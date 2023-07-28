IDEX's (NYSE:IEX) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over IDEX's (NYSE:IEX) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for IDEX, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$808m ÷ (US$5.7b - US$487m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, IDEX has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Machinery industry.

In the above chart we have measured IDEX's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is IDEX's ROCE Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 15% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 67% in that time. 15% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that IDEX has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, IDEX has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

IDEX could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

