IDEAYA Biosciences Inc President and CEO Yujiro Hata Sells 75,000 Shares

On January 16, 2024, President and CEO Yujiro Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IDYA), as reported in a recent SEC filing. The insider executed the sale at an average price of $40.15 per share, resulting in a total transaction amount of $3,011,250.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc is a precision medicine company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company is dedicated to improving the treatment of cancer through personalized medicine, leveraging its expertise in molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to identify and develop targeted therapies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 150,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction on January 16 is part of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc were trading at $40.15, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.82 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 4.51, indicating that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $8.90. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

The GF Value for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc suggests that the stock may be overpriced relative to the company's intrinsic value.

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While insider selling is not always indicative of a stock's future performance, it is a factor that can be considered when evaluating investment decisions.

