IIROC Trading Halt - YGT

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Gold Terra Resource Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: YGT

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 11:01 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

