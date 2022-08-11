U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,228.25
    +18.25 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,398.00
    +138.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,470.25
    +78.25 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.70
    +9.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.86
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    -11.10 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    20.53
    -0.21 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0316
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    -2.03 (-9.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6990
    -0.1740 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,555.61
    +1,597.74 (+6.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    577.96
    +46.73 (+8.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

IDEX Biometrics Receives Large Order for Digital Authentication

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IDBA
  • IDXAF
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA
IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA

Oslo, Norway – 11 August 2022 – IDEX Biometrics ASA has received a new material order for their advanced fingerprint sensor technology, which will be deployed in the customer’s digital authentication application. The customer is a large US company with a global footprint. This order represents the largest single order in IDEX history. Shipments against the order will begin in the 4th quarter of 2022.

In addition to our primary target market for biometric payment cards, IDEX continues to see increasing demand for its biometric sensors for use in the growing market of digital authentication. As demand continues to increase, IDEX Biometrics is expecting additional production orders throughout the second half of 2022 from both existing customers, and new customers who have not yet been announced.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Brett L Perry, U.S. Investor Relations
E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com
Tel: + 1 214 272 0070


About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT
IDEX, TrustedBio, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Recommended Stories

  • German minerals group K+S maintains annual outlook on soaring potash prices

    This scenario assumes a 25% reduction in natural gas availability in the fourth quarter, which together with a new gas levy would lead to a cost burden in the low triple-digit million euro range, Chief Executive Officer Burkhard Lohr said in a statement. Potash demand remained "significantly" below last year due to limited supply, Lohr added, though he predicted that spot prices would stabilise at a high level in the second half of the year. Western sanctions on rivals Belaruskali from Belarus and Russia's Uralkali, which together account for about one third of the world's potash production, have made the key crop fertiliser more scarce and expensive.

  • Johor Corp Picks Banks for IPO of $1 Billion Palm Oil Unit Kulim, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Johor Corp., a Malaysian state-owned investment firm, has picked banks for an initial public offering of its plantation unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedia Counts Differ With 10 Million Votes Counted: Kenya UpdateRussia Is Scouring the Globe for

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • NIO: Mounting Headwinds Batter Investor Confidence

    Persistent supply issues have deflated expectations for the Chinese automaker

  • Market Surge After US Inflation Data Has Skeptics Warning It’s Overdone

    (Bloomberg) -- The cooler-than-expected US inflation reading for July is a positive sign that has buoyed risk assets, but some investors may be getting a little ahead of themselves, according to analysts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedia Counts Differ With 10 Million Votes Counted: Kenya UpdateRussia Is Scouring

  • Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40

    The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53, but a group of leaders became finance chiefs before their 40th birthday.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • Top 10 Gainers on Wednesday

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 gainers on Wednesday. If you want to see some more stocks moving higher today, go directly to Top 5 Gainers on Wednesday. Notable stocks from the tech and industrials sectors, including The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) and Plug Power […]

  • You'll Be Sorry If You Sell These 7 Value Stocks Now, Analysts Say

    Value stocks in the S&P 500 are outperforming this year. But analysts still think it's a mistake to part with some of them too soon.

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedi

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • US Politicians are Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that US Politicians are selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that US Politicians are selling, go directly to US Politicians are Selling These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States stock market have been gathering pace for the past few weeks, even […]

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 63.64% and 2.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why semiconductor stocks should be avoided for now: Analyst

    Proceed with caution on chip stocks, warns one top analyst.

  • Inflation: What July’s CPI data means for the Fed

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung explains July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and what the report means for the Fed moving forward.

  • Nvidia: Despite Gaming Weakness, Risk-Reward Attractive Right Now, Says Top Analyst

    Anyone still expecting Nvidia (NVDA) to deliver a beat-and-raise quarterly report got a rude awakening on Monday. The chip giant released preliminary financial results for its fiscal second quarter (F2Q23 – July quarter) and got a thumbs down from the Street. Nvidia now sees Q2 revenue hitting $6.7 billion, an increase from the $6.5 billion delivered in the same period a year ago, but some distance below its previous outlook for $8.1 billion – and what the Street was expecting. The company is se