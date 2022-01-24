Hydrofarm and AXEON Water Technologies Enter Strategic Partnership

California-based water filtration manufacturer to distribute systems through Hydrofarm

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”), announced it has entered into an agreement with California-based AXEON Water Technologies (“AXEON”), a leading manufacturer of water purification solutions, to distribute new lines of reverse osmosis water filtration systems and solutions for the horticultural market.



The partnership between AXEON and Hydrofarm will allow for many of the nation’s top retailers and professionals to gain access to high-quality, technologically advanced purification systems and membrane filtration solutions.

“AXEON will be introducing several new reverse osmosis and filtration system designs that bring cutting-edge technologies, aesthetics and performance to growers around the world,” said Bill Toler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hydrofarm. “We’re excited to partner with the AXEON team and bring these new products to market.”

For over 30 years, AXEON has offered the industry’s most reliable water filtration systems that are backed by the highest level of customer and technical support, in addition to an ironclad customer satisfaction and warranty policy.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

Hydrofarm is a leading distributor and manufacturer of controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies, including high intensity grow lights, climate control solutions, and growing media, as well as a broad portfolio of innovative and proprietary branded products. For more than 40 years, Hydrofarm has helped growers in the U.S. and Canadian markets make growing easier and more productive. The Company’s mission is to empower growers, farmers and cultivators with products that enable greater quality, efficiency, consistency and speed in their grow projects. For additional information, please visit: www.hydrofarm.com

About AXEON Water Technologies

AXEON Water Technologies leads the way in developing innovative water filtration technologies that serve a diverse range of industries and applications around the globe. AXEON is focused on helping its customers recover high value products, reduce their water waste footprint, increase productivity, and reduce the cost of operations and maintenance. For more information about AXEON Water Technologies, please visit: www.axeonwater.com or contact: marketing@axeonwater.com.

Media Contact:

Hydrofarm

Lisa Gallagher, 513-505-2334, lgallagher@hydrofarm.com



