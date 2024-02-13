On February 9, 2024, Yujiro Hata, the President and CEO of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IDYA), sold 99,372 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 250,000 shares, with no reported purchases in the same period.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc is a precision medicine company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for cancer. The company aims to improve the lives of cancer patients by developing personalized therapeutics that are designed to address the specific genetic and immunological drivers of an individual's cancer.

The insider transaction history for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc CEO Yujiro Hata Sells 99,372 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc were trading at $45.24, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.354 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 5.32, indicating that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value of $8.51 is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The recent sales by the insider at IDEAYA Biosciences Inc may attract attention from the market and could be a point of consideration for current and potential shareholders.

