest level of customer and technical support, in addition to an ironclad customer satisfaction and warranty policy.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.
Hydrofarm is a leading distributor and manufacturer of controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies, including high intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For more than 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers in the U.S. and Canadian markets make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com

About AXEON Water Technologies
AXEON Water Technologies leads the way in developing innovative water filtration technologies that serve a diverse range of industries and applications around the globe. AXEON is focused on helping its customers recover high value products, reduce their water waste footprint, increase productivity, and reduce the cost of operations and maintenance. For more information about AXEON Water Technologies, please visit: www.axeonwater.com or contact: marketing@axeonwater.com.

Media Contact:
Hydrofarm
Lisa Gallagher, 513-505-2334, lgallagher@hydrofarm.com


Recommended Stories

  • IBM Sales Surge. The Company’s Turnaround May Be Taking Hold.

    The tech giant reported strong fourth-quarter results, including its best quarterly sales growth in more than a decade.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed 6.6%

    Once again, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is leading tech stocks lower as its shares had slumped 6.6% by 10:25 a.m. ET today. The most obvious answer is that investors are favoring "cheap" semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) over "expensive" semiconductor stock Nvidia today, especially because Intel had some good news to report last week. On Friday, Intel announced that it has chosen to locate two new chip factories near Columbus, Ohio, picking the city from a field of 40 locations that had competed for the investment.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having yet another bad day on Monday, with all three major market indexes well in the red, and the S&P 500 down by nearly 2% at 11 a.m. ET. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) leader Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was down by 11%, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had fallen by nearly 14%, and banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had plunged by 12% for the day. The recent market decline has hit speculative growth companies especially hard, as investors have general fears about inflation and rising rates as we go forward in 2022.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • 2 Best Warren Buffett Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is one of the most successful value investors of all time. Although classic value stocks fell out of favor during the nearly decade-long bull market over the course of 2010 to 2020, and Berkshire's stock underperformed some major U.S. stock indexes as a result, these tried and true investing vehicles are making a furious comeback during this current bear market. The long and short of it is that the increasing likelihood of rising interest rates and stubbornly high levels of inflation ought to favor Buffett's value-oriented approach to investing over narrative-driven growth stocks in 2022.

  • Here's Why We Think Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Is Well Worth Watching

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Why Ford Stock Is Sliding Lower Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) opened lower on Monday amid a broad market sell-off driven largely by concerns about rising interest rates. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, Ford's shares were down about 4.7% from Friday's closing price. Ford's was one of many stocks that took hard hits in early trading on Monday.

  • Why Shares of Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were all sliding today as investors continue to dump technology stocks in anticipation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout 2022. Today's drop comes as tech stocks have been tumbling since the beginning of this year as investors have processed information about rising bond yields as well. Amazon was down by 2.2%, Apple had dropped 2.7%, and Meta Platforms tumbled 2.8% as of 11:37 a.m. ET.

  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

    Ocugen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OCGN ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    With the economy still working to recover from its pandemic-driven slump, the thought of a market crash may not seem as likely. It also means that certain market sectors are going to take a hit, even if the full market doesn't actually crash. If we do see a market crash, here are three names that should be on the shopping list in the aftermath.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Apple and Other Large-Cap Tech Stocks Provide No Shelter From the Selloff—Except for One

    The Nasdaq Composite is down more than 15% for the year to date. The market has been particularly quick to sell last year’s biggest winners.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Are Falling Today

    Shares of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) were down more than 15% at 11:40 a.m. EST today for no obvious reason other than a general decline in the broader market, which is having a tough day today. Digital World Acquisition announced late last year that it intends to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, which is the parent company of Truth Social, a yet-to-launch social media company backed by former President Donald Trump. Truth Social says on its website that it encourages "an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology."

  • Stocks pare losses but hold lower ahead of earnings, Fed meeting

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down surging levels of market volatility, gains in the U.S. dollar, and sector action for travel, pharmaceuticals, and retail.

  • Steel Dynamics Earnings On Tap As Steel Stocks Try To Forge Rebound

    Steel Dynamics kicks off a big week of steel stock earnings with Nucor and U.S. Steel to follow. Can STLD, NUE and X rebound?

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.

  • Sports betting emerging as ‘big long-term trend,’ Needham managing director says

    Needham & Company Managing Director Bernie McTernan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the sports betting business, the price target for Draft Kings, Super Bowl betting, and gambling on Peloton.