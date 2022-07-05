Increase of share capital and creation of treasury share pool to meet obligations with respect to Warrants issued by Alvotech, the Management Incentive Plan, as well as option to issue shares pursuant to the SEPA facility with Yorkville

Alvotech

The board of directors of Alvotech (the “Company”) has resolved to increase the Company´s share capital by an amount of two hundred seventy thousand seven hundred twenty-one US dollars and sixty-seven cent ($270,721.67) through the issuance of twenty-seven million seventy-two thousand one hundred and sixty-seven (27,072,167) ordinary shares of the Company.

As a consequence, the number of ordinary shares issued by the Company has increased from 243,649,505 to 270,721,672.

The Company’s indirect subsidiary, Alvotech Manco ehf., has subscribed to all newly issued shares for a price of USD 10 per share.

The share capital increase has been executed to facilitate the fulfilment of the Company’s obligations in relation to the public and private warrants which were assumed as a consequence of the business combination transaction with Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II, as well as the Company´s obligations under its management incentive plan, referred to in the Company Description, issued on 21 June 2022, as supplemented with a Supplement, dated 22 June 2022 (referred to hereinafter as the “Company Description”). Furthermore, the share capital increase will facilitate the Company’s exercise of the option to issue shares pursuant to the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement facility with Yorkville, as accounted for and defined in the Company Description. The warrant obligations, the management incentive plan and the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement facility were previously disclosed in the Company’s report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on 22 June 2022 (included in the Company Description).

Following the above-mentioned transactions, the Company’s subsidiary will hold 27,072,167 shares in the Company, which are treated as treasury shares without voting rights and dividend entitlement.

