Jeffrey Cox, President of IBEX Digital, a subsidiary of IBEX Ltd (NASDAQ:IBEX), has sold a total of 15,617 shares of the company on February 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $16.06 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $250,708. The insider has not made any share purchases over the past year, and this sale represents the only insider transaction for the period.IBEX Ltd is a global provider of outsourced customer engagement services. The company specializes in customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, and debt collection services. IBEX operates through a network of 25 customer engagement centers across seven countries, leveraging its proprietary technology and analytics to deliver impactful customer experiences.

IBEX Ltd (IBEX) President of IBEX Digital, Jeffrey Cox, Sells 15,617 Shares

The insider transaction history for IBEX Ltd shows a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with a total of 0 buys. There has been 1 insider sell during the same timeframe, indicating a trend where insiders have not been actively acquiring shares.Shares of IBEX Ltd were trading at $16.06 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $280.803 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 10.02, which is lower than the industry median of 27.88 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price of $16.06, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $19.68, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82. This suggests that IBEX Ltd is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.For more detailed information and analysis on insider transactions and the company's financials, investors are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and explore additional data on gurufocus.com.

