U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,718.69
    -41.00 (-1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,925.49
    -222.27 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,406.74
    -118.05 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.29
    -1.71 (-1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,620.10
    -29.90 (-1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    18.90
    -0.69 (-3.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9749
    -0.0070 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2080
    +0.1490 (+3.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1164
    -0.0227 (-1.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1740
    +0.4720 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,162.88
    -224.24 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    478.27
    -6.40 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.96
    -40.18 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

IN8bio to Present Positive Early Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Study of INB-100 at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

IN8bio, Inc
·6 min read
IN8bio, Inc
IN8bio, Inc

  • Data support the potential of INB-100 to induce long-term durable responses in patients with high-risk or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

  • Clinical activity observed includes continuing robust durability of relapse-free survival; all three patients in Cohort 1 remain alive and progression-free; ongoing durations of response exceed 12 months and extend beyond 25 months.

  • To date, INB-100 continues to demonstrate a manageable safety profile with no dose-limiting toxicities.

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies that utilize its DeltEx platform, today announced positive early data from the ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating INB-100, an allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapy, in patients with high-risk acute myeloid leukemia (AML) undergoing haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) have been selected for a poster presentation at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place December 10-13, 2022.

“The patients with high-risk AML undergoing HSCT in Cohort 1 continue to demonstrate encouraging signs of long-term durable responses after a single dose with INB-100. These early signs of long-term durability and progression-free survival demonstrate the potential of INB-100 as a new treatment option in this patient population. Importantly, the safety profile on INB-100 continues to be manageable, and we have not seen dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) to date, which is encouraging,” said Trishna Goswami, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of IN8bio. “These data suggest that treatment with a one-time allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapy has the potential to disrupt the treatment paradigm for AML. We look forward to sharing updated data at ASH and additional data at future peer-reviewed conferences.”

The abstract highlights data from Cohort 1 of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of INB-100 in patients with high-risk AML undergoing HSCT. Three patients have at least 12 months of follow-up, and all remain in morphological complete remission (CR); two patients have remained progression-free for more than two years (26.5 months and 24.2 months) and a third for more than one year (12.5 months) post-transplant at the time of abstract submission. Immune system reconstitution through the first 100 days post-treatment demonstrates continued normal function, including observed elevations in T cells, B cells, and gamma-delta T cells. No DLTs or greater than grade 3 events of acute or chronic graft versus host disease (GvHD), cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or immune effector cell neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) have been observed. The most common adverse events (AEs) were constipation, cytomegalovirus (CMV) reactivation, emesis, fatigue, and hypomagnesaemia, the majority of which were Grade 1/2.

Additional updated data will be presented during the poster session at ASH.

Details for the ASH 2022 presentation are as follows:

Title: Relapse Prophylaxis Post-Haploidentical Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cyclophosphamide (Haplo/Cy) By Infusion of Donor-Derived Expanded/Activated Gd T Cells: A Phase I Trial
Presenter: Joseph McGuirk, DO, The University of Kansas Cancer Center
Abstract #: 3323
Date and time: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm CDT
Session: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Poster II

About the INB-100 Phase 1 Trial
The Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT03533816) is a dose-escalation trial of allogeneic derived, gamma-delta T cells from matched related donors that have been expanded and activated ex vivo and administered systemically to patients with leukemia following haploidentical HSCT. The single-institution clinical trial is currently being conducted at The University of Kansas Cancer Center (KUCC). The primary endpoints of this trial are safety and tolerability, and secondary endpoints include rates of GvHD, relapse rate and overall survival.

About IN8bio
IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of INB-100 to disrupt the treatment paradigm for AML; the timing of initiation, progress and scope of clinical trials for IN8bio’s product candidates; and IN8bio’s ability to achieve planned milestones. IN8bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: risks to site initiation, clinical trial commencement, patient enrollment and follow-up, as well as IN8bio’s ability to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones, presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as rising inflation and regulatory developments; uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of IN8bio’s product candidates; the risk that IN8bio may not realize the intended benefits of its DeltEx platform; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether the outcomes of preclinical studies will be predictive of clinical trial results; whether initial or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes; potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of IN8bio’s product candidates; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; IN8bio’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations; and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 12, 2022, as well as in other filings IN8bio may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IN8bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact:
IN8bio, Inc.
Patrick McCall
+ 1 646.600.6GDT (6438)
info@IN8bio.com

Investors:
Argot Partners
IN8bio@argotpartners.com

Media:
Argot Partners
IN8bio@argotpartners.com


Recommended Stories

  • Novo Nordisk Says the Weight-Loss Drug Shortage Will Be Fixed by Year End

    The first highly effective weight-loss drug, Wegovy, has been in short supply since it was approved last year.

  • Why Horizon Therapeutics' Shares Rose 11.32% on Wednesday

    Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in rare, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases, saw its shares jump 11.32% on Wednesday after the company released its third-quarter earnings. Horizon's third-quarter numbers were mostly down year over year. Net income was listed at $135.8 million, down 58% year over year, and earnings per share of $0.58 was down 58% compared to the same period in 2021.

  • PROTEXT MOBILITY, INC. (TXTM) AND RSAMMDA LLC (DELAWARE) PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE

    Companies Announces Significant Initial Order for 2.33 Million Pounds of Genus Cannabis Sativa

  • East Bay biotech Exelixis puts fat wallet to work with 2 deals

    President and CEO Michael Morrissey said the deals tap the company's balance sheet and share risks with its partners.

  • G1 Therapeutics Says Its Lead Candidate May Cut Adverse Events Of Gilead's Breast Cancer Drug

    G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) described safety data from the first 18 patients enrolled in its ongoing Phase 2 study of trilaciclib administered before sacituzumab govitecan-hziy in patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Sacituzumab govitecan is marketed as trodelvy by Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD). "We believe we are seeing on-target effects of trilaciclib in the expected reduction in the rate of myelosuppression and the rates o

  • BLRX: Cast Off the Bowlines: Aphexda Commercialization

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:BLRX READ THE FULL BLRX RESEARCH REPORT Commercialization Plans for Motixafortide (APHEXDA®) BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) submitted its New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA on September 9, 2022 for Motixafortide (now branded Aphexda) in stem cell mobilization for multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous bone marrow transplantation. Since then, BioLineRx

  • Surface Oncology Discontinues Work On One Phase 2 Cancer Program, Lays Off 20% Workforce

    Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF) observed confirmed partial responses from SRF388 monotherapy data in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. The partial responses were observed in patients treated at or above the recommended Phase 2 dose (22% ORR (2/9)), which includes 100% (2/2) of patients with squamous NSCLC. Additionally, a patient with adenocarcinoma has experienced durable disease stabilization, ongoing for more than 56 weeks. Surface has initiated a single-arm Phase 2 study evalu

  • CVS earnings beat estimates amid strength in health care services

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani breaks down CVS third-quarter earnings, the impact from an opioid lawsuit, and the growth in pharmacy and health care services.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • J&J Makes a $16.6 Billion Bet on Heart Pumps to Lift Medical-Device Sales

    J&J wanted a deal to boost its medical-device division, which will become more important after the company sheds its consumer-health business.

  • Swiss drugs regulator looking into bubbles in COVID booster vials

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Wednesday it is examining potential risks in connection with bubbles that appeared in vials of COVID-19 vaccine boosters retooled to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Swissmedic said it had been informed by vaccination centres of the appearance of bubbles during the preparation of the updated vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech targeting the original version of the coronavirus and the BA.1 Omicron variant that led to a record surge in cases last winter. "Vials of the batch concerned contained bubbles after being removed from the fridge," said Swissmedic, adding that the phenomenon seems to be accentuated when the syringes were prepared several hours in advance.

  • Why TFF Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Sinking Today?

    TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFP) shares are tumbling after program updates for Voriconazole Inhaled Powder (TFF VORI) and Tacrolimus Inhaled Powder (TFF TAC) clinical programs. The company expects to deliver preliminary patient data from the Phase 2 study of TFF VORI in the first quarter of 2023 and TFF TAC in the second quarter of 2023. The timing of data release has been updated due to several challenges related to staffing shortages, shipping, and global supply chain delays. "Clinical t

  • New Antibiotic for Urinary-Tract Infections Found Effective in Trials

    GSK said its experimental treatment for uncomplicated urinary-tract infections was effective in two large clinical trials, paving the way for what could be the first new oral antibiotic for the common ailment in more than two decades.

  • Flu season expected to be more severe

    WCCO’s Marielle Mohs explains why the severe RSV season we’re seeing could make the flu even worse.

  • Cepheid, which made early Covid test, now cutting 1,000 Bay Area jobs

    As Covid-19 forced shutdowns in the pandemic's early days, Sunnyvale-based molecular diagnostics company Cepheid was among the first to win conditional FDA approval for a bedside viral test. Now parent company Danaher Corp. (NYSE: DHR) is shutting down a plant in Newark, eliminating 683 jobs, and cutting an additional 287 jobs at Cepheid's Sunnyvale headquarters, according to regulatory filings. In addition, a second Cepheid facility in Newark is shedding 63 jobs and a manufacturing plant in Lodi is losing 28 jobs.

  • Lilly’s new diabetes drug doubled sales expectations. It may also be used to treat obesity

    Mounjaro, the brand-new Type 2 diabetes therapy, brought in $187.3 million in sales in its first full quarter on the market

  • Hospitalizations on the rise in New York City as new COVID strains spread rapidly

    Hospitalizations are rising again in New York City with the spread of new COVID-19 subvariants that are better at evading immunity, along with flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

  • Heavy drinking accounts for a fifth of deaths in Americans aged 20 to 49, study shows

    The causes of death considered in the study included liver disease, vehicular accidents and alcohol poisoning

  • Your Complete Guide to Interval Training

    HIIT isn't the only type of interval training that should be in your rotation. Learn all about the different types of interval workouts and the benefits they offer.

  • Your doctor may have dropped you if you haven't been seen in a few years

    When Claudia Siegel got a stomach bug this year, she contacted her primary care physician to get something to relieve her diarrhea. The Philadelphia resident was surprised when she received an online message informing her that because she hadn't visited her physician in more than three years, she was no longer a patient. And since he wasn't accepting new patients, she would have to find a new primary care physician.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stor