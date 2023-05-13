Identiv CEO & Director Acquires 7.7% More Stock \

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CEO & Director, Steven Humphreys, recently bought US$68k worth of stock, for US$6.76 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 7.7%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

Identiv Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Steven Humphreys is the biggest insider purchase of Identiv shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$6.92. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Identiv share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Steven Humphreys was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Steven Humphreys purchased 15.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$6.82. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Identiv Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Identiv insiders own 2.7% of the company, worth about US$4.3m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Identiv Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Identiv stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Identiv. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Identiv you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

