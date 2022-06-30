U.S. markets open in 7 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,795.25
    -26.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,829.00
    -170.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,597.25
    -93.75 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.70
    -11.70 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.87
    +0.09 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.70
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0452
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.16
    -0.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2138
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3780
    -0.1670 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,999.42
    -211.76 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.83
    -9.83 (-2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.32
    -11.09 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.82
    -402.78 (-1.50%)
     

IBA signs contract with Istituto Clinico Humanitas for a Proteus®ONE proton therapy solution in Italy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IBA SA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IOBCF
IBA SA
IBA SA

         

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, June 30, 2022 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces it has signed a contract with Istituto Clinico Humanitas (Humanitas Research Hospital) for the installation of a Proteus®ONE1 compact proton therapy solution in Rozzano (Milan), Italy. IBA will start to recognize the revenue of this contract in 2022.

The proton therapy solution will be installed at the Humanitas Cancer Center and includes a Proteus®ONE solution as well as a fully integrated quality assurance (QA) hardware and software package from IBA Dosimetry. The contract includes long-term operation and maintenance services to be provided by IBA. Istituto Clinico Humanitas expects to start treating patients by 2025.

The typical end-user price for a Proteus®ONE system with a 10-year maintenance contract ranges between EUR 35-45 million.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “This deal with Humanitas reinforces our position as a global market leader in proton therapy and further highlights the increase in activity that we are seeing in Europe and at the global scale. It is the third Proteus®ONE deal secured in Italy and the fourth IBA proton therapy system sold in the country overall. Humanitas is renowned for its innovative cancer treatments, and we look forward to supporting the center in our joint mission of providing cancer patients with access to the most advanced treatment options.”

Luciano Ravera, Chief Executive Officer of Istituto Clinico Humanitas, added: “We are glad to partner with IBA to make increasingly advanced treatments available to our patients. The proton center will further enhance the services of the Humanitas Cancer Center, and in particular its radiotherapy team, which already takes care of thousands of patients from all over Italy and beyond. Proton therapy is an advanced and innovative form of radiotherapy and nowadays represents a new treatment choice for many types of cancer. Research collaborations will also benefit from this new service, enabling us to contribute to the development of international studies with the community of other proton therapy users.”

***ENDS***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

About Humanitas

Humanitas is a highly specialised hospital, research and teaching center, which hosts Humanitas University, an academic institute dedicated to medical sciences. Built around centers for the prevention and treatment of cancer, cardiovascular, neurological, autoimmune, inflammatory, and orthopedic diseases, Istituto Clinico Humanitas also operates a highly specialised Emergency Department and the Emergency Hospital 19, dedicated to the treatment of infectious diseases. Humanitas is the first Italian hospital quality-certified by Joint Commission International since 2018 as Academic Hospital, and it is accredited by Italy’s National Health Service. Appointed as an IRCCS by the Ministry of Health (an accreditation in the Italian system that acknowledges institutions focused on excellence in clinical care and research), Humanitas is an internationally well-known research center with focus on immune system-related diseases. Istituto Clinico Humanitas is the flagship of a hospital group also present in Milan, Bergamo, Turin, Catania and Castellanza (Varese).

More information can be found at : https://www.humanitas.it/

CONTACTS

Soumya Chandramouli
Chief Financial Officer
+32 10 475 890
Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien
Corporate Communication Director
+32 10 475 890
communication@iba-group.com

Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone
+44 (0) 20 3709 5700
IBA@consilium-comms.com



1 Proteus®ONE is the brand name of Proteus®235

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Agenus Touts 'Unprecedented Activity' For Botensilimab/Balstilimab Combo In Colorectal Cancer

    Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) has announced expanded data from the Phase 1b study of botensilimab and balstilimab in patients with microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The data demonstrate that the combination offers strong durability and superior efficacy to what has been reported in separate trials for the standard of care and other investigational therapies. The trial achieved a 24% overall response rate, a 73% disease control rate (partial response + stable disease), and 50% objective respon

  • Fauci says he is experiencing ‘rebound’ of COVID symptoms after Paxlovid treatment

    Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases doctor, said he is experiencing a rebound of COVID-19 symptoms after taking Pfizer’s antiviral drug Paxlovid. Fauci, 81, contracted COVID-19 earlier this month, and while his symptoms were initially “minimal,” he was prescribed a five-day course of Paxlovid when they worsened because of his age. Paxlovid is the…

  • U.S. FDA classifies recall of GE's ventilator batteries as most serious

    The CARESCAPE R860 ventilator's backup batteries, including replacement backup batteries, were recalled as they were running out earlier-than-expected, which could cause the device to shut down preventing the patient from receiving breathing support, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The CARESCAPE R860 ventilators use the main power via a wall plug to operate and the device's backup battery is meant to keep it running in situations such as patient transport. GE Healthcare, the medical device making arm of General Electric, had initiated the recall of 4,222 of its ventilator batteries distributed between April 2, 2019, and April 18, 2022.

  • Walmart and CVS Will No Longer Let You Do This, Effective Immediately

    Many of us rely on stores like Walmart and CVS for daily necessities, whether we're heading out to shop for groceries or to pick up a prescription. So, when these retailers announce restrictions, it can be frustrating and inconvenient. And now, both Walmart and CVS have said that they will no longer allow customers to do something they used to be able to do in stores, effective immediately. Read on to find out what these retailers are putting limits on, and how it might affect you.READ THIS NEXT

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for July 2022

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for July 2022.

  • What Is Methotrexate, Exactly, and How Does It Play Into America’s Conversation About Abortion?

    Some people have concerns about access to methotrexate now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned. Here’s how the medication is used, plus possible side effects.

  • Number injured in Amtrak crash rises to 150. These hospitals are treating patients

    The total number of people injured is not yet known, but as of 11 a.m. Tuesday Missouri hospitals had seen at least 75 patients, not counting known transfers between medical centers.

  • InflaRx Provides Development Update For Vilobelimab In Skin Disorder, COVID-19

    InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) provided a development update for its monoclonal anti-C5a antibody, vilobelimab, in pyoderma gangrenosum (PG) and severe COVID-19. The FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have granted orphan drug designation to vilobelimab for PG. PG is a rare condition that causes large, painful sores (ulcers) to develop on the skin. In addition, the company had a productive FDA end-of-phase II meeting to its plans for a Phase 3 development program in PG. The FDA indicated it

  • Travis Barker Rushed to Hospital With Mystery Illness

    Travis Barker is hospitalized for a medical emergency on Tuesday. The Blink 182 drummer was seen on a stretcher at Cedar-Sinai hospital with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, close by. His condition is still unknown, but Travis posted a cryptic message the same day.

  • California late start law aims to make school less of a yawn

    When Hansika Daggolu’s junior year of high school starts in the fall, she’ll be watching to see if a later first bell under a new California law means fewer classmates are heads-down on their desks for afternoon naps. The overall mood, she suspects, will lift as well if her classmates at Mission San Jose High School in Fremont aren't quite so sleepy. Similar proposals are before lawmakers in New Jersey and Massachusetts.

  • P&G, Target to Cover Employee Travel for Abortions

    Big employers in Midwest states joined tech giants and big banks in adding the benefit after the Supreme Court decision.

  • Already Had COVID? Here's How Long You May be Immune

    If you've had COVID-19, chances are you're not eager to repeat the experience. Unfortunately, the virus has evolved in such a way that reinfections are common. If having the virus once doesn't protect you from getting it again, the question becomes: How long does your immunity last? Here's what the experts say. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Omicron Created a Blurry Immunity Picture Earlier in t

  • South Florida clinics seeing influx of women as Florida’s 15-week abortion ban looms

    Danielle Tallafuss was almost 23 weeks pregnant when her baby was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a condition in which the left side of the heart is critically underdeveloped.

  • U.S. Supply of Effective Covid Antibody Drug Dwindling

    The last doses of the drug, one of a few found to reduce the risk of severe disease even after Omicron, will be used up in late August unless Congress approves more pandemic funding, administration officials say.

  • How UnitedHealth, Medtronic, Wells Fargo and others are responding to Roe ruling's impact on employees

    Many Minnesota employers have big decisions to make on how they'll handle health coverage for abortions, and whether they'll help workers travel to states that allow them.

  • Young Actor Tells Personal, Frustrating Story of Getting Monkeypox

    Matt Ford took to social media to share his story.

  • Why Kezar Life Sciences Stock Is Crushing It Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ: KZR) are soaring this morning following a positive mid-stage data readout for its lupus nephritis candidate zetomipzomib. This potentially deadly autoimmune disorder is characterized by swelling of the kidneys in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus. What appears to be driving this massive uptick in Kezar's shares today is the drug's 65% overall renal response among patients who reached the end of treatment.

  • Health Canada Approves OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as Monotherapy for the Adjuvant treatment of Adults with Urothelial Carcinoma (UC) at High Risk of Recurrence after Undergoing Radical Resection of UC

    Today, Bristol Myers Squibb Canada (BMS) announced Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance with Conditions (NOC/c) for OPDIVO®, as a monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with urothelial carcinoma (UC) who are at high risk of recurrence after undergoing radical resection of UC.i OPDIVO® is the first immuno-oncology treatment to bring benefit in the adjuvant setting of UC and represents a potential new standard of care for patients at high risk of disease recurrence.ii

  • Kentuckians are convinced that COVID is over, but they are wrong.

    OpEd: “Herd immunity” may help end a surge, but the virus quickly adapts and strikes again.

  • Fauci concerned about stalled COVID funding as White House predicts fall tsunami of infection: ‘We are still in the middle of a war here against a very formidable virus’

    In a May statement President Joe Biden warned that without additional COVID funding, “more Americans will die needlessly.”