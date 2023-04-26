U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

IIROC Trading Halt - AZT

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Aztec Minerals Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AZT

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 8:52 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/26/c1011.html