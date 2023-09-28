Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW): A Deep Dive into its Dividend Performance and Sustainability

An analysis of the company's dividend history, yield, growth, and future prospects

Illinois Tool Works Inc(NYSE:ITW) recently announced a dividend of $1.4 per share, payable on 2023-10-12, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-28. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Illinois Tool Works Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

About Illinois Tool Works Inc

Illinois Tool Works is a diversified global manufacturer that produces specialized industrial equipment, consumables, and related services. The firm operates 87 global divisions through seven distinct operating segments: automotive OEM, construction products, food equipment, specialty products, test/measurement and electronics, polymers and fluids, and welding. About half of its revenue comes from its operations in North America, with the remainder originating from international markets. ITW takes a bottom-up and decentralized approach to portfolio management, with the exception that each segment must apply its 80/20 operating process modeled on the Pareto principle.

Illinois Tool Works Inc's Dividend History

Illinois Tool Works Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1964. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Illinois Tool Works Inc has increased its dividend each year since 1964. The stock is thus listed as a dividend king, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 59 years.

Illinois Tool Works Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Illinois Tool Works Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.28% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.42%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Illinois Tool Works Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 6.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 11.40% per year. Over the past decade, Illinois Tool Works Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 14.50%.

Based on Illinois Tool Works Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Illinois Tool Works Inc stock as of today is approximately 3.91%.

Payout Ratio and Profitability: The Sustainability Question

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Illinois Tool Works Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.52.

Illinois Tool Works Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Illinois Tool Works Inc's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Illinois Tool Works Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Illinois Tool Works Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Illinois Tool Works Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 5.80% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 52.04% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Illinois Tool Works Inc's earnings increased by approximately 8.10% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 55.47% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 11.10%, which underperforms than approximately 44.95% of global competitors.

Conclusion

With a solid dividend history, impressive yield and growth rates, and a sustainable payout ratio, Illinois Tool Works Inc presents a compelling case for dividend investors. The company's robust profitability and growth metrics further enhance its appeal. However, investors should closely monitor the company's revenue and earnings growth rates, as they underperform a significant portion of global competitors. Despite this, Illinois Tool Works Inc's overall performance suggests a promising future for its dividend sustainability.

