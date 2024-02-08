Quarterly Revenue : Q4 2023 revenue increased by 4% year-over-year to $1.12 billion.

Annual Revenue : Fiscal year 2023 revenue decreased by 2% to $4.50 billion.

GAAP Diluted EPS : Q4 2023 GAAP diluted loss per share of $(1.11), fiscal year loss per share of $(7.34).

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS : Remained stable at $0.14 for Q4 and decreased to $0.86 for the fiscal year.

Free Cash Flow : Increased to $173 million in Q4 and $283 million for the fiscal year.

GRAIL Divestiture : Illumina plans to divest GRAIL by the end of Q2 2024.

Future Outlook: Core Illumina revenue expected to be flat in 2024 with a non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 20%.

On February 8, 2024, Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year of 2023. Illumina, a prominent provider of genetic analysis tools, faced a challenging year with a slight revenue increase in the fourth quarter but an overall annual decline.

Illumina Inc (ILMN) Reports Mixed Fiscal Year 2023 Results Amidst GRAIL Divestiture

Company Overview

Illumina provides comprehensive tools and services for genetic material analysis, with applications in life sciences and clinical labs. The company is known for its sequencing instruments, consumables, and services, which contribute to around 90% of its revenue. Illumina's technology is pivotal for whole genome sequencing and has applications ranging from viral and cancer tumor screening to consumer and agricultural genetic screening through microarrays.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's performance in Q4 showed resilience with a 4% increase in revenue, attributed to sales of NovaSeq X instruments and consumables. However, the fiscal year saw a 2% decline in revenue, which remained flat on a constant currency basis. The GAAP diluted loss per share worsened from $(0.89) in Q4 2022 to $(1.11) in Q4 2023, and from $(28.00) to $(7.34) for the fiscal year, impacted by significant goodwill and intangible impairments related to the GRAIL segment.

Story continues

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share remained stable at $0.14 for Q4 but decreased from $2.12 to $0.86 for the fiscal year. The company's financial health is also reflected in its free cash flow, which saw a substantial increase both for the quarter and the fiscal year.

GRAIL Divestiture and Future Outlook

The planned divestiture of GRAIL is a strategic move to comply with the European Commission's order. Illumina expects to finalize the divestiture terms by the end of the second quarter of 2024. For the fiscal year 2024, Illumina anticipates Core Illumina revenue to be approximately flat compared to 2023, with a non-GAAP operating margin of about 20%.

"Im pleased that in the fourth quarter, my first full quarter with the company, Illumina delivered results ahead of our expectations, driven by NovaSeq X instrument and consumables sales," said Jacob Thaysen, Chief Executive Officer. "While our customers generally remain constrained in their purchasing, we are well-positioned for growth as market conditions improve."

The company's focus on operational excellence and customer-focused innovation, along with the resolution of the GRAIL situation, are expected to be key drivers for future growth and value creation.

Analysis of Financial Statements

Illumina's balance sheet reflects a solid cash position, with $1,054 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments at the end of Q4. The income statement reveals the challenges faced in gross margins and operating profits, while the cash flow statement underscores the company's ability to generate increased free cash flow.

Important metrics such as gross margin, R&D expenses, and SG&A expenses are crucial for understanding the company's operational efficiency and strategic focus. The decrease in gross margin year-over-year is primarily due to a mix of lower margin strategic partnership revenue and increased costs associated with the launch of NovaSeq X.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members may find Illumina's commitment to innovation and market leadership, despite the financial challenges and the ongoing GRAIL divestiture, a point of interest for long-term investment considerations.

For a more detailed analysis and to stay updated on Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN)'s financial journey, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Illumina Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

