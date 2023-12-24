Income Investors Should Know That Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Townsquare Media's shares before the 29th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.75 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Townsquare Media stock has a trailing yield of around 7.0% on the current share price of $10.69. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Townsquare Media reported a loss last year, so it's not great to see that it has continued paying a dividend. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. The good news is it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow in the last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Townsquare Media reported a loss last year, but at least the general trend suggests its income has been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last six years, Townsquare Media has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Townsquare Media for the upcoming dividend? It's hard to get used to Townsquare Media paying a dividend despite reporting a loss over the past year. At least the dividend was covered by free cash flow, however. To summarise, Townsquare Media looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Townsquare Media is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Townsquare Media and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

