Identity and Access Management Solutions Provider BIO-key Adds Proven Security Sales Leaders in Planned Senior Management Transition

BIO-key International, Inc.
·4 min read
BIO-key International, Inc.
BIO-key International, Inc.

WALL, N.J., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, today announced the appointment of Galen Rodgers, Vice President of Channels, and Chad Carter, VP North America Sales. The appointments are effective today, January 3, and are in anticipation of the planned retirement of Chief Revenue Officer Fred Corsentino.

A top-performing technology leader, Galen Rodgers, who will report to Chairman & CEO Michael DePasquale, brings 20+ years of experience in channel program development, marketing strategy, value selling, management, cyber security, process automation, coaching, and team building. Most recently, Galen was Director of Channel Sales Americas for Ping Identity Corporation, where he managed Cyber Security IAM Platform sales, leading a channel sales team responsible for adding tens of millions in new annual recurring revenue (ARR).

He successfully developed Ping’s channel program, including training, lead sourcing, and a field seller engagement strategy. Galen was previously Director of Channel Sales North America and Director of Enterprise Sales Western US at Quickbase, Inc. Before that, he held various executive and channel sales roles at RecordPoint Software, Nintex Global Ltd., Ricoh Americas, and Oce North America.

Chad Carter, who will report to Mark Cochran, President of PortalGuard, has over 25 years of security and networking solutions experience, including territory planning, budget management, and pipeline creation skills, with sales and major account responsibility. Recently, Chad served as VP of Sales for North America at Wallix, where he built and managed a team of professionals and oversaw sales while working with cybersecurity clients to test new markets, build brand awareness, and develop competitive tactics and strategy. Previously Chad held senior sales roles at TBR Inc., QA Cafe, NTP Software, Astaro, and Ecora Software.

BIO-key’s Chairman & CEO Michael DePasquale commented, “We welcome both Galen and Chad, two seasoned cybersecurity sales executives who will be responsible for driving sales and revenue growth in North America. Also, we thank Fred Corsentino for his contributions over the past four years, during which BIO-key made progress in growing our SaaS revenue base, supported by our expanding Channel Alliance Partner program. We wish Fred the best in his retirement.”

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)
BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement
All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). The words “estimate,” “project,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology and identity access management industries; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa, Europe, and other foreign markets; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; the duration and extent of continued hostilities in Ukraine and its impact on our European customers; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Engage with BIO-key
Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/  
LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international  
Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl
Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR
StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

Media Contact
Erin Knapp
Matter on behalf of BIO-key
BIO-Key@matternow.com

Investor Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
BKYI@catalyst-ir.com  
212-924-9800


