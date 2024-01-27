ICF International Inc Insider Sells Company Shares

Chief of Business Operations Morgan James C M executed a sale of 2,500 shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) on January 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was conducted at a price of $137.55 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $343,875.

ICF International Inc is a global consulting and technology services company that provides professional services and technology solutions to government and commercial clients. The company's services include research and evaluation, policy and program implementation, and digital transformation, among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,500 shares of ICF International Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, ICF International Inc's shares were trading at $137.55 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.667 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 38.73, which is above both the industry median of 17.99 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.12, with a GF Value of $122.34, indicating that ICF International Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

